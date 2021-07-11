Review of the comic Veneno núm. Donny Cates 30

Penultimate issue of Donny Cates’ passage in Marvel’s slimy symbiote series. After a magnificent path traced by the scriptwriter, it ends with the event King in black that is coming to an end both at the macroevent core series and individual character staple level. In the previous chapter we were witnesses of how the spirits of Eddie Brock and Flash Thompson inside the hive, the domain of Knull. The result ends in Thompson’s escape to the world of the living and Eddie is left at Knull’s mercy in his domain.

The staple is divided into two stories: the first continues where the previous issue ended, about Eddie’s stay in the hive mind and is followed by a story where we see the villain Scream within the story of the King in Black, not very well seen by the god of darkness. This reading is complemented by the core miniseries Rey de Negro, so it is advisable to combine both.

The story continues (Eye, can contain some spoiler, so if you have not read this staple yet, we advise you to skip this part) Eddie fights Knull to the death inside the hive, but with an expected result: he is thrown back into the void but this time with his symbiote. After his transformation into Venom, he returns to reality where Flash is fighting in the form of a dragon against Knull’s minions but everything pauses to see the entrance of the opposite of the god of darkness: the god of light.

On general lines, It is a number of the beginning of the third act, where the action and the epic take control and the epicenter of the story is the return of Eddie, it is true that the end of the third act is shown in the main miniseries of the event and I dare to say that in the next issue of this collection they will explain the repercussions of the ending. But I see excessive action sometimes lacking in logic and a repetitive use of the spirit theme (this resource was used by Dan Slott to bring Peter Parker back in Superior Spiderman), I think Cates had more resources to bring Brock back to life .

To level artisticIban Coello stands out, with great success in adapting his style to that of Stegman, the collection’s regular draftsman, so that the vision of history remains as intact as possible and the change in draftsman is hardly noticeable. Great line and mastery over the character of Venom who enjoys a lot of vitality in these pages, with great postures and maximized vignettes. The main villain is made with great success and with the packaging of a great villain, which transmits fear and greatness in equal measure.

After reading the first story arc with which Cates landed in the monthly Venom series, I dare say that I have noticed him tired at the narrative level in these pages. It is true that when you have a large number of staples in the same collection, the scriptwriter may show signs of fatigue, but the point is that the argument is distributed among several collections and that can mislead the reader. Visually a marvel, that is undeniable and the curiosity of how Cates says goodbye to the collection is maximum, we will have to be attentive to the next number that is his goodbye to the series.

You can purchase “Donny Cates Poison No. 30” here.