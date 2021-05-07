Review of Star Wars: The Bad Remittance 1×02: Run, Cut

The second episode of the animated series arrives on the Disney + streaming platform “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance” with a duration of about 30 minutes. Under the title “Run, Cut” (perhaps inaccurately translated in Spain as “Run, Cut”, we are facing a direct continuation of this story of clones that have now become deserters. Besides, with the surprise that no there was so much material from that recent promo released.

The episode takes action again in that escape that Kamino’s group was forced to make, and now they turn to an old contact. Although some of us came to think of Rex, they have not yet used a character with as much pull as this (although time to time), and other characters such as Cut and Suu Lawquane have placed us. Both characters recovered from the second season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” On second thought, it also doesn’t make sense that so close to executing Order 66, the Bad Remittance is going to come to Rex, as they still have to understand what’s going on and who they can trust. In fact, this chapter leaves a thread to pull for a later appearance of Rex in the series.

This episode has focused mainly on two issues. One, start to show the new order was to implant in the galaxy by the Galactic Empire of the Imperials with that so-called chain code to be able to circulate through the galaxy. Two, establish the Omega’s status within the group. Evidently, the young clone was the jarring note and did not fit within this Clone Force. Therefore, it had to be “justified”. There everything has developed through the relationship with Hunter, beginning to establish a strong bond between Hunter and Omega.

In fact, Omega is slowly becoming part of the emotional core of the series, especially in his relationship with Hunter. Their bond may remind us a bit of the one between Din Djarin and Grogu in “The Mandalorian”, although in this case the relationship goes faster. The little moments that the series leaves us with make its relationship with the four main clones feel totally natural and expand its characters beyond the stereotypical archetypes that were first introduced to fans.

This chapter has also begun to sow in the idea of ​​who Omega really is. We know that it is a faulty clone but it is made clear here that there must be a purpose for it, the they created for something. This is clear that this is going to be one of the unknowns that will accompany us during several episodes of the series.

In this chapter there is room to develop something more to the other clones. Thus, for example, Echo has a greater role, which is understandable since it was largely neglected in the first episode. The same happens with Tech. However, this causes Wreckler to be relegated to the more “silly” moments and less prominence. The series thus tries to balance the importance that the characters have, focusing attention on some other characters in each chapter.

A solid follow-up episode that balances sweet moments between characters, bonding, banter, action, intrigue, and development well. Yet I feel like it stays something below the standard boot, something also logical and normal. At least for the moment, great potential for the future continues.