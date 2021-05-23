Review of ‘Spiral: Saw’

DeAPlaneta

Direction: Darren lynn bousman Distribution: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson Original title: Spiral: From the Book of Saw Country: USA Year: 2021 Release date: 5-21-2021 Gender: Terror Script: Josh Stolberg, Pete Goldfinger Photography: Jordan oram Synopsis: Working in the shadow of a retired cop, Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner William lead an investigation into a series of grisly murders reminiscent of the heinous crimes that plagued the city in the past. Absorbed by the investigation, Zeke will end up becoming the epicenter of the macabre game of the assassin.

.

The best: his defense of a playful horror cinema without subterfuge.

The worst: demanding that he reinvent the saga he reviews.

Requiring Spiral: Saw to renew the saga it reviews is logical and legitimate. Remakes, reboots, and other derivatives that offer nothing new tend to generate some skepticism. Not accepting that Darren Lynn Bousman’s film is, with its nuances, a more faithful proposal to the saga than disruptive will inevitably generate frustration in the viewer. It is much more satisfying to approach her without expecting her to reinvent anything, without asking her to restart with a different concept and intention one of the most popular horror sagas of the 21st century. Opting for the latter, Spiral: Saw reveals a movie with its problems but effective.

The predictability of his twists and revelations plays against him, and he misses a little more inventiveness in the design of the torture (a mark of distinction of the saga). But, as compensation, Spiral: Saw defends a commercial horror cinema without subterfuge, playful and not at all prudish. As unexpected, its air of a 90s crime thriller is also attractive in the way of describing the police environment (not without critical charge) and conceiving the buddy movie (film of colleagues).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io