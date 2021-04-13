Review of Elemental Nº 1. Days of an imperfect future.

Mechas, superheroes, inhabitants of radioactive wastelands, train robberies, pure and uncompromising action for a revolution against tyranny. That’s Elemental, pure unadulterated adrenaline

In the future, order is imposed through genetics, force, technology, information, but if you know how to search, you can rebel. Elemental is the story of some freedom fighters, of a handful of concerned citizens, of some policemen turned into oppressive troops, of a world sick both physically and emotionally, that needs to change, needs a revolution.

The stories of rebel groups against evil governments have always been a good story, we are all attracted to heroes who stand up to injustice and Gabriel Gamora and Jorge Velasquez know it. Elemental follows that immortal premise, in its own way, with a lot of action, and in a careful setting in which to deploy what interests it most, action. But they are not just pages and pages of shots, battles and spectacular designs, it has a social background, in which the government control appears, over the media and the economy, and over life.

The inalienable right of the human being is to exist, and if tomorrow cloning were legal and viable, would they be people? Would they become the target of power? Although it is not the central point of the comic, it is there, giving the reasons for a rebellion, a revolution, to change a world where if you are poor, if you are of another race, if you were not born of a man and a woman, you are a commodity, a piece of machinery, which can be changed if it breaks, and forcing, until breaking and replacing it, is cheaper than keeping it.

The drawing

One of the highlights of Elemental is its drawing. Velasquez have a dynamic style, with a manga air, with elaborate and attractive designs that mix cyberpunk with superheroes, spectacular in action, and precise, which is something we tend to forget. Uncensored in terms of violence and with kinetic lines everywhere, the work exudes movement and force, and leads the reader page after page without respite, and leaving him wanting more.

Elemental is a sample of independent work made with love, with a good number of tributes, from the western to superheroes, through cyberpunk, V for Vendetta, Hackers, Final Fantasy and video games in general. A work that deserves attention, and that gives off a comic spirit of pure entertainment, unadulterated, without pretending to be nothing more than what it is, action, fun, and a bit of criticism, because reality sucks, and always seeps a bit into fiction.

ELEMENTARY 01: DAYS OF AN IMPERFECT FUTURE

Author : Gabriel Gamora, Jorge Velasquez, Said Atala, Topbox

Description : 2,501,023 century a new super continent dominates a large percentage of the planet’s geography. This union of continents is called: Neopangea. Myo-clone is an insurgent leader, has been fighting the “lighthouse high council” for years and is enemy # 1 of the status quo in this dystopian future.

JOTA (JC Royo)

