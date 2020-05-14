When it seemed like no more contenders fit between card games, Riot Games takes an ace with its own name up its sleeve. In the analysis of Legends of Runeterra we told you about the proposal that wants to make the kings of the genre tremble. Gets it?

Every time I buy a board game and get ready to read the instructions, I expect two things that are sometimes difficult to conjugate: that it is easy to understand and that its depth is enough to play it over and over again without getting bored. Perhaps games like Seven Wonders: Duel provide both, but generally, the second is usually obtained through dense – but fun – proposals like Twilight Struggle. If we transfer this situation to digital card games such as Hearthstone, Gwent, Magic the Gathering: Arena or Legends of Runeterra, where fun also arises as a result of throwing one game after another, I also hope that the game itself does not compel me to pull credit card to keep up with his constant updates of cards and mechanics.

I don’t want it all for free, but of course I’m not here for the task of spending 50 euros each quarter so as not to fall behind in what will be my recurring card game. And that’s where I find the first virtue from Legends of Runeterra, where obtaining letters is not a problematic event, but rather a satisfactory path in which it is difficult to tire of walking. The fact that Riot enhances the monetization of aesthetics and proposes an excellent free unlocking system -based on a slight constancy on the part of the player- is the achievement of an almost indispensable condition for its sustainability over time to be somewhat feasible.

But is that enough to consolidate such a proposal? Surely not, of course. The depth I mentioned before must appear as a result of varied mechanics, a large number of different cards (and, above all, tiles) and synergies and winning combinations; but also a strategy on the part of the player who has greater prominence than the probability of drawing the necessary card at the right moment to achieve victory. Riot shows with this game that she has been no stranger to what the competition has done in recent years; its successes, its failures, its competitive advantages and its weaknesses. And so Legends of Runeterra it has a lot of those winning characteristics. Although he has failed to offer another very important aspect to which he made reference in the first lines of the text: the quality of efficiently teaching the basic rules that support the game.

Difficult to learn, difficult to master

When I entered Legends of Runeterra during the beta phase and completed its tutorial, I felt overwhelmed for the enormous amount of concepts that I had just assimilated, while, at the same time, I did not fully understand when the turn passed to my rival and when he returned to me. Each game round one of the players attacks, while the other defends. However, with each unit of a fast spell or slow spell that is put on the board, the turn passes again to the opponent so that he can respond to the action. In between, cards called “spell bursts” can be executed at any time, without the opponent being able to do anything to respond to it. And when the units have met, the man has run out and / or both players have decided to end their actions, the round comes to an end.

Matching in qualifying matches is quick, always respecting the rule of facing opponents of a similar level.

Obviously, I managed to understand and verify this rhythm of the game with the passage of the games, forcing the trial and error in the face of doubts and investing a little faith given the many virtues that I had seemed to detect from the first moment. I do not think that the problem of understanding that I am discussing is due to the difficulty of the proposal, but rather to the poor clarity in the explanatory texts of the letters themselves and poor tutorial which, by itself, does not encourage too much to get much more into flour. I have always thought that much of Hearthstone’s success was based on that magnificent tutorial that took you flying until the first competitive game, pushing you to want more cards, to discover all the secrets that the game hides and to seek victory from the first encounter . Riot fails at this point, which is key in trapping the player in an ecosystem that, beyond this matter, has almost all the conditions to make Legends of Runeterra one of the best card games today.

Because leaving aside the most negative point, the game system that Riot proposes is, surely, the one that best combines aspects such as creativity in deck building, the player’s strategy, the spectacularity in each game and the satisfaction with the progress achieved. And all this, minimizing the factor of the randomness so aided among some of its competitors. For this, the Californian company has cemented its gameplay in the 7 regions in which, at the moment, the Legends of Runeterra cards are grouped: Demacia, Noxus, Ionia, Piltover and Zaun, Freljord, Shadow Islands and Stagnant Waters . Regions with particular styles of play that can be combined with each other and that revolve around their own champions. Letters that in themselves enhance the personality of the proposal.

The Champions at the center of everything

If there is something I liked about Legends of Runeterra it is consistency and the desire to expand the League of Legends universe through the cards and the game board. The choice of the nexus as the core of each player’s life is not trivial, just as it is not the mechanics created for the champions. These cards representing the eponymous characters in Riot’s MOBA have unique characteristics that are unleashed after meeting a number of conditions. For example, when Braum manages to survive 10 damage, he levels up and traits, and thereafter invokes a “pore” with special abilities each time the champion survives the damage dealt. If we see what Fiora does, we discover that when he manages to kill two enemies, he levels up and improves his attack and defense; but if he manages to defeat two others after that, the player automatically wins the game. These simple cases are a small sample of what can be done by 35 champions that, for the moment, we can find in the game.

It is possible to create a deck that combines the skills of Noxus and Demacia but would it be the most appropriate to join two rivals? Joining two regions that generate synergies is the key to obtaining a very competitive deck.

The importance of this type of letters is twofold because The visual and sound emphasis also falls on them., which already has undoubted robustness as a consequence of the excellent artistic work done for the creation of the images of each letter. Riot takes advantage of the fact that he does not have to abide by the shackles of conventional card games to squeeze the possibilities offered by the digital medium. Thus, each level-up of a champion is accompanied by an animated sequence that provokes an injection of emotion in the encounter, and that is in keeping with the power that that card acquires. But also of very interesting dialogues when certain characters coincide at the table, and all in a perfect dubbing in Spanish. Thus, Legends of Runeterra manages to place itself above the sobriety of Gwent and Magic The Gathering: Arena in this regard, but one point below Hearthstone, which continues to own and master fireworks on a board.

Legends of Runeterra shows consistency and a desire to expand the League of Legends universe through cardsI will not go into much more detail about the operation of the game, because it is not the purpose of the review. But I am going to point out that this variety of actions of the champions and their visual consequences are backed by adepts and spell cards that consolidate aggressive, control, utility maximization or victory deck styles in a single round, among many others. Legends of Runeterra allows you to build almost every known archetype from other card games in your ecosystem thanks to the surprising addition to the final version of most of the genre’s best-known keywords – or keywords. Also noteworthy is Riot’s determination to get a card game whose depth does not hinder the rhythm and does not allow endless games. We have all experienced situations in which the opponent loses time on purpose or is unable to pass the turn despite not being able to take any action. The solution to this eternal conflict comes from the hand of different aspects, such as a default configuration that gives the turn to the opponent if the player’s hand does not allow any action, preventing absurd deliberations or time losses that affect the gaming experience . Also contributing to the solution is the figure of the “Eye of the Oracle”, an option placed on the board that calculates the damage points of your move and predicts what will happen next.

The challenge of not exhausting the desire to play

Something Riot has already been able to demonstrate from the start of the beta to the arrival of the final game is that knows how to listen to the requests of regular players and professionals of strategy games. It is equally surprising and comforting to discover how Legends of Runeterra has been able to act quickly whenever a card or deck archetype in question unfairly dominated the metagame. Or the other way around, when it was detected that part of the collection was hardly being used by anyone. And all this with weekly actions scheduled in advance. In the same sense, adding the Estancadas region or adding new keywords in the final version are examples of the ambition to quickly cut the advantage time that other proposals have after years and years in the market.

Free cards can be obtained through capsules, chests, jokers, or by exchanging shards. Each region has an unlock path for those items, but they can also be achieved in the weekly chest reward. IMG_003

This difference exists – as is logical -, despite all this effort. A Legends of Runeterra still need to offer some single player mode that meets the needs of those users who do not enjoy the qualifying games as much, and who currently only have solitary games against artificial intelligence. This would be something that, in addition, would allow to deepen the universe of League of Legends, using for it stories that are born from the conflicts of Runeterra and that have already been explored by the official comics. Because really, The fun based on progress is currently divided between the unlocking of the card collection and the rise in the ranking in the qualifying games.. Regarding the first, which I have already spoken at the beginning of the text, the need to enter every day to complete the missions that allow you to unlock the cards of each region and that, at the same time, add points for the abundant rewards of the weekly chest. The second is obvious, and corresponds to the desire that there is always to improve in the classification and obtain satisfaction with each new rise in rank.

I have consciously left out of this section the Expeditions, a game mode that can be seen in other similar proposals and that consists of creating a deck by choosing cards that are offered to you at random to achieve the greatest number of victories possible, being seven in this case. This format and the associated rewards unleashed fury in the beta phase for its smooth operation, but I think one of the changes in the final version has caused a loss of relevance in comparison. Expeditions combined the shortage of the chips that allow their entry, with rewards at the level of the difficulty of achieving victory. The imbalance has been produced by breaking with the shortage of chips and compensating for this fact with a reduction in the prizes obtained by winning. The challenge should always go according to the prize obtained and, for the moment, it is not being so.

A long way to go

The release of the final version of Legends of Runeterra has brought with it more things, in addition to new cards, a new region or more aesthetic elements to acquire in the store. The most important novelty has been the launch of the version of the game for iOS and Android, something necessary to take the games anywhere. Legends of Runeterra is a tremendous tablet enjoyment, but depending on the screen size of the mobile in question, the rearrangement of elements is not optimal. This causes occasional glitches in card selection or card placement, but it is also true that I have yet to see any similar titles that fully address this lack of space.

I am in doubt as to how Riot will use his vast eSports experience to take Legends of Runeterra to a higher level. I see it essential that this facet be encouraged through the support of professional players and the promotion of official competitions to grow the community. Twitch can sometimes become a good thermometer with which to measure the popularity of certain proposals, and it is indisputable that in no case has Legends of Runeterra made Hearthstone tremble in its domain, despite the fact that the Blizzard game is not going through its best moment. Riot’s challenge is to attract the traditional card player Empowering the virtues he pointed out here, but also by seducing his huge LoL community by breaking down the barrier of entry that learning the game represents right now. Only in this way the excellent playable base that there is now can continue to grow supported by users.

In Legends of Runeterra the pieces seem to fit in order to compete at the highest level with other card games already established in the marketBecause for everything else, the pieces seem to fit to be able to compete at the highest level with other card games already established in the market. Over the weeks, Legends of Runeterra has become my recurring game for two reasons: First, Riot offers me the possibility of getting all the cards for free in exchange for a slight regularity of play. Second, I feel that my decisions in each game have more weight than in other similar proposals. Only a depth that multiplies the possibilities of the game, a practically free card unlocking and a receptive attitude towards criticism could allow a new proposal to make its way in an environment that seemed to no longer accept more alternatives, and Riot has managed to put all that together in Legends of Runeterra.