Review of the comic The Avengers no. 27 by Jason Aaron

We continue with the event “The Phoenix is ​​coming” in the monthly staple of the most powerful heroes on Earth. In the previous issue we witnessed that the cosmic force Phoenix is ​​looking for its next host and for this, several avengers, Namor and more heroes have been teleported to fight each other with powers granted by Phoenix and thus decide who will be the new host of the cosmic entity.

Staple begins (Eye, contains spoilers, in case you haven’t read this number yet, skip this part) with a singular combat between Black Panther and Man Thing both with powers granted by Phoenix. Said combat is settled with victory for the King of Wakanda and return to the White Room, where the champions chosen by Fénix are confined, to witness a heated discussion between Namor and other superheroes to lead to numerous unique combats in search of the new host.

On general lines, is a staple for the visual delight of the fan, the cartoonist Javier Garrón does a titanic work on a very basic plot line: the search for the host. The narrative rhythm, unlike other numbers, focuses on King T´Challa and then end up jumping between the different characters that fight in duels.

In section characters, highlights the character on which the narrative rhythm is centered: Black Panther. It is attractive to the reader how Aaron imprints on the character the responsibility and honor that the Black Panther lineage possesses, which has been able to witness the passing of the Phoenix Force in other incarnations and pushes him to try to be the guest that he contains within. to the cosmic entity. Also like nod to the MCU the rivalry between Atlantis and Wakanda, a fact that we will witness in the second Black Panther movie: Wakanda forever.

In charge of the pencils we have Javier Garron in a great state of grace, because the poses of the combats and their corresponding blows are of great beauty, worthy to linger for a moment in each vignette and observe how this continuous line artist works. One drawback that can be put to his excellent work is the repeated pattern to draw the faces of the male characters, they are very similar, but nothing that cannot be forgiven. As a final note, highlight as an extra inside the staple and that will be repeated during the event, are Javier Garrón’s sketches of the characters possessed by the Phoenix Force (It is not a spoiler, because on the cover we already have Black Panther in the foreground).

It is true that in this issue the screenwriter Jason Aaron looks more comfortable than in the previous issue, raises an event along the lines that has always marked the Mortal Kombat video game saga, a championship to the delight of the fan. It is recommended not to make bets so as not to get angry and close the staple with a bang. The Aaron / Garrón combination is paying off and it is a very enjoyable staple, without many pretensions but that makes you have a pleasant time. I really want to see how the next issue continues.

You can purchase “Avengers # 27” here.