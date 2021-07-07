Review of Episode 5 of the Marvel Loki series (Chapter 1×05)

Penultimate step of the path that forms the Loki series, which has made Wednesdays see with another point of view, especially this chapter full of variants of Loki (there will still be someone who continues to question the existence of a Loki Caiman, logical) and preparing the bases of what is seen as an epic final episode for next Wednesday. The fifth chapter does not reach 50 minutes (47 minutes including credits) and being a valley or transition chapter, it touches on several issues:

Who is behind the AVT? Sylvie, is this really a variant of Loki? Loki’s redemption.

The episode begins with a scene moving through the AVT headquarters and we end up in the world where Loki ended up in the post-credit scene of the previous chapter And we already witness the different variants of Loki (Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Dark Loki and Alligator Loki ) that place our protagonist variant in the world where the realities eliminated by the AVT end and where all those erased by the agency end, to be swallowed by Alioth, a spectrum that is in charge of ending the realities and variants left behind. there. on the other hand we have Sylvie and Ravona who is at the mercy of Loki’s “female variant”, she is not aware of who is behind the AVT pulling the strings and to discover it they both form a temporary alliance to respond to the unknown cited above. We leave it here for those who have not seen the chapter yet and we do not want to gut it.

As a faithful viewer of the series, this chapter must be recognized as one of transition towards the imminent end. It resorts to the same formula that was practiced in the third chapter, it advances horizontally instead of ascending, let me explain: it delves into the idea of ​​how realities change after capturing the variant, it questions whether Sylvie is really La Encantadora (this takes place in a conversation between Mobius and Classic Loki) and we deal with different versions of Loki, all of them very well characterized (special mention to Classic Loki, who despite wearing a very canonical costume from the comic and I applaud him, because they have nailed him , in the scenes of the lair the suit is deformed too much) to conclude that the path of Loki’s redemption is to end in this reality.

But the heart of the chapter is, Who is behind the TVA? And here we must make a stop along the way because I think that as a Marvel fan I should call for calm, because we have a history of raising the hype with our own theories and ending up frustrated because we do not meet our expectations (there may be those who do , as you like colors). Marvel has always made a show of being consistent and using what it has at hand, so I recommend focusing our gaze on a villain that we have had with another lens during the series, that is, the villain can be perfectly Mobius or even a variant of Ravona who is the authentic sentimental partner of Kang. Thinking of Kang directly, I think he can leave us cold in the end. Confirmed its presence in the third part of Ant-Man, here I think that at most it can appear in the post-credits scene. The time traveler is a juicy successor to be the new “Thanos” and to present him in a series would be to reduce the packaging and quality of a powerful supervillain. Next Wednesday the truth will be revealed, let’s wait with anticipation.

References

The chapter title: Journey to Mystery, is the same name of a great Loki adventure compiled by Panini comics. At the moment of the plane in which they are descending to the underground lair, we can see Frog thor Encased in a jar with the T365 sheet trying to get to the nearby Mjolnir. Among the remains in the void there is a helicopter with the word Thanos written. Clear nod to the first appearances of the characters in the comics. In the new episode of Loki, the destroyed tower is no longer the Avengers tower, but the Qeng company building. In the world, this company is commanded by a man named Mister Gryphon, who is none other than Kang’s alias. Among the remains we can also find what appears to be a reference to the Living Court.

Summary of the events of Loki 1 × 05: Journey to Mystery

Taking it back from the end of the previous episode, we start in the AVT with a set of cameras that takes us to the room of the Guardians of Time, and then move on to the apocalyptic scenario in which Loki has woken up after being erased from existence. They explain that They are in the Void and must flee from Alioth so as not to serve him lunch. At AVT, Sylvie interrogates Renslayer, but Renslayer claims to know nothing. The judge tells him that Loki is not dead, because they really can’t eliminate everything. What they really do is “transport” that timeline to the Void, where they converge until the end of time. Renslayer asks Sylvie to trust her to get Loki back, although he tells her that nothing has returned from there. The Loki variants tell Hiddleston’s Loki that they can only worry about not dying. They explain that they are in the place where they send all realities to die. All of them are variants that were stopped by the AVT, and at the time they tried plans to escape from there, but they have already tired and they dedicate themselves to doing what a Loki does: survive.

Kid Loki reveals his event in the Nexus was to kill Thor. In the AVT, Renslayer accesses the information of the beginning of the AVT, the origin of the AVT, but Sylvie then suggests exploring the end of time, because really the sacred line of time is being written on the fly. Renslayer tricks her into buying time for the AVT agents to arrive. Sylvie decides to use the wand to erase herself.

Boastful Loki explains that his event in the Nexus was to kill Iron Man and Captain America to claim the Six Infinity Stones, but the version Crocodile / Alligator Loki He says that this is a lie, to which Boastful Loki replies that “at least my event was not eating the neighbor’s cat.”

Loki is interested in the history of Classic Loki as Thanos killed Loki, as seen in “Avengers: Infinity War”. Classic Loki says he tricked Thanos by creating a projection of himself, he hid and faking his death, he went to a remote planet where he was alone “a long, long time.” He ended up missing Thor, and when he tried to leave the planet, the AVT went into action. This Loki says that Loki’s only role in the world is to be the God of the Outcast. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki plans to kill Alioth and asks for their help, but they burst out laughing. Loki surfaces, and meets another version of Loki played by Hiddleston, that of Vote Loki.

We go to Sylvie, who wakes up in a vacuum. He must start to flee from Alioth, and on the way he comes across a car driven by Mobius himself. This is how the two of them flee in the car. Inside the lair. Vote Loki and his lackeys enter the lair and meet Boastful Loki, Crocodile Loki, Classic Loki and Kid Loki. It is revealed that everything has been a betrayal of Boastful Loki in exchange for shelter and supplies and then take the throne that Kid Loki occupies. However, Vote Loki betrays him and claims the throne for him. However, Loki’s lackeys rise up as well. A confrontation of Lokis then begins. In the end, Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Crocodile Loki and Hiddleston’s Loki run away. Loki suggests that their only option is to take down the AVT and they must take down Alioth. The rest of Lokis agree to help him get to Alioth, but that’s it.

Sylvie tells Mobius that they must find the answer to everything, and for that they must face the cloud directly. In the end, they end up arriving where the rest of Loki is. Sylvie explains that the plan cannot be to kill Alioth, but to go further, because she believes that there is someone behind the Void, at the end of time. To do this she plans to cast a spell on him. At the AVT, Judge Renslayer goes to see B-15, who is locked up to tell her what motivates the Variant. B-15 explains that after learning the truth about the Guardians, he will try to find out who was really behind them. B-15 discovers that Renslayer also wants to find out who is behind everything, but tells him that Sylvie will find the answer first.

Renslayer tells Miss Minutes that she must know everything about the creation of AVT because whoever created the Agency is in danger.

Loki and Sylvie talk about Mobius’ idea that that moment they lived created an event in the nexus. Both deny the major, saying that it is all an invention of the AVT. Sylvie says that she does not know how to react to all this, since she has always been without family or friends. Sylvie asks Loki how she can know that in the end he won’t betray her. Loki says that he has always betrayed everyone he has loved, but assures him that he is no longer like that, and that he will not let her down.. Sylvie explains that in her previous contact with Alioth she may have had a minimal connection with the creature, so she believes that the idea of ​​bewitching him may work. Loki and Sylvie go to Alioth; Classic Loki, Kid Loki and Crocodile Loki stays in The Void; and Mobius returns to the AVT with the intention of reducing it to ashes. Loki and Sylvie confront Alioth, Loki serving as a distraction so Sylvie can cast a spell on him. However, it is useless, and goes for Sylvie. Just when he is going to attack her, he enters the scene Classic Loki, which recreates an entire Asgard as a distraction, to which Alioth goes, to end up dying at the hands of it.

Sylvie grabs Loki’s hand to cast a spell on Lioth together. Upon achieving this, they reveal a kind of castle, to which they go, ending the episode at that moment.