Review of Fast and Furious 9. A total pot going

The ninth installment of the Fast and Furious saga is already in theaters with a story closer to the James Bond films than to its origins as a franchise

This weekend the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious saga has reached theaters in Spain, a franchise that in its twenty years of life has raised more than five billion dollars worldwide.

In this installment Dom leads a quiet and discreet life with Letty and little Brian, but they know that danger is constantly lurking around the corner. This time, the threat will force Dom to face the sins of the past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team of always joins him to stop a plan that will destroy the world devised by the most skilled assassin and the best elite driver who has ever crossed his path, and that man is none other than Jakob, Dom’s forgotten brother. , played by John Cena.

The team

Filmmaker Justin Lin returns to the controls of Fast and Furious after directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments, making them a worldwide success. The action sweeps across the globe, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will reappear, old enemies will emerge, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of the word “family” will be put to the test like never before.

Returning in their regular roles are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, as well as Oscar winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and fellow Oscar winner Charlize Theron

They are joined by other favorites of the fans of the saga, Don Omar, Lucas Black, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss and Jason Tobin, as well as new additions, Anna Sawai in the role of Elle, a highly qualified fighter who keeps an important secret ; Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Otto, a budding despot who works with Jakob Toretto, and CARDI B, the Grammy-winning superstar, as Leysa, a woman who has something to do with Dom’s past. Ozuna, the reggaeton feeling.

Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the story’s authors are Justin Lin and Alfredo Botello (Star Trek: Beyond Advisor) and Daniel Casey (Kin). The script is by Daniel Casey and Justin Lin.

More James Bond and Marvel than Fast and Furious

Since the release of the sixth installment of the franchise, the Fast and Furious films have become something very different from the essence of their origins, going from being a group of thieves always chased by the police, to becoming secret agents when purest style of James Bond movies, and as the character of Roman played by Tyrese Gibson jokes in a few lines of the tape, in something like superheroes, why does not matter the almost suicidal atrocities they do, that they always come out unharmed , and like in any Marvel comic, they come back from the dead, and they even feature a black Superman!

There are many productions that try to imitate the Marvel Studios formula in their films, DC Comics tried and it went tremendously wrong, but in Fast and Furious they seem to have taken the measure and they are not doing badly at all. We can already find a Spin-off like Hobbs and Shaw, and an animated television series available on Netflix, and they even copy the formula of the post-credits scene to introduce the cliffhanger for future films, because yes, there will be at least two more installments of the franchise, at least one more from its Hobbs and Shaw spin-off; and there is already talk of one starring the evil Cipher of Charlize Theron.

Because the studio knows that following the path of the first 5 films in Fasta and Furious, their days were more than numbered in order to tell new stories, but with the new path they seek to surprise the audience with the most difficult yet, with scenes more incredible action in each film, and increasingly dangerous acrobatics of its protagonists, in fact in this last installment I doubt that some of them had been made by a specialist and have been replaced by CGI. And it is that the argument for a long time in Fast and Furious as in other Transformers style franchises, they are already the least, enhancing the spectacularity and special effects to the detriment of history.

In conclusion, the movie is worth watching if you like Fast and Furious movies and you are looking for good entertainment without too brainy stories, just to enjoy the show.

Fast and furious 9

Synopsis: Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob.

Director (s): Justin lin

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Sung Kang, Lucas Black, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Nathalie Emmanuel, Alexander Wraith, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Don Omar, Ozuna, JD Pardo, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Anna Sawai, Bow Wow, Shea Whigham, Jim Parrack, Siena Agudong

Gender : action, science fiction

