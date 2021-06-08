Review of the comic Poison Vs. Carnage, by Peter Milligan and Clayton Crain

The Symbiote universe has been in the spotlight of the Marvel Universe of comics for some time. Without going any further, they are the protagonists of the King in Black event. For this reason, it is not surprising that Panini Comics has decided to publish the volume “100% Marvel HC. Venom Vs. Matanza ”, which compiles the four issues of Venoms vs. Carnage that came out in 2005 at the hands of writer Peter Milligan and artist Clayton Crain.

We must not allow ourselves to be confused so as not to feel disappointed. Despite its title, this is not a comic that narrates an epic battle between Venom and Carnage. It is true that both symbiotes face each other, but we are really facing the origin story of Toxina. It is in these pages that this new symbiote is born. One that in fact is speculated we could get to see in the future movie “Venom: There will be Carnage.” This comic is a very basic approximation of what is the history of symbiotes to explain what the biology of symbionts is in terms of their reproduction. All very simple and basic, which means that we do not have to know anything more about the previous history of the symbiotes or any of these characters. Therefore, affordable for any new reader that you want to embark on your reading.

The central story of the comic is the paternity. Venom is Carnage’s father, and Carnage in turn has now fathered a son. However, Carnage has no parental instincts while Venom does have an interest in the newborn. Not only does his brotherly instinct emerge as the creature’s grandfather, it is added that this new symbiote has something unique that makes him special. Thus, we find ourselves in a scenario in which one seeks to end the newborn, while another tries to save his life. In the middle of this confrontation are Black Cat / Felicia Hardy and the good old Spider-Man, who act as mere witnesses of a story that practically neither suits them nor comes too much.

Is about an easy-to-read volume, and also self-concluding, although with the door open to more stories in the future (of course). The proposal behind it is not very complicated, nor does it seek to offer excessive innovation. Using a parallelism along the way, we are told a story that at the slightest change, we have read it for the dizzying pace it has. There is not a second of rest and that catches us.

I didn’t have high expectations with this miniseries. Perhaps that has played in favor. I do not know. The fact is that it is a comic that has hooked me. Without being a comic that I consider extraordinary, and to which we can criticize points, such as the brief and almost unnecessary presence of Spider-Man and Black Cat, together with a change in how symbiotes work, I do not think we can blame any major flaws. His proposal was to present a new character, and he has succeeded. It is a solid comic that gives depth to this new symbiote and to which it will be its host body, laying the foundations of what moves it, the motivations it has and why it acts the way it acts, what makes it different from Eddie Brock or Cletus Kasady . I don’t think it is necessary to ask anything more of him.

Where this comic squeaks me the most is in the visual section. Clayton crain handles these four numbers in a digital / computer style that I don’t fall in love with. It is not that it is badly executed, but its result in the vignette does not convince me. It is true that the dark tone, the anatomy of the characters in motion and placing the characters in such extreme poses, looks good for characters like Venom, Carnage or Spider-Man himself, but it squeaks me too much when it comes to human faces. The finish of the faces varies a lot, so that we can find a very “creepy” face, a face that looks like a caricature or a gesture that seems to be pending completion. In addition, not always, the darkness of the drawings favors the vignette, because in a combat between two symbiotes, the darkness does not precisely help to see the scene clearly. On the other hand, on other occasions, that style favors the comic a lot, especially the action. Out of ten what Spider-Man looks like in the few moments that we have it —because it is really a secondary of this adventure— but of course, very little hit, to say the least, in the design of Black Cat.

Despite its pluses and minuses, which do not make it an essential story, it is a comic that I recommend to all lovers of symbiotes and the universe of the wall-crawler.

It should be noted that after this debut of the character, the symbiote went on to star in its own series, “Toxin: The Devil You Know 1-6” in 2005, which was compiled in 2006 by Panini Comics in the volume “Spiderman – Toxin. 100% Marvel ”, now discontinued.