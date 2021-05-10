review of the first season, Prime Video

Animation is usually a medium undervalued by much of the public as well as critics. Constantly, he struggles to be taken seriously as a proposal, a situation that in a certain way relates him to the comic artistically and more to that belonging to the superhero stories.

Fortunately, the animated series “Invincible” / “Invincible” adapted from the work of Robert Kirkman (also creator of titles such as “The Walking Dead” and “Marvel Zombies”) for Image Comics and produced by streaming Amazon Prime Video comes at the right time to make a notable place among the vast current superhero offerings. The streaming platform, which continues to put all the meat on the grill with productions of this genre, takes advantage of the great advantage that animation offers, the almost infinite possibilities that this format can offer compared to live-action.

As I mentioned in the review of the first three episodes, “Invincible” frames us in a universe of superheroes where all the elements and archetypes of their stories are captured in a fresh way. This allows the viewer take an interest in it, as well as how to approach them, in a visceral way in terms of violence displayed without being insubstantial.

Mark Grayson / Invincible he is a young man half human, half alien Viltrumita, on his father’s side, Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero in this world. The young man, after discovering his abilities, will know the fortunes and misadventures which involves the life of a masked combatant in the purest Spider-Man style.

As Mark faces this challenge, many times at the point of devastating beatings That will put him on the ropes, a fearsome secret related to his father will unravel until it explodes chaotically, putting our hero in a dilemma between choosing his true roots or his home.

Although the animation of the series – similar to an anime – is not extremely impeccable in terms of fluency or voice dubbing, action sequences, character designs and settings courtesy of Wind Sun Sky Entertainment are what make up for these few shortcomings. The narrative of the series and its action proposal will keep the viewer interested at all times, both in the most mundane dynamics of the characters and in the brutal battles that take place.

Also admiring is the incredible cast of artists who give voices within the series, uniquely able to rival that of the DC and HBO MAX “Harley Quinn” series. Just to think that throughout the eight episodes of this season there are Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy”), JK Simmons (“Spider-Man” “Zack Snyder´s Justice League”), Walton goggins (“Ant-Man and The Wasp”), Zazie beetz (“Joker” “Deadpool 2”), Mark Hammil (“Star Wars” “Batman: The Animated Series”), Ezra Miller (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”), Clancy Brown (“Superman: The Animated Series”) and Steve Yeun (“The Walking Dead”), to give voice to the entire cast is something truly amazing.

The series is not contained in the way that more conventional superhero stories and universes might, both in tone and proposition, so the adult rating it is genuinely justified.

Unlike “The Boys”, which among the themes of the series seek to reflect the capitalization of the superhero as well as the most nefarious side of them, the universe of “Invincible” is one in which all the elements of the North American mainstream comic converge from refreshing, engaging and dynamic way, without neglecting the fantasy it can provide.

Despite the fact that the entire plot focuses mainly on Mark Grayson and his day to day, the series – without saturating its plot lines – gives most of the characters their time as Debbie grayson, Atom-Eve, the members of Teen Team, Robot, Damian Darkblod, The Mauler Twins and his own Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man. They are characters that are never boring or are in abundance within the story.

“Invincible” is the audiovisual proposal revelation of 2021 that consolidates animation and series format as the most efficient means of transferring vignettes to frames, this coupled with giving more freedom to his narrative so that a movie of two hours or more could not count so efficiently and satisfactorily.

Let’s hope that the already confirmed next two seasons improve the quality of their animation and balance fidelity to the original story with the proposed animated series to continue reaping merits with the public and attracting new fans, who will enjoy this series in a guaranteed way, whether they have read the original comic or are newcomers to this great story. “Invincible” is definitely the “Must-See” of the season’s superheroes.