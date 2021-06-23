Review of Episode 3 of the Marvel Loki series (Chapter 1×03)

One more Wednesday the series Loki surprises us again for the better, with a third episode of a smaller footage (we went from about 54 minutes to 42) and in which we explore the main couple: Sylvie and Loki. It is curious how in each chapter the series distances itself from its predecessors in narrative quality and style, giving it and the others its own identity and that it can be suitable not only for fans of Marvel and UCM but also for lovers of other series “Al mundillo”, because it is magnificently told.

The chapter starts with a scene where we see how C-20 has been interrogated by Sylvie, showing us her powers and how they act on the subject to whom it is applied, all to find out where the Guardians of time are hiding. Then, we go back to where the previous chapter left off, where we see the variant entering a portal to reach the AVT headquarters, followed by Loki, who intervenes in Sylvie’s plans to end both on a planet called Lamentis 1 (title of the third chapter, except for the number) and where the bulk of the footage will take place. We continue to witness the great chemistry between actor and character, because It is clear how Tom Hiddleston feels the character of Loki and has a lot of appreciation for him and the interpretation that he carries out this time leaving Mobius out (which only appears in the summary) and focuses on deepening and discovering more about his variant that prefers to adopt an alias than the name of the god of deception.

The episode closes without a post-credit scene, with a cliffhanger where the death of our protagonist and his variant is glimpsed … or not. As was well said in the previous episode, being in an apocalypse, it doesn’t matter what you do, because everyone is going to die and there will be no survivors. Despite its presence, the timeline has not been altered.

One of the revelations that the chapter leaves is that Sylvie’s plan was to disrupt the timeline guarded by the Time Keepers, generating enormous chaos, and then leaving, leaving the situation out of control. Another big surprise has been the confirmation that the agents of the AVTs were not created by the Guardians of Time, but are actually variants.

It is true that the rhythm is not the same as the previous chapters. It was not a sudden stop, but a speed descent so that viewers have more information about the variant. It is not the best episode of the series, but it delved into the characters and brought revelations about the AVT. This results in great developments, fun action sequences and visual effects that do the job.

Yes criticizing a Sophia Di Martino who does not quite convince me in her role as a variant of Loki. It neither manages to convey solidity in its interpretation nor is it a chemistry (which in this episode almost seems to be trying to draw a sexual tension) between Tom Hiddleston and Di Martino like the one we saw between Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (Mobius). It will be necessary to see how this so-called Sylvie evolves, but it does not seem that she will be a character that is more popular with the public as Loki did with “Thor” in 2011.

As a curiosity, today’s episode of Loki was written by Bisha K. Ali, who is the lead writer on the series “Ms. Marvel ”from Disney +.

Summary of events

We start with a scene shared by Sylvie and Commander C-20. We see that it is one in which the first tricks the second by getting into her mind to discover where the Guardians of Time are. This scene goes right before Loki and the AVT agents arrive at Roxxoncart. Actor followed we see Sylvie arrive through the portal inside the AVT. There he tries to use his magic to control the minute hands, but his magic there is not effective. Meanwhile, Loki also arrives at the AVT, making his way with his daggers, while chasing Sylvie, whom he reaches just as she reaches the golden elevator that leads to the Guardians of Time. At that moment of fight between the two Loki, Judge Renslayer arrives, but Loki uses the AVT device (the TemPad) to teleport outside the AVT. TO Lamentis-1 in the year 2077. In these interactions it becomes clear that she is not Loki. They have ended in one of the worst apocalypse. Lamentis is a moon that is going to crash into a planet and there were no survivors. Sylvie saves Loki from being killed by a meteorite when Loki asks her why, Sylvie says yes he explodes, the TemPad explodes and “I’ll end up exploding myself”. They end up arriving at a shelter. Sylvie tries to use her powers on Loki, but they don’t work. They decide to work together to escape from there. Sylvie needs the TemPad he has, and he needs her to recharge the TemPad. Sylvie assures that He is not a copy of Loki, he is no longer so, Now his name is Sylvie. She wants to end it all, create a power vacuum by killing the Guardians and leave. They come to a small town, to a house, looking for a place to recharge the TemPad. There is a woman there with a gun. Loki tries to cheat on her by posing as her husband, but is unsuccessful. She ends up telling them that the others are in the ark, the evacuation ship. The train to go to the ark is just outside. Both decide to go to it because they will surely find enough energy there to recharge the TemPad. Disguised as a guard and Sylvie using her powers, they manage to sneak into the train. There inside it, both they talk about their respective mothers. Sylvie hardly remembers hers, but Loki does have fond memories of her, and that she was the one who taught him to do magic. Sylvie says that she taught herself to do magic to control others. In this talk they also talk about their relationships. Sylvie jokes that she has been in a relationship with a postman while going from apocalypse to apocalypse, and asks Loki if he has met any would-be princess, or perhaps prince. He says a little bit of both reconfirming the character’s sexual orientation as anticipated in the past; but that there has been nothing real.

Everyone relaxes in their own way on the train. Sylvie has fallen asleep, but Loki throws a party in the bar area. Soon the guards arrive and ask for the tickets, and they get into a fight against them. The guards end up throwing Loki out of the train window, Sylvie goes after him to retrieve the TemPad, however, with the impact, the TemPad has broken. Since the Moon is going to be destroyed, they decide to go to the ark to kidnap it and at least be able to escape from there alive.

Sylvie explains that she controls people by extracting a fantasy from their memories. He tells Loki that Commander C-20 had many years of memories, even before joining the AVT. Loki says that they explained to him that that does not make sense, because they told him that the AVT agents were created by the Guardians, but Sylvie says that no, that Agents are variants like the two of themThey just don’t keep memories of the past. Both arrive at the ship 5 minutes after it takes off. The surrounding situation is chaotic, with meteorites and debris falling around them, joined by guards trying to catch them. Finally, when they approach the ship, a meteor arrives that destroys the shuttle. The episode thus ends with a shot of a hopeless Loki.

References and curiosities

We see Loki use a new power: throwing rays, in fact the scene is a reference to “Iron Man”, when he faces the army of the ten rings with the Mark 3. Here I have found the first disagreement in front of the MCU of movies, because Loki gets drunk and in ” Avengers: Age of Ultron ”, Thor comments that Midgard alcohol is not enough to get an Asgardian god drunk (all this assuming Lamentis 1 is a human colony). Loki’s love past is confirmed, where there were princesses and even princes, recalling this information came to us through “Thor: Ragnarok” implying that he had come to the Grand Master doing “favors”. The director behind the series, Kate Herron, has also shared a tweet from that moment of the chapter that confirms Loki’s bisexual orientation.