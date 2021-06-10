Review of Conan the Barbarian. What if ?, by Panini Comics

Greetings from the world of sword and witchcraft! Today’s review is special because I come to tell you about “Conan the Barbarian: What if?”, a volume that compiles different encounters of the Cimmerian with characters from the Marvel publishing house. Framed within what is known as the “What if?” Universe, Panini Cómics has had the success of putting together several comics in a single volume starring one of the oldest and most popular heroes in the world of books and comics.

But before talking about the content of the volume itself, it never hurts to mention that Conan the Barbarian (also known among other names as Conan the Cimmerian), was a creation of the writer Robert E. Howard (1906-1936) who saw the light for the first time in 1932, through a series of stories that were published in the magazine “Weird Tales”. It is not the only famous creation of Howard, who lived for a short time but left a legacy that also included Kull from Atlantis or Solomon Kane. Although it is fair to say that, of all the fruit of his imagination, it has been Conan who has enjoyed the greatest popularity throughout his publishing life.

It is difficult that today a person, even without being fond of reading, does not know ConanWell, a few movies of the character have been made, and there are also video games of the character. It is a figure that is very representative of what is known as the “sword and witchcraft” genre. And logically, the world of comics has always seen and saw a vein in narrating their adventures. Which brings us to the comic under review today.

It is true that Conan comics have almost always been characterized by the fact that the character lives his adventures in the “Hiboria Era”, without mixing with characters from the major publishers that have published him, such as Marvel Comics and Dark Horse. But of course, that does not take away from the fact that the idea of ​​seeing the Cimmerian sharing cartoons with superheroes is the most sweet tooth. And how was this handled in the past without spoiling the essence of the character’s regular collections? Well, using Marvel’s “What if?” Universe, where stories were told that, in other circumstances, could never have taken place, but that here did occur as a consequence of events that, instead of ending as they were seen at the time, suffered an alteration.

And as in his day a few stories of this court were published, and to date they were somewhat scattered in their publication in Spain, it seems to me a great success that from Panini they have remedied that with this volume. The first of the stories, written by the mythical Roy Thomas and drawn by the no less exquisite John Buscema, shows us Conan in our time, thus narrating what the Cimmerian would feel if he suddenly went from being in his reality to ours, the strong point being the way in which the character will have to handle himself in a place he does not know and surrounded by strange people and metal machines.

That story was so successful in its time that later there was a sequel, written by Peter B. Gillis and drawn by Bob Hall. In this episode, Conan cannot return to his time and is forced to subsist in our world, for which he will end up becoming a thief, and that will cause his path to cross that of Captain America. And he will not be the only Avenger with whom he shares a poster, well in another story, directed by Alan Zelenetz and Ron Wilson, it will be Thor, who has lost his memory, who ends up in the world of Conan. Although the two characters will become friends here, the barbarian will help the Asgardian to regain his memories.

And finally there is a crossing with Wolverineby Glenn Herdling and Gary Kwapisz. On this occasion, Wolverine will also end up in Conan’s world, and in addition to facing the Cimmerian, he will meet Red Sonja, a character who will inevitably remind him of Jean Gray.

As you can see, there are enough points of interest likely to generate your curiosity, and I hope you will be encouraged to give this volume a try, since, unlike the long collections of the character, here with a single comic you will have the adventures of Conan along with some of the most illustrious Marvel characters. The different scriptwriters here offer entertaining stories that are read at once, and the illustrators show a more or less similar style, although of course there are those who stand out more than others. But In general terms and speaking globally, this comic is also worth it for its graphic and narrative section.

By last, the volume does not contain extras beyond the covers of the different issues, but it is hardcover and will look quite good in your comic librarywhether or not you’re regular with Conan. This is all from me. Until another!