Review of the comic The Avengers no. 28 by Jason Aaron

We continue with the third part of the arc of Llega el Fénix. In this case, linking directly to the previous issue where we see that as individual battles have taken place, several competitors have been eliminated from the competition to be the new host of the cosmic entity. On the last page we saw that the battle between Echo and Namor was about to begin.

Staple begins (Eye, contains spoilers, in case you haven’t read this issue yet, skip this part) we continue to witness the battle for the bottom of the sea between Eco and Namor at the same time as other unique combats are being held, among which the Captain America against Shang-Chi stands out. , Black Panther against Wolverine and Valkyrie against Hulka (or She Hulk), all these participants enjoy the gifts offered by the cosmic entity but there is a feeling that unites them all: they must put an end to this fight because they do not know the later intentions of Phoenix once you’ve gotten a new host here on Earth. Meanwhile, Thor investigates a mysterious bond that binds him to Phoenix.

On general lines, is a very easy to read staple, in which the action of the fighting is combined while the plot in which the heroes disagree on how to stop the situation unfolds in parallel, placing Namor as the only thirsty for power who can grant the Phoenix in front of the other heroes who pose a common end: defeat the cosmic entity. The narrative rhythm, is distributed again among the entire cast of heroes, measuring the times and knowing the personal opinion of each one of the event in which we are immersed in the staple.

In section characters, highlights the combination during the fighting of the dialogues that are directed between them and their reflections on the competition and how to defend against the blows of the opponent. They all know each other and do not want to find themselves in the position of fighting with each other. I was curious about the thought of Wolverine, so characteristic of his idiosyncrasy, thinking: “these people do not know what they are doing and the only one capable of assassinating the Phoenix is ​​me.” The personality of each combatant is very well captured, revealing who is more modest, arrogant, among other qualities.

In charge of the pencils We have Luca Maresca, who successfully saves the replacement of Javier Garrón who had been delighting us with a great character design with the powers of Fenix, who altered his original clothing. Great body compositions, all of them very varied, where we can distinguish the body of Shang-Chi from that of Captain America without any problem. A great acting that expresses in a good way the thoughts of each one and very varied expressiveness, going through the perplexity of Moon Girl to the passivity of Wolverine.

The pages turn and my mind goes back to the previous Avengers VS X-Men event. Very similar in certain aspects, but this one has the point of the alternative designs of the Spanish illustrator that give it an extra originality and in the same collection we have combining the central plot and the combats, which unlike the event already passed, there was a miniseries focused on the fighting and on the other the plot passed. He is entertaining me and the million dollar question is being asked in my head: Who will be the new Phoenix Guest?

