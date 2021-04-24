Review of ‘Shadow and Bone’, the Netflix adaptation

Netflix and its adaptation of ‘Shadow and bone’ Composed of 8 episodes of 1 hour, the first season has arrived on Netflix on April 23.

Ever since ‘Game of Thrones’ ended season eight (or seven, depending on how you felt about that ending), television executives and fantasy fans have been searching for something to replace the HBO beast. Netflix has been particularly interested in this regard, but with mixed results.

For every worthy successor like ‘The Witcher,’ subscribers have lived through many more inferior fantasies like ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ and ‘Letter to the King.’ Is Netflix cursed?

The odds were against ‘Shadow and Bone’ succeeding, particularly when you consider the great fandom waiting to differentiate the series compared to the books.

Netflix

Fortunately, ‘Shadow and Bone’ is not just another ‘Game of Thrones’ wannabe and, in terms of fantasy, it’s way better than anything Netflix has produced since ‘The Witcher’. When compared to Geralt’s bathtub scene, Eric Heisserer’s adaptation still manages to differentiate itself by eschewing typical fancy embellishments in favor of something more diverse and unique.

But of course, if you are a fan of the original material, you would have already known. Starting with 2012’s ‘Shadow and Bone’, Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse revolves around an intricate and war-torn society inspired by 19th-century tsarist Russia. A huge valley of darkness known as The Shadow has divided this world in two, and only a young woman, Alina, can save it thanks to her new powers. Assuming he survives, of course.

Yes, we’ve all heard this Chosen One narrative before, but it’s refreshing to see the usual elves and talking trees pushed aside in favor of something that is more like our own world. And to mix things up even more, the ‘Shadow and Bone’ team decided to literally mix things up by incorporating characters from Leigh’s Six of Crows duology, even though it’s set after the events of this story.

Expanding the cast in this way was risky, and there are times when it seems like too many characters and stories are competing for your attention at once. However, bringing in these beloved thieves earlier than expected also strengthens what could have been a more generic story.

Just when things are on the verge of getting too congested and serious, they intervene with some blatant heists to keep things moving forward. Freddy Carter and Amita Suman give nice performances in the group, but it’s Kit Young who stands out the most as Jesper Fahey, a pansexual gunman who is also a fan favorite (also keep an eye out for Milo, a surprise partner who will steal heart faster than Jesper can pull out those weapons).

As you may have inferred from all of this, the ‘Shadow and Bone’ arc isn’t that much fun, but again, it’s not supposed to be. Alina’s struggle and her relationship with General Kirigan represent the more serious side of the show, addressing both the impact of The Shadow and the inner darkness that many have succumbed to within the Grishaverse.

Netflix

Since Alina often served as something of a placeholder for readers, Jessie Mei Li has perhaps the most difficult task of anyone on the show, but thankfully, she is able to bring some fun and fantasy to what could have been. a very dark and heavy role.

The latter could also be said of General Kirigan, so it’s comforting to see that Ben Barnes is just as fiery, handsome, and charismatic and … ahem yeah he’s great too, effectively balancing his character’s moral extremes without having to never resort to caricature.

Speaking of things that look good, it’s also worth noting here that the show itself is simply beautiful throughout. Everyone imagines books differently in their minds, so it can be difficult to judge whether OG fans will appreciate the images of a certain adaptation. However, in this case, it is hard to imagine anyone being disappointed by the high production values ​​shown here.

Everything from the costumes to the special effects just screams money in a way other fantasies haven’t in a while. It seems then that Netflix withheld some coins and threw them into ‘Shadow and Bone’, as well as the next season of ‘The Witcher’.

Although an official renewal has not yet been announced, ‘Shadow and Bone’ is clearly intended for the long term. Without spoiling anything, it’s safe to say that Netflix will be dropping a lot more coins on this show for a while, and that’s something to celebrate, especially because of how wonderfully diverse this story is.

