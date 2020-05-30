Review of Deep Water, the British miniseries that mixes drama and mystery with a great resemblance to Big Little Lies that you can see on FilmIn since May 26, 2020.

Today we stop again in the catalog of FilmIn after talking about The Fire to analyze another British miniseries that has a similar structure of 6 episodes.

Deep water It has been compared to Big Little Lies for its similarity although it does not perform a style exercise like the HBO series. In this sense, the author stamp of Jean-Marc Vallée that was imprinted by fire in the first season, has nothing to do with the making of this series, which is run by three different people: Jim Loach (Tin Star), Al mackay (Humans) and Harry wootliff (Only You).

Nor does it have a soundtrack as absorbing and atmospheric as that of the Big Little Lies, which managed to hypnotize the viewer. Where it is possible to find concomitances is the plot level since, like that one, Deep water It presents a group of women from different social backgrounds who have the center of their children’s studies in common.

Deep Water is based on the novel by Paula Daly while the adaptation has been carried out by the writer Anna Symon (Mrs. Wilson).

Roz, Kate and Lisa are three mothers with different personal, professional and financial concerns and difficulties to overcome. Their stories are intertwined by the relationship that exists between their children and the place where they live, a small community in which it is important to keep up appearances.

Everything jumps through the air when Lisa’s daughter Lucinda disappears. The person in charge of picking her up for a slumber party at her house was Kate, but she inadvertently forgot.

The police investigation concludes that it may have been a disappearance not enforced but voluntary. Meanwhile, Roz receives a crazy proposal from one of his clients at the physiotherapy clinic where he works. Her precarious monetary situation and the risk of losing her house in eviction will lead her to accept it, in extremis, exposing herself to serious danger.

As its own title suggests, Deep water It leads us to navigate deep waters, that is, to investigate beyond the surface, to escape in what a priori is not seen.

Thus, we will discover not only the existential crises that each one goes through but also the way in which they face them: while Lisa denies herself the reality and the strength to change it as she pleases, Roz is forcibly dragged to try to cope with overcoming the hardships of having a gambling husband and Kate makes a great effort to be honest with herself and try to forgive herself for wanting a better life.

However, the end of the series is somewhat poor: it investigates little in certain aspects such as Lisa’s relationship with her children and resolves too quickly the relationship crisis that breaks out between Kate and her husband Sam, who has much more roots profound than it may seem at first.

The charm of the series is the same as that of a soap opera with certain pretensions: you continue to watch it because curiosity spurs you and you want to know how the conflicts raised are resolved. Be that as it may, Deep water it is more a drama than a series of mystery and misuses elements that could make it a more suggestive and difficult work to unravel.

By the time we get to the last episode, it is clear that there is no physical time to give it a dignified ending and, although many of the suspicions that you might have from the beginning come true, it is true that there is scope for the interpretation of certain relationships. In this sense, at least it is elegant, avoiding the viewer from participating in the most unpleasant moments, although it does fall into the easy trap of throwing itself into the arms of several twists of script of doubtful plausibility.

In short: it is visible, although it does not stand out among works of the same style or redefines the genre. It would be helpful if the male characters, who are quite cryptic at times, had been better defined from the script and more attention would have been given also to the relationships established by children, be they of equality, harassment or complicity. There were aspects to pull on to make a job more memorable.

Assessment

The six-episode miniseries bears a striking resemblance to Big Little Lies, but without performing the stylistic exercise of the famous HBO series.

The best

It shows that it is a British series and breaks the preconfigured schemes of the American series. It takes you from mystery to mystery.

Worst

Poorly defined male characters, conflicts that are resolved in a magical way in the last episode and others in which it is hardly deepened.

