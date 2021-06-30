Review of Episode 4 of the Marvel Loki series (Chapter 1×04)

We left behind the equator of the series and reached the fourth chapter of “Loki”, where we continue with a footage similar to the previous one (approximately 46 mins) and with an important novelty: post-credit scene. As we wrote yesterday, the series in this episode hits a “swerve” at the plot level to focus on the AVT. In the previous chapter, after the revelation made by Sylvie that AVT agents are variants, in this chapter the board has been prepared to play to unravel the mystery that hangs over this Temporal Variation Agency.

The episode begins with a scene where Ravona was an agent and captures Sylvie in Asgard as a child, so that during the trial she escapes with Agent Ravona’s Tempad and wanders through the apocalypse to go unnoticed. Then, we return to where the previous chapter left off, with Loki and Sylvie trapped in Lamentis so that in the last moments they are captured by the AVT, who have witnessed a branch in the timeline that has served to find them. From that moment, the mystery is present in the remaining minutes of the chapter because we are going to witness that something does not fit in the AVT, agent C-20 has died in strange circumstances, agent C15 is going to begin to suspect, just as as if she were just another viewer of the chapter, all to end up leaving us with the feeling of wanting to know more and clarify the mystery of who the person or entity behind the AVT is.

As a spectator, I think that within this episode we have two very different parts: the first part that covers from the beginning to the arrest and the second part that would be from the arrest to the post-credits scene. The pace has been very slow in the first strip mentioned above, as we were still in the same wake as the previous chapter, without advancing in the plot and delving into the characters, in a matter of two sequences, to derive a very basic idea: everything we have seen so far of the AVT is a lie, there is something else behind it. The twists of characters like C15 and Ravona are superb and raise the final tension to a great level. It has left me very intrigued by knowing who pulls the strings and with the prospect of seeing a Loki who is going to be the hero or anti-hero who will unravel the mystery.

In short, an episode 4 that marks a true milestone in the Marvel series, with the possibility that the thing will even better in the final episodes. Attractive, exciting, nostalgic, and full of twists and turns. Completely SPECTACULAR.

Questions we ask ourselves after the end:

If the Guardians are not real, Who is / are behind the AVT? Shall we start theorizing with Kang?

Since when has AVT been operating?

Is there a dimension or world where are all the Variants that have been destroying? One dimension per character or one dimension for all? Mobius is still alive, right?

How much does Ravonna know about everything? Did they really erase your memory?

References and curiosities

The temporary cell where Loki is locked up and we see Lady Sif’s Cameo, is a nod to the room where Thor is locked up in Thor: Ragnarok, where he meets Korg. The mace used by the minute hand does not kill, apparently, it “teleports to another universe.” Mobius introduces vampires in a dialogue with Ravona, quoting: “We have questioned everything in the agency: krees, Titans and vampires.

The alternate variants of Loki which presents the post-credits scene, with official name according to credits: Kid loki (Jack Veal): Introduced in the comics in 2010 by writer Matt Fraction and artist Pasqual Ferry in Thor # 617, it was a reborn version of the older Loki, only without part of all his baggage. Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant): a Loki who wears the classic comics outfit but who by age makes us think of King Loki Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei): version without counterpart in the comics but for his hammer, could it be a mix with Thor? Crocodile Loki: version without counterpart in the comics

Event Summary Loki 1 × 04

The episode begins in Asgard. We see a young version of Loki. They arrest the young woman for violating the sacred timeline. It is Ravonna Renslayer who is in charge of stopping this young Loki. We see that he goes through the same steps as Loki at the time, seen in episode 1. Just when it is going to be his trial, he escapes from Renslayer, stealing the Tempad and escapes. We return to the present day. Judge Renslayer walks into a smoke-filled room. It is the place where the Guardians of Time are. We see three figures on thrones, but nothing else. Following Loki’s intro, Renslayer exits the appearance with the Guardians. Mobius is waiting for her outside. They blame Renslayer for everything that happened and the Variant sneaking into the AVT. Mobius requests access to C-20 in order to find out what he meant when he said “it was real.” Renslayer says C-20 is dead, for he had a great deterioration after the Variant manipulated his mind. Renslayer orders him to find the variants.

We resume the action on the moon by Lamentis, with Sylvie and Loki hopeless of being saved. Loki apologizes to Sylvie. She accepts his apology and is sincere saying that she remembers Asgard and her former life, explaining that her deviation from the timeline occurred from the moment she was born. Since then he was on the run, and discovered that at the end of thousands of worlds was where he discovered that he could exist without attracting attention. Sylvie asks Loki if what makes a Loki a Loki is that they always lose, but Loki says no, that their gift is that they survive. In that talk, both hold hands, causing a variation in a time line that is detected by the AVT. A huge branch on the timeline like they had never seen before. This allows them to locate them and they are apprehended by the AVT. Mobius accuses Loki of being a bad friend. Mobius opens a portal for him and before launching it, he tells Mobius that the AVT is lying to him, but Mobius does not believe him. Loki arrives in Asgard. So we have Jaimie Alexander returning as Sif, who beats up Loki for cutting his hair and leaves. Then in seconds Sif reappears. It is locked in an endless loop.

Mobius goes to see Renslayer and asks to interview Sylvie as well as Loki. Ravonna tells her that no one can talk to Sylvie. Mobius goes to see Loki in his “temporary cell” to tell him if he is ready to speak. Mobius asks Loki to explain that the AVT has been deceiving him, but Loki asks in return that they release him, something that will not happen. Mobius tries to find out what his link to the Sylvie variant is. Loki says that he is not going to tell anything until he can make sure they are not going to destroy him. When they are going to send him back to prison, Loki tells Mobius a lie, says that Sylvie came to her a long time ago in Asgard and Loki hatched a whole plan that goes to “perfection”, Mobius instead deceives him. him saying they’ve erased Sylvie. Mobius sees that Loki has feelings for Sylvie, and that was what caused the chaos, it is a “seismic narcissism”, because he has fallen in love with himself. Loki demands to know if she is alive, and Mobius says yes. Loki sells him that it was all his idea, but Mobius doesn’t believe him. Loki ends up telling Mobius that all agents are variants, and that the Guardians erased their memories, but Sylvie can access those memories. Mobius is silent, and says “nice try”, but says he is going to close the case, and sends him back to the time loop. Loki before leaving tells Mobius that he is lying to himself.

Meanwhile, we see that a doubtful B-15 enters Sylvie’s cell, opens a portal and tells her to go with her. Mobius meets with Renslayer to close the case. Renslayer tells him that the Guardians want to oversee the variant’s memory wipe and they want him to be present as well. Mobius is happy, but asks him when he realized what was happening with C-20 because when he saw her he was fine. Renslayer tells him why so many questions, Mobius tells him that there is something wrong. Renslayer says he’s protecting Mobius, that’s why he’s keeping him away from everything. In an oversight, Mobius swaps his Tempad for Renslayer’s. We see C-20 and Sylvie arrive at Roxxcart. C-20 says that when Sylvie entered his mind, C-20 saw something. Sylvie says it’s her memory. He tells the truth that they are all variants. C-20 asks me to show it to him. She says she seemed happy, and asks Sylvie what she should do now. Back at the AVT, Mobius goes to the archive, and there he uses the Tempad. He opens the file of C-20 and sees that she is listed as dead, but he also sees a video in which C-20 remembers that he had a life before working at the AVT and that it is a variant. An interrogation that Renslayer led. He realizes that Loki was telling him the truth. Mobius goes to see Loki. It tells him that the event on the Nexus that he created with Sylvie can change everything. Loki promises her that Sylvie did not implant the memories in C-20. Mobius says that Loki was always right with everything he said about AVT. When they both escape, Renslayer and a group of agents are waiting for them. An agent then attacks Mobius and wipes him out of existence on Ravonna’s order, and they take Loki away. Ravonna goes to see Sylvie and sees that B-15 is not there. He issues a search warrant against her saying that she has been tampered with by the variant. In the elevator that goes up to the Guardians, Renslayer goes up alone with Loki and Sylvie. Sylvie asks Ravonna if he remembers her, and asks why he arrested her, if it was serious enough to take her life and cause all this. Ravonna tells him that she does not remember what the event was in the nexus that caused it. They are brought before the Guardians of Time. When they are about to finish them, Ravonna sees that her Tempad does not work well with Sylvie. Then B-15 appears, who removes the inhibitor necklaces from Loki and Sylvie. Start a fight. Sylvie ends up having a face to face with Sylvie. The Agents are killed and Ravonna knocked out. They cut off the head of a Guardian and discover that they are androids, they are not real. Loki wonders then who created the AVT.

Loki tells Sylvie that he knows they will figure this out, and he opens up, and just as he is about to kiss her, Ravonna removes him from existence. Sylvie takes the gun from Ravonna and instead of killing her, says that she is going to tell her everything.

Post-credit scene: Loki wakes up saying if he is in Hell, if he is dead. A voice tells him not yet, but that he will be if they don’t go with him. Here we see several alternate versions of Loki: an older Loki in a Loki costume from the classic comics played by Richard E. Grant (King Loki?), A younger Loki played by Jack Veal (Kid Loki), a crocodile Loki and a black version of Loki played by Deobia Oparei. All in an apocalyptic scenario in which we also see a destroyed Avengers tower.