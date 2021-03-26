review of all announced projects

After the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, many fans of the superhero genre have wondered what will happen to the DCEU, if he will continue with the legacy of this director or what will happen to Henry Cavill’s Superman, among other things.

The future of the DCEU is bright, it is important to know the plans of Walter Hamada, upcoming DCEU movies in production, and thus try to resolve those questions posed.

But first let’s do a brief review of the DCEU’s released movies.

DC Extended Universe Overview

These are the films released from DC Extended Universe:

Man of Steel (2013) Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) Suicide Squad (2016) Wonder Woman (2017) Justice League (2017) Aquaman (2018) Shazam! (2019) Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) (2020) Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)?

I put the movies between questions Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) because officially considered outside of the DCEU, although personally I think it could fit as an extended / alternative version of the first version of 2017. Because despite the plot contradictions (minimal and insignificant) that it could have against successor films chronologically, they share the main plot. For the scriptwriters it will be very easy to allude in future films as Mera did, only mentioning Arthur Curry who defeated Steppenwolf, or as in Shazam we see many references without going into further details. For that each user can choose which version of the Justice League to keep, without hindering the bright future of the DCEU.

Walter Hamada’s plans

Walter Hamada is the president of DC Films. Since he took office in 2018, he had to move forward with productions already started, but the DCEU needed stability and immediately hit the brakes to plan the future of DC. Thus having several years with few premieres, which had better and worse reception.

After work on these years planning new projects in pre-production, earlier this year his dc plan: from the year 2022 they will release six films per year, four in theaters and two on HBO Max.

Among these projects are major DC “division one” superhero films, as well as several spinoffs that will help shape this cinematic universe. Blockbuster movies for the best cinemas, as well as other riskier movies and TV series for HBO Max.

With every movie we’re watching right now, we think: What is the spinoff potential for Max? Hamada commented. Perhaps focused on more risky characters like Batgirl and Static Shock will come exclusively to HBO Max.

The upcoming major DCEU movies are:

The Suicide Squad (2021), sequel to the 2016 film where the cast repeats and the great director James Gunn opens.

The Flash (2022) with renowned director Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson, inspired by the Flashpoint comics but more focused on the multiverse.

Aquaman 2 (2022), with the original equipment repeating. The first movie was the highest grossing in DC history. Black Manta returns as one of the villains and it is rumored that the plot will include the group The Others.

Black Adam (2022) the incursion of Dwayne Johnson (The Rock).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) long-awaited sequel thanks to the success of the first.

New gods (coming soon) with talented director Ava DuVernay and screenplay by Tom King.

Green Lantern Corps (coming soon) with the script by Geoff Johns.

Wonder woman 3 (coming soon) developed by Patty Jenkins, set in the present.

The DCEU also has these announced movies and spinoffs:

Blue beetle. Director Ángel Manuel Soto Vázquez and screenwriter for Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

Batgirl. Screenwriter Christina Hodson.

Static Shock. Produced by Michael B. Jordan.

Zatanna. Screenwriter Emerald Fennell. Movie linked to the Justice League Dark.

Hourman. Screenwriters Gavin Games and Neil Widener.

The pit, from the Aquaman universe. Screenplay by Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald.

The amazon. Jenkins will not direct it, but is co-writing the script with Geoff Johns.

Blackhawk. Screenwriter David Koepp and producer Steven Spielberg.

Booster Gold. Director Greg Berlanti and screenwriter Zack Stentz.

Plastic Man. Screenwriter Cat Vasko.

DCEU Series for HBO Max:

Justice League Dark. Series produced by Bad Robot, from JJ Abrams.

John constantine. Series linked to the Dark Justice League.

Peacemaker. The Suicide Squad spinoff series.

Green lantern. Possibly complementary series to the film that is being prepared.

The resurrection of the DCEU

Following the success of this ambitious DCEU project, with a total of 21 productions announced, Warner is happy and recently Walter Hamada signed a contract extension until 2023, so he could continue planning future films that will be released in many years after 2023.

With a total of 18 films in production, and according to Hamada’s statements about releasing 6 movies every year, they have prepared premieres until at least 2025. Not counting the films that have not yet officially announced.

It is difficult to organize 20 productions in the same Cinematographic Universe, but Hamada also manages other Earths that are part of the DC Multiverse, such as the Joker movies, The Batman or the next version of Superman, which will be black, understanding that we will see Calvin Ellis or Val-Zod. These versions do not affect the DCEU, where they are played by Jared Leto, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, respectively, but fans are wondering what the hell is wrong with these characters from Earth 1 (the one from the DCEU).

Zack Snyder’s Justice League ended with an epilogue showing the long-awaited interaction of the Joker Leto and Batfleck. With an imposing Deathstroke background. I think this was a wake-up call to Warner, to let him make a movie with these three characters, set right after Luthor’s reveal to Deathstroke about Batman. After the success that the League is having, it is much more than possible that this will end up happening. Of course, we will have to wait for the shooting of Flash, where Batfleck appears.

Furthermore, it is highly unlikely that Snyder will restore his Justice League 2 and 3, set in the post-apocalyptic future. Because, as we have seen, Hamada already has extensive plans and they cannot fit in the short term, who knows in five or six years. But yes that it is much more feasible and economical for Snyder to make a Batfleck movie.

Many other projects were frozen in the past, or were directly canceled, such as the Cyborg, Lobo, Nightwing, Deathstroke, Supergirl, “Harley Quinn and Joker” movies, etc. Some ancients have been transformed over time, such as Batgirl, Blue Beetle or Supergirl, that will appear in the Flash movie, which will most likely lead to a movie starring her in the future.

In the case of SupermanIn recent years, multiple hoaxes have been heard, which Henry Cavill openly denied, insisting that he has the cape stored in his closet and what great things are coming. On one occasion he gave clues that something is developing in secret, the story will be related to The Man of Steel. Could we see the return of the villains that got caught in the ghost zone? There the creator of Brainiac and Faora, whose actress showed her interest in her Instagram profile, was trapped.

It’s known that Warner is looking for the right filmmaker for such a high-profile project. It was in the hands of the director Christopher McQuarrie, whose project was canceled due to deviating from the DCEU. Then the director was offered Matthew vaughn. It has also been revealed that a James Gunn They offered him Superman, but he chose Suicide Squad.

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) has repeatedly insisted that Black Adam is going to face Superman, and everything indicates that we will see that great confrontation in the third Shazam movie. Nor should it surprise anyone that SuperCavill appeared in Shazam 2 in some way, since in the first installment they became friends.

It’s a matter of time before SuperCavill is back in the DCEU, is a primordial and irreplaceable character. Either in a solo movie or in crossovers (like Batman in The Flash). Meanwhile we can enjoy three wonderful movies with SuperCavill. The S on his chest stands for Hope.

In closing, I want to mention that JJ Abrams he’s very busy organizing the Justice League Dark, but is “unemployed” as a director, mysteriously. I find it very rare for someone of his caliber. I suspect that he will be in charge of directing Green Lantern Corps, Man of Steel 2 or something related to his Justice League Dark. I think it would be another great signing, along with the rest of the great directors of the DCEU.

