Review of Star Wars: The Bad Remittance 1×12: Rescue on Ryloth

Another Friday that dawns perfect to see another chapter of “The Bad Remittance”, specifically episode 12 and we are approaching the end of the season of this series (it ends in August). We are seeing how they are taking a run to face the last chapters of the season but Mr. David Filoni decides to continue taking a breather and continue rescuing characters from other series, as was done in the previous chapter. This chapter is titled: Rescue on Ryloth, where all the action will take place.

Regarding the chapter previous, the protagonists are once again the ones who carry the weight of the plotWell, last Friday we saw them as simple arms carriers for a few seconds and they no longer appeared. By way of synopsis, Hera sends a distress message to Omega to help him rescue her parents, who are prisoners of the Empire. The Clone 99 force at first have objections to help Syndulla, as he is a revolutionary, but their differences are put aside when Omega calls the more fighting and caring side of the consignment.

A chapter where he takes advantage to close the “melon” opened in Ryloth in the previous one and at the same time the plot with Crosshair advances us a little more, who has his exgroup between eyebrows and a fight is felt as equals among all them sooner rather than later. Highlight the Omega evolution in the last chapters, as she is not only a fantastic strategist but also already makes her first tests as a mechanic with the defective droid of the clone 99 force, revealing the continuous evolution of the character. The protagonists are still in the wake of the last rescue operation they carried out: 100% effectiveness with a great show of synchrony between the members of the group, it is no longer strange to see this between clone soldiers.

Event summary La Remesa Mala 1 × 12: Rescue on Ryloth

The action continues in Ryloth. We start with the Empire and Rampart, who go to see Cham Syndulla and his wife, after arresting them at the end of the previous episode for “treason.” Rampart tells them that they will be able to finish off Cham’s followers, and even more so, his daughter. After this, Rampart orders Howzer to arrest all of Cham’s sympathizers, to which the clone refuses because they have done nothing wrong. They have a conversation about what really happened with Senator Taa, and although Howzeer tries to reason with him, Rampart imposes too much authority on him. To all this, the young Hera and Chopper investigate the place where they are imprisoned and the others, surrounded by the clones.

We’re going to the Bad Remittance ship. They receive a transmission from Hera, asking Omega for help for the Empire has captured their parents. Omega wants to go help them, but the clone force is reluctant, but Omega tells them that they must go help because that is what soldiers do. They decide then to go to Ryloth. There they meet with Hera who explains the situation to them and wants her to get her parents out of the Capitol. Clone Force 99 investigates the situation, where Rampart is giving a speech about the perpetrated lore. They see that it is a military occupation to the city, and that Crosshair is with them. However, in their exploration they are discovered by a probe droid, which they destroy but reveal that they are on the planet, so the Empire increases the patrols. Hunter then tells Hera that they cannot help her, as it is a suicide mission. Omega goes to comfort Hera and tells her that they must draw up an action plan with which to convince Hunter that the mission is possible.

Howzer goes to see Hera’s parents and tells them to tell them where Hera is because he just wants to help herHowever, they do not trust him. Hera and Omega present a plan of action that involves a distraction by attacking another area, the refinery, to divide the forces. Hunter is convinced and they carry out the plan.

Chop stars in “his moment” as he is in charge of sneaking into a facility and trying to disable some perimeter cannons with a console. However, Chopper does not succeed and is arrested. Hera and Omega then go to take a ship with which to disable the console and save Chopper. Meanwhile, Clone Force 99 is sneaking into the Citadel. Piloting a shuttle, they blow up a building overhead to disable the console and rescue Chopper. With this, Wrecker and Tech attack the refinery with their ship, setting off the empire’s alarms. Rampart goes to the refinery, and orders Howzer to stay and protect the capitol. Hunter and Echo arrive at the cells and save Eleni Syndulla, General Cham Syndulla, and Gobi. Before going to the refinery, Crosshair realizes that everything is a distraction, and stays in the Citadel with a group of clones to avoid escape. Before they go out the door and are ambushed by this Howzer intervenes and tells them that they must not go out, because they will fall into a trap. They must go the other way. They tell Howzer to go with them, but he prefers to stay so as not to abandon his squad, he wants to try to convince them that what the Empire is doing is wrong. Howzer walks out the door and speaks to his squad. He tells them that they are being asked to apprehend the very people they swore to protect. Some clones join his cause, and Crosshair orders them to be stopped. At that moment, Hunter, Cham, and the others escape on Senator Taa’s ship.

At Cham’s base center, Eleni gives Hunter the reward money, but he tells her to keep it, as must help other military occupations taking place on other planets. Hunter says that he cannot help them, as he must protect his people. Hera and Omega say goodbye, promising Hera that they will see each other again and Omega thanking her for believing in her. Back on Ryloth, Rampart sees what happened. Crosshair asks for permission to hunt down the Clone 99 Force. Rampart grants it.