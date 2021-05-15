Review of the film ‘This body feels like death’

Universal

Direction: Christopher Landon Distribution: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Alan Ruck, Uriah Shelton, Katie Finneran Original title: Freaky Country: USA Year: 2020 Release date: 5-14-2021 Gender: Horror, comedy Script: Michael T. Kennedy, Christopher Landon Photography: Laurie rose Synopsis: A serial killer and a young student exchange their bodies after an incident with a complex contraption. And to enjoy.

Best of all, it’s the lightweight, mindful entertainment promised.

Worst: The old trick feeling can sour the candy.

Christopher Landon has had a good idea, again. The filmmaker becomes strong in Blumhouse as its main supporter when it comes to generating laughter and blood among high school students. On this occasion, it is a body exchange argument that serves as the premise for a slasher as simple as it is entertaining, creating an effective self-conscious diversion whose main drawback is, possibly, having arrived when we all know how this trick works.

Landon himself was responsible for performing the same ruse using a Trapped in Time-type plot in the top Happy Death Day and its playful sequel. As much as Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn manage to have a good time changing roles (spreading their enthusiasm to the public along the way), the skeleton of the title is so clear that it is inevitable to follow the template on which the script has been built, thus eliminating the element of surprise even from its first viewing.

