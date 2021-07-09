Review of Star Wars: The Bad Remittance 1×11: Pact with the Devil

Eleventh episode from the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance” It offers a change of pace. The animation goes out of its usual scheme to focus attention on other characters. This is how he tells us about an adventure starring the Syndulla family. We are facing a direct connection with the animated series “Star Wars Rebels” resulting in what we could practically categorize more as a prequel to “Rebels” than an episode of “La Remesa Mala”.

The title “Pactar con el diablo” (Devil’s Deal) is an allusion to the central theme of the episode, how the people of Ryloth agree to ally with the Empire so that it installs a refinery there, but really the Empire’s intentions are darker than what he’s saying. In the middle of all this are Hera Syndulla’s parents, Eleni and Cham. A wonderful episode that goes to the hearts of fans of the Star Wars universe. This chapter reminds us of ‘Rebels’ and the adventures of Hera, an important part of the Rebel Alliance.

Clone Force 99 completely gives up the limelight, to appear a few seconds. However, we are very pleasantly compensated with this wonderful episode. It is no longer just nostalgia, it is that we are facing an episode that works especially well. We have the Empire conspiracy, with a final surprise twist to result in a trap. We delve into the history of the characters, we can get to know Hera and her motivations better. Y in the visual another wonder. There are shots that literally seem typical of a live-action movie or series.

It is interesting to note how the General Howzer, so close to Cham, it seems that he has not been affected by the chip, or at least not in the same way as the rest of the clones. However, it is possibly because there are no Jedi nearby, and therefore he is not “blinded” by the goal of killing the Jedi, unless there is something else behind.

La Remesa Mala 1 × 11 Event Summary: Pact with the Devil

We started in the planet ryloth, inhabited by Twi’lek. Crosshair located Gobi Glie and his allies there. The Empire is going to set up a new refinery there. Rampart has gone to pay a visit to Senator Taa. There too Eleni syndulla and her husband, the general Cham Syndulla. Senator Taa tries to “sell” the people that this is the best, but the people complain, and they want Cham to speak to them. He sends the message that the war is over. Lay down your arms, and trust the clones, they helped you during the Clone Wars. The people approve, except for Gobi and his friends. Rampart tells Syndulla he’s sorry her daughter isn’t involved in all this, and Syndulla tells him that Hera has other interests.

We go to young Hera and C1-10 (Chopper), who are investigating an Imperial facility at the request of their Uncle Gobi. However, she ends up being caught by the clones. They end up taking her to Cham and telling him that they can’t catch her back to a restricted area. The father scolds her, but Gobi intercedes and says that he was the one who sent her. Cham advocates disarming while Gobi opposes a clone presence on the planet, and is not going to give up until they leave. Senator Taa, Rampart, and Crosshair discuss the influence Cham has over the population and the potential threat from the Gobi, and commission Taa to put an end to this threat. In the episode, at various times Hera manifests her dreams to be able to fly, among others, to be able to leave Ryloth. Talking to her father Cham, she tells him that she wants to fight like her Uncle Gobi, but Cham tells her that he wants something else for her, although they all seek the same goal, just by different means. Cham and Eleni go to see the refinery, and they see that it is almost a military installation. They are beginning to realize that the Empire’s intentions may not be as beneficial to Ryloth. Gobi Glie leaves the planet, and young Hera accompanies them. At first he did not want to because of what his father told him, but Gobi offers to pilot the ship, so Hera agrees. Crosshair watches the ship leave and marks it with a locator. They are going to see a contact to receive weapons. This contact is Clone Force 99, which brings them the shipment at Cid’s request..

Hera and Omega go to see inside the Bad Remittance ship. Within, Hera talks about what it feels like to ride. He shows him his room on the ship and tells him that they are sometimes chased. Hera is scared to learn that they sometimes hunt down the Clone 99 Force, but Omega tells her that she believed Hera and her friends were in trouble, hence the weapons shipment.

Back on Ryloth, the ship is intercepted by the Empire with Crosshair leading the way., forcing them into an emergency landing. They are stopped like this by the Imperials. Glie’s allies see the scene and report to Cham. At that point, Chop arrives to say that he has discovered that they have been accused of treason. They decide to go save them, because there has been no trial or anything. Rescued his daughter, Cham says that Taa is the real culprit of treason, because it puts its interests before those of Ryloth. When it looks like he’s going to shoot her, Eleni intercedes, and Cham lowers his gun. So Rampart thanks Taa for “playing her role.” He orders Crosshair to kill Taa, and so they accuse Eleni and Cham of killing Taa.. Before they are caught, they manage to get Hera out of there.