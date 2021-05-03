Review of ‘Charulata. The lonely wife ‘

A Contracorriente Films

Direction: Satyajit ray Distribution: Madhabi Mukherjee, Soumitra Chatterjee, Shailen Mukherjee, Shyamal Ghoshal, Gitali Roy Original title: Charulata (The Lonely Wife) Country: India Year: 1964 Release date: 04-30-2021 Gender: Drama Script: Satyajit ray Photography: Subrata Mitra Synopsis: At the end of the 19th century, when India was still an English colony, Charu, a Bengali high society woman who leads an idle life, is married to Bhupati. He, who has inherited a fortune, uses his money to publish a political newspaper and is proud of not having been carried away by comfort and laziness.

The best: all shots with Madhabi Mukherjee.

The worst: that we have had to wait so long to see the film released in Spain.

Satyajit Ray’s extensive filmography is usually reduced, in history books, to his brand-new performance as the author of the Apu Trilogy, which despite being one of the largest humanist companies in cinema, along with the jewels of Neorealism, shows just one of the faces of the Indian filmmaker’s work. Fortunately, the premiere of the magisterial Charulata. The lonely wife partially corrects the outstanding debt with a filmmaker who, in addition to portraying the poverty of his country with great empathy, knew how to delve into the hopes and paradoxes of a privileged class to which he belonged.

Based on a story by Rabindranath Tagore, Charulata. The lonely wife unfolds her magic through a placid surface, formed by sinuous travelin, which reveals a stormy background, which is manifested by violent zooms. This is how Ray opens the doors of a mansion (or golden cage) in which, at the end of the 19th century, a love triangle monopolizes the tensions of the time: between the Indian people and the British occupation, between the desire to progress and a class and patriarchal society. From there arises the dazzling figure of Charulata (turned into an unfathomable mystery by the actress Madhabi Mukherjee), who embarks on a difficult path of emancipation through art and love. One could imagine this story as a moralistic fable; however, Charulata. The lonely wife, following the maxim of Jean Renoir, invites us to understand that everyone has their reasons.

