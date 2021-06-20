Review of The Other Bodyguard 2. Action Comedy of the Year

After four years, Ryan Reynolds re-teams with Samuel L. Jackson in the sequel to The Other Bodyguard, alongside an out-of-control Salma Hayek.

It took four years to see the sequel to The Other Bodyguard, an action comedy that follows the adventures of a strange couple formed by bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) , that they will be involved in a new mission, which will once again put their lives in serious danger, to guarantee peace and stability in Europe.

The sequel to The Other Bodyguard is directed once again by Patrick Hughes, director of other action films such as Los mercenarios 3, a film in which I also work with Antonio Banderas, the villain of the film; Tom O’Connor also repeats in writing the script, who has had the help of Brandon and Phillip Murphy, screenwriters known for having been hired in 2016 to write the adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic book mini-series. , Superior, and whose project seems to have been forgotten.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 1 and 2), Samuel L. Jackson (Spiral: Saw) and Salma Hayek (Eternals) who reprise their roles from the first installment. Joining them are actors Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Morgan Freeman (RED), Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), and Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) among others.

Bryce, still under investigation and without a license, his AAA bodyguard license is not going through his best moments, and the encounter with the hit man Darius Kincaid has left him very touched. To try to overcome the trauma and manage his life, he goes to the consultation of a psychologist who recommends that he forget his stage as a bodyguard and enjoy a sabbatical without weapons or the violence of his profession. But as soon as his vacation begins, Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) arrives, Darius’s impulsive and dangerous wife, who asks for his help to free her husband and fight against a worldwide plot in which an evil Greek (Antonio Banderas) is involved.

If Ryan Reynolds turned Florence upside down in his collaboration with Michael Bay, this time he is not happy with it, he not only returns to the Italian city, but travels through Tuscany with more chases, shots and explosions with Samuel L. Jackson and a buzz Salma Hayek, who in this installment has more participation and prominence than in the previous one, and which undoubtedly manages to steal the spotlight from her male companions.

The film has a lot of action and exaggeratedly absurd and funny moments, which has some unexpected script twists, a whole parody of action cinema in which you will not stop laughing, and in which we can see Reynolds turned into a bag of boxing literally speaking. In some moments it can come to remind us of This dead man is very alive, but I will not give you more details for not revealing more details of the plot.

The main trio works like a charm, and you can see the good chemistry that exists between the three stars, as well as being able to see Antonio Banderas playing the villain, which is a luxury.

In short, The Other Bodyguard 2 is an ideal movie to go to spend some fun time at the cinema, but a warning for parents, it is not a movie you can take the kids to, since it is a film not recommended for minors 12 years. Also stay tuned to the credits scene.

Synopsis: Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) are back on a new mission to ensure peace and stability in Europe. Bryce, still under investigation and without a license, is enjoying his sabbatical when Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), Darius’s impulsive and dangerous wife, reappears to help her free her husband and fight a worldwide plot in the one involving an evil Greek (Antonio Banderas)

Director (s): Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy, Phillip Murphy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Richard E. Grant, Gabriella Wright, Caroline Goodall, Tomi May, Bekka Bowling, Enzo Squillino Jr., Kristofer Kamiyasu, Adrian Fekete , Stewart Alexander, Giulio Berruti, Blake Ritson, Brian Caspe, Kate Nichols, Dragan Micanovic, Kateryna Globa, Ivo Arakov

Gender : action, comedy

