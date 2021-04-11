Review of the film ‘The horizon’

Elamedia Studios

Direction: Delphine Lehericey Distribution: Luc Bruchez, Clémence Poésy, Laetitia Casta, Fred Hotier, Patrick Descamps Original title: Le milieu de l’horizon Country: Swiss Year: 2019 Release date: 3-31-2021 Gender: Drama Script: Joanne Giger, Roland Buti Photography: Christophe beaucarne Synopsis: In a suffocating environment, the young son of a farmer sees his family environment and his innocence crumble in the summer of ’76.

The best: a luminous Clémence Poésy and the gaze of the young Luc Bruchez.

The worst: he would have won with a point of sordidness.

One of the first images of this stylized coming of age (the protagonist caressing an erotic magazine) illustrates a crumb not too new: the clash of an idealized sexuality with the convulsive world of adults. Its rural location gives it an attractive personality. And despite the fact that its director pretends evoke, with a certain taste, the cinema of the Taviani and Bertolucci, to me, who have eaten different stews and climbed other pear trees, it reminds me of the old, vicious, and, in its own way, also idyllic, tapes by David Hamilton, Salvatore Samperi or even the prohibitive Maladolescenza (1977): especially in that so problematic symbiosis between youth and landscape. The film, never negligible, entertains me without kidnapping me. Its schematic detracts from interest and also credibility and strength. It is a pity that Lehericey, in his strenuous search for beauty, chooses to sacrifice, in the end, what was really interesting: the truth.

