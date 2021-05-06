Review of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren

The Rise of Kylo Ren is a Star Wars miniseries that tells what happened after the destruction of the new Jedi Temple and the transformation of Ben Solo into Kylo Ren reaches our bookstores

The galactic franchise once again resolves the great doubts between films with a non-filmic product. In The Rise of Kylo Ren we will learn about the events that took place after Luke’s doubt and the fall of his temple, which led to the creation of Kylo Ren. Charles Soule, architect of much of the new direction of the Star Wars comics and writer for the High Republic, is in charge of filling in these gaps before the new sequel trilogy.

Luke hesitated, and the darkness clouded his judgment, but the light prevailed, soon enough for him, but not for Ben Solo and the rest of the students of the new Jedi Temple. Han and Leia’s son used his fear and fury, and the power that his blood carries, that of the Skywalkers, allowed him to commit an act of undeniable cruelty and power, to destroy the temple. But not all the students who fell were on the planet, and their return will lead to doubts that they will have to resolve about the cause of such destruction.

Ben Solo, still not Kylo Ren

Ben Solo, still not Kylo Ren, and sees how his friendship with Snoke brings him more clarity than his Jedi trainings. At the request of his “friend” he seeks out some outlaws whom he had to face years ago with his former master, his uncle Luke, the Knights of Ren. These men clad in sinister armor pursue objects of force, and they do so without worry, and without following any rules or laws, only their instincts. But its future leader, will have to earn the position, currently occupied.

Star wars The rise of Kylo Ren is a short miniseries, which does not solve everything that many of us wanted, but it does successfully raise the doubts that Ben Solo suffered and that led him to become a shadow of his grandfather, Darth Vader. Charles Soule does not seek to please anyone, only to make it clear how Ben fell to the dark side, and how he gained his armor and his name. But although he does, some plots are relegated to mere paperwork, such as his appointment as Kylo Ren. There is shadow action so the pacing isn’t dense or monotonous, but it’s also not nearly as spectacular as in other works about the Jedi. Space rules, and there’s not much in a 4-part miniseries.

The drawing

Will Sliney has the hard work of proposing a psychic transformation through small physical changes. Ben does not age or transform radically, so his fall into the dark side has to do with physical gestures and expressions, although he dominates some, others are not so clear, it is also true that with fictional characters it is easier to do so. not having to follow such fixed references as the faces of actors. The dynamics of the series are comfortable and easy to read, and its narrative is agile and does not hinder the reader’s discoveries about these characters who hid secrets. He is not the best cartoonist the franchise has had, but he fulfills and delivers a job in which he has to tell a lot in a very short time, and it shows.

Star Wars: The rise of Kylo Ren closes several doubts, and planet an image of Ben Solo very close to that of Episode 9 The rise of Skywalker, there is no doubt that the title of the series comes from that closeness. But he still leaves many secrets to tell, which we assume will be revealed little by little in new installments of the franchise.

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren

Author : Charles Soule

Illustrator: Will sliney

ISBN: 978-8413416380

Number of pages : 120

Description : After allegedly killing Luke Skywalker, his master, Ben Solo has set the Jedi temple on fire. However, three of the temple students have survived and are after him because they are determined to discover the truth. Ben, on the other hand, has gone to see the only person in the galaxy whom he thinks he can trust… one Snoke. Ben’s path is unclear… but his future could lie with the Knights of Ren… Explore the backstory that turned Ben Solo into the evil Kylo Ren. It also deals with the background about the Knights of Ren.

