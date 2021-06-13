Review of ‘In a wild place’

Universal

Direction: Robin wright Distribution: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Sarah Dawn Pledge, Kim Dickens, Warren Christie, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong Original title: Land Country: USA Year: 2021 Release date: 11-6-2021 Gender: Drama Script: Jesse Chatham, Erin Dignam Photography: Bobby bukowski Synopsis: After an indescribable tragedy, Edee (Robin) feels unable to connect with the world she knew and, faced with uncertainty, decides to retire to the imposing and ruthless landscape of the Rocky Mountains. About to die and after being rescued by a local hunter (Demián Bichir), Edee must find a way to learn to live again.

The best: how well the director Wright knows the resources of the actress Wright.

The worst: an abrupt and disappointing outcome.

When you bring out what is within you, that which you have will save you. If you do not have that within you, that which you do not have within you will kill you; With this quote from the apocryphal Gospel of Thomas, the latest book by Emmanuel Carrère begins, Yoga, a self-fiction that connects singularly with the debut of Robin Wright, a cult actress with many merits, in her analysis of grief through introspection and self-knowledge. I believe, which on this occasion is closely related to contact with nature and a return to the primitive.

In a wild place, a frustrated work although of rare and naked honesty, it does not dare to explore the most uncomfortable fringes of its premise and its specific findings are constantly sabotaged by its inherent concessions, but it achieves two estimable things with simplicity: the first, a compelling female portrait strengthened by the muscle of a remarkable performance. And the second is none other than the serenity of a transparent and not bombastic gaze, which, in turn, heralds a trajectory worthy of attention.

