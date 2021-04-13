Review of Star Wars Era of Rebellion. Villains

The protagonists of the original Star Wars trilogy give way to their villains, in a series that teaches us the small details that make them so dangerous

Continuing with the miniseries dedicated to the times that have divided the Skywalker Saga in Star Wars: Republic, Rebellion and Resistance, the volume that compiles the fourth installment, the one dedicated to the villains of the Age of Rebellion, reaches Spanish bookstores. With figures as explored as Darth Vader or Boba Fett, we find others that have a lot to offer, such as Grand Moff Tarkin or Jabba the Hutt. Short stories that go a long way for fans of the largest galactic celluloid universe.

Since Marvel obtained the rights to create new fictions from the Star Wars universe, various names have been linked to the franchise. Jason Aaron, Kieron Gillen, Salvador Larroca and John Cassaday gave the starting gun and have given way to a multitude of artists who have presented their vision of a universe that is part of the collective imagination, which is already modern pop culture. But if one stands out in recent years, it is Greg Pak, who has been commissioned to open all the eras of Star Wars through varied short stories, with popular and well-known characters, so well known that showing something new becomes expensive.

But the writer accepted the challenge and together with other scriptwriters, they have sought the most unknown angles of the characters, relying on previous works, such as novels and manuals from the Star Wars universe. A) Yes. It was from the Rebellion. Villains, complete the diptychs about each era of the galactic franchise, and gives us new visions of Tarkin, Vader, Fett and Jabba.

In each story we have sought to reveal details that change certain aspects of characters with less history like Tarkin, or to remember the journey of some more popular and exploited like Vader.

Grand Moff Tarkin, the true villain of Episode 4, was raised in a primitive society by Imperial standards, and once his world was overcome, the officer rose rapidly through the imperial ranks, but always, always, the past marks man. Tarkin still remembers the hunt, the violence, he retains it, he is not civilized, but the challenge is always present, as well as the memory of what has been overcome, which must be destroyed if it is an obstacle to the Empire. Pak and cartoonist Marc Lanning come together to show an angular story, where Lanning’s drawing is sharp as Tarkin, and clear, crystalline in a luminous present, and with shadows in a primitive past, achieving a good story in which the Pak’s text lets the pictures tell who Tarkin is.

Boba Fett’s story is perhaps the least dramatic and profound, the bounty hunter showing nothing but his target at all times in the story. Like a Terminator looking for a member of the Connor family, he doesn’t give up. Again Pak and Lanning propose a different way of looking at Fett, this time from the side of his work, which does not imply justice or law, only rewards, hunter and prey. The line here is more regular, and completely focused on action, clear and defined, counting what is needed, as an action of the bounty hunter, measured and calculated to achieve what is sought.

It is the story of Jabba that has a different approach, not having the Hutt as the main character, but as a shadow that dominates the environment and on which the actions of all the characters revolve. It is interesting how the mobster controls his dominions and dominated.

The story we all wait for is always Darth Vader’s

The favorite of all fans always gets more attention, but this time, it is his turn to be the servant and not the commander. With the return of Ramon Bachs to the Star Wars drawing, where he already reflected the origin of Jango Fett or a Jedi-Sith war in the line of the current expanded universe, the most veteran can smile, because the author has a personal line that endows of life to his characters, and even for a short time, we can see how his Vader is capable of feeling anger, frustration, and perhaps even fun in this story where he discovers what it is to be a servant, before his rise to the top of the imperial ranks.

The highlight is IG-88, the android bounty hunter that nobody expected in this series. Little known, and somewhat displaced by the appearance of IG11 in the Mandalorian series, the killer hunter is well portrayed as a professional who knows how to use his tools to hunt his prey efficiently, literally using his head.

Star wars It was from the Rebellion. Villains It is another sample of the richness of the universe created by George Lucas, which goes a long way, and can be surprising. It is true that short stories and well-known characters do not contribute so much to the franchise, but they are always comfortable to find and follow. Leaving a tome that is read in one go, and leaves a smile, because the bad guys also have to win from time to time.

Star Wars Age of Rebellion: Villains (volume)

Url: Milcomics

Author : VV.AA

ISBN: 978-84-1341-163-7

Number of pages : 120

Description : Iconic villains from the original trilogy take the stage. Boba Fett has a reputation for being one of the best bounty hunters in the galaxy, but what heart beats under that Mandalorian armor … if he has a heart? Fury burns hot in Darth Vader when a mere moff dares to command him, but what is the right time for the sith lord to show his courage? Find out what makes the name Jabba the Hutt so feared in the galaxy. Pay attention to the untold story of the great Moff Tarkin. And meet IG-88, a cold and calculating assassin droid… Original content: Star Wars Age of Rebellion Boba Fett- Darth Vader-Jabba the Hutt- Wilhuff Tarkin- Special.

JOTA (JC Royo)

