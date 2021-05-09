Review of Faithless II. Which path will you choose?

Second volume of this great work that continues to delve into the concepts of the divine and the earthly, good and evil, the freedom to embrace the pleasures within our reach or to make more or less correct decisions. Panini Comics brings together the second six-issue arc of Faithless, a collection that is as special as it is unforgettable.

It is inevitable to continue remembering parallels with the work that in a way serves as the inspiration for this comic, The Divine Comedy by the Italian poet Dante Alighieri. The transition to the Renaissance led the philosophers to an evolution in their thinking. It went from being linked to theocentrism, where the divine figure is the center of everything, to positioning itself in anthropocentrism, with the human being occupying the place that previously belonged to God. Even so, Dante’s work glossed over the accumulated knowledge over time and clings to moral concepts that extol his religious faith, without closing himself off to express sympathy for the scientific method or openly narrate that Planet Earth is spherical. Samples of the union of what was already there and what is to come.

Hell, purgatory, paradise? …

If in the previous volume we saw the descent into hell by its protagonist, Faith, now she seems to begin to be aware of who those around her are. You will have to see what your options are, who she really is and what she wants to do, provided you learn that atoning for your sins can be a long and tortuous journey, one that can take you through your own purgatory. The nature of humanity, its imperfections and doubts, the comfort of a dreamed life where to express his art stained by speculation, a place occupied by blood, so valuable for life and sometimes spilled without meaning. Lustful eccentricity of the artist who fills his canvas regardless of the controversy, until the eyes open and are not dazzled by reason, encompassing the need to understand that deep down we enjoy free will.

Throughout our lives we go through moments of confusion in which we do not know what we want, we do not even really know ourselves. The experiences, both negative and positive, are forging our character and setting personal limits. The impatience of youth tends to turn toward self-understanding and that of others. They call it mature. Faith is in full adolescent explosion, beginning to live her own emancipation, but she does not close the doors to all the advice she receives, be it angel or demon. We are not blind, we receive all kinds of stimuli from the outside, we choose our path, whatever it is, goodness or evil come out of each one of us and we have the necessary tools to discern between one and the other.

The depth of the work

Brian Azzarello is making scripts full of facets to reflect on. We can do a cursory read on Faithless, but the sheer amount of detail to be found makes digging into it almost a must. Understanding what is going through Faith’s mind is almost like seeking to self-analyze ourselves. We have all gone through revealing experiences, they have strengthened us and given us sufficient seniority. If it has not been like that, and we have a certain age, we will still lack some maturity or we will consciously be acting on purpose even if we do not do the right thing. This comic shows that we can make mistakes and rectify, no matter how serious the error is if it is reversed. Everything has a solution, except death.

But Azzarello’s baton in Faithless would be nothing without the sensuality, sexuality, explicitness and overflow of María LLovet’s successful pencils. Only with the lips of the characters can we fable in wet dreams. A detailed drawing is not necessary to concentrate such eroticism, their postures surround the most exacerbated perversion with sweetness. Llovet does not ease the journey through these pages, it makes us stop, that we obtain our dose of guilty pleasure while we suffer the vicissitudes of Faith as she opens her legs, legs that press hard, that make her go up and down, raise her breast on reaching orgasm, a woman moaning with power, abandoned to what her senses pick up.

Faithless is a comic for adults

not suitable for those who simply like a baguette with a uniform crust, but rather for those who in a bakery order a bread with spikes, with its steep ledges and deep valleys. Faith lives on a roller coaster of lust but has not completely lost her values, she is even beginning to see the extent of her own power. He is learning to know himself step by step, dust by dust. Much better than wasting time playing pocha.

Faithless 2

Url: Panini

Author : Brian Azzarello, Maria Llovet

ISBN: 9788413348360

Number of pages : 160

Description : The erotic thriller from the acclaimed team of Brian Azzarello (100 Balas) and artist Maria Llovet (Eros / Psyche) is back. Faith and her lovers, Louis and Poppy, bring magic and chaos to the streets of Italy. Turin, known as the epicenter of black magic, is also a place of haute couture, art and literature. Now Faith is at the center of it all and her own power grows. But any power has a price. Faith just started paying for hers.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

4.5 4.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)