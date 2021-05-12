Review of the comic Vota a Loki by Panini Comics

Can you imagine the most sincerely lying villain in the entire Marvel universe doing a election campaign to be president of the United States? In this brief history of only 120 pages, we will experience Loki in the first person, convincing the American population to vote for him in future American elections. As you can imagine, the god of deception is the main protagonist of the story. However, a journalist for the Daily Buggle, Nisa Contreras has a leading role alongside Thor’s stepbrother.

The promises seen for the imminent new series “Loki” from Disney + have included a nod to this arc of the comics, and for that reason, it is no coincidence that Panini Comics have decided to launch a compilation volume of this miniarch. This story is not going to be the main plot of the series that we will see from June 9 on Disney +, however it is not ruled out that this comic arc comes out in some chapter, so this story may contain some spoilers of what we see in the series.

Before delving deeper, it should be noted that this story takes place in a Marvel universe different from the main one. For this reason, we see some differences, such as that JJ Jameson is a radio host and not director of the Daily Bugle, Loki is not a descendant of the Jotunheim ice giants but the son of a couple from Accident, Maryland before Odin snatched them from him. , Thor Girl, a relatively new character, makes an appearance, and finally, Angela, Thor and Loki’s sister, who supposedly died when she was a baby, also appears.

The story begins several years ago when a New York neighborhood is destroyed after a battle between Loki and the Avengers. Following this incident, Governor Hitt promises that their houses will be rebuilt thanks to an altruistic donation from the Stark Foundation. After a few years, Nisa Contreras discovered and denounced that part of that money was destined for the electoral campaign of said governor, who at that time had the intention of presenting his candidacy for president, which was a failure due to Nisa’s inquiries.

Now, in 2016, it is time to vote again to elect the president of the United States. And it is in these elections that Loki appears, with the sole personal objective of “finding himself again” but Nisa will fight by all means to get no one to vote for him. However, the Daily Bugle journalist will have a difficult time. With his campaign slogan “come on, what did you expect”, Loki admits from the first moment of the campaign that during the campaign he will not tell a truth, which voters like for once they find a politician who is sincere and goes straight with their intentions.

Although the name of the Democratic candidate, or the Republican candidate, is not released at any time, thinking that it is a story launched in 2016 and that in that year there were elections precisely in the United States, it is not very difficult to guess who they were based on. for this story. Clearly this story is a constructive criticism of the political situation in the country with a very entertaining comic side.

Perhaps it is a volume that falls too far into addressing the functioning of the presidential elections. What at first could be an attractive proposal and different from what we have seen in the past, ends up being too tedious to read at times. Even at the plot level, there doesn’t seem to be much background. The story progresses by inertia. Sometimes thanks to elements that, by pure chance, allow the story to move forward.

Aside from the main story, which is Loki’s election campaign, this paperback volume includes a Bonus track, which tells of a personal battle between Thor and Loki and where our lying sorcerer explains how the consequences of his actions caused the avengers to be created. This story is basically an action treat for fans, as in the main story the fights are conspicuous by their absence. In this way, this volume compiles the four numbers of the Vota Loki arc, plus the numbers Journey Into Mystery # 85 and The Avengers # 300.

At an artistic level, in the entire volume we have a total of four artists, although perhaps we can focus more on what was done by Langdon foss Y Paul McCaffrey, who are responsible for the four number of Vote Loki. A very classic style of drawings, quite effective and attractive to the eye. In view of the panels, we see that it is a very unique design, but when it comes close to realism, it fits very well into this story. However, it is disproportionate at times. Likewise, we can criticize him that sometimes he does not even help the narrative itself.

In short, it is quite a funny story that reads quickly and that fulfills its goal: to make you laugh and entertain you. It is also something different. They have caught a villain like Loki and have shown how he is capable of doing things to try to achieve his goal, with the dart that this in turn throws at the media. In spite of everything, I would not consider it, far from it, an essential volume on the readers’ shelves except for the most lovers of Loki.