Review of The Fourth World. New gods

Jack Kirby’s Fourth World continued after his departure from DC Comics, taking his characters to great heroic heights and less philosophical than those of “The King.”

In the short time he spent at DC Comics, Jack Kirby created a huge universe full of potential, Apokolips, New Genesis, the New Gods, the Wall, it all came from his idea of ​​pushing superheroes to a new limit. Creating a millennial struggle between light and dark, a family history and a struggle between parents and children, brother and brother, an epic drama larger than life, at the height of the classic myths, well, Kirby left a legacy which to this day is still an important part of DC, the Fourth World.

ECC Ediciones continues with the publication of the Fourth World saga in Spain. After the original stage of Jack Kirby, collect the numbers of The New Gods after the departure of the creator of the saga. The great work of the King passed into the hands of authors who are now legends of the ninth art, Gerry Conway and Don Newton did most of the work at this time, but also Dennis O’Neil, Rich Buckler or George Pérez contributed to the continuity of this extraordinary universe.

Orion continues to search for his father, Darkseid’s plans, and his search for the Anti-Life formula haunts his son.

leading Orion to act recklessly, and that worries High Father, who cannot allow the boy he adopted and raised to end up being an obsessed being like his brother, the Dark God. Their war will once again reach planet Earth, where it seems that the formula of power over existence that so obsessed Darkseid is found, and the heroes of the Justice League will have a lot to say about the attitude of Orion, Light ray and their companions, the New Gods, in their fight against Apokolips. The conflict between light and dark can be cruel, and the heroes of Earth do not want to be victims between the sides of this war.

Gerry Conway continued the Kirby saga, the war between Apokolips and New Genesis did not seem to have an end, and the writer had to seek the change in the dynamics of the battle. He developed more psychological aspects of the characters, especially in their relationships with each other and with humanity, and reduced the metaphysical and philosophical idea of ​​his predecessor to add closeness to these mythical beings, and be able to develop plots with which the reader could empathize. It softened the strangeness of the series, which made it mythical and groundbreaking, but which makes it difficult for many readers to get into reading.

They also chose several cartoonists who kept one of the characteristics of Jack Kirby

The impact and the spectacularity, that they would like to play with the vignettes and the compositions to create innovative narratives. Don Newton stands out in this volume, by volume and by strength and quality. The legendary artist gave his chest to transform Conway’s words into visual power, displaying a plethora of expressions in his characters, of extremes that made the force of expressiveness capital even in the pauses between fights. And all within an explosive action that did not let the reader breathe.

The Fourth World. The New Gods’ continues the universe of Jack Kirby reverence his work, but not letting it stagnate, emulating its most important characteristics, and evolving for a demanding public, who sometimes criticized the opacity of the King’s speech.

THE FOURTH WORLD: NEW GODS

Author : Dennis O’Neil, Gerry Conway

Illustrator: Arvell Jones, Dick Dillin, Don Newton, George Pérez, Mike Vosburg, Rich Buckler

ISBN: 978-84-18475-61-0

Number of pages : 336

Description : When all seemed to be over, the New Gods resumed their battle … but, as Darkseid invaded Earth to unravel the secrets of the Anti-Life Equation, Orion and his allies enlisted the help of the Justice League of America! just to prevent it! This volume compiles multiple comics from the late seventies and early eighties, including nos. from 12 to 19 of New Gods and from 183 to 185 of Justice League of America, in which authors of the caliber of Gerry Conway and George Pérez continued with the story of Fourth World mythology, enhancing it through stories such as the origin of Lightray or the mythical journey to Apokolips of the Justice League and Society.

JOTA (JC Royo)

