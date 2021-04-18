Review of ‘A vet in Burgundy’

Caramel Films

Direction: Julie Manoukian Distribution: Clovis Cornillac, Noémi Schmidt, Carole Franck, Matthieu Sampeur, Juliane Lepoureau, Lilou Fogli, Victor Arveiller, Paul Arveiller, Stéphane Rideau, Antoine Chappey, Christian Sinniger Original title: You see them Country: France Year: 2019 Release date: 16-4-2021 Gender: Comedy Script: Julie Manoukian Photography: Thierry Pouget Synopsis: In the heart of Burgundy, Nico, the last vet in the area, fights to save his patients, his clinic and his family. When Michel, his partner and mentor announces his retirement, Nico knows that the worst part is yet to come. “Don’t worry, I’ve found the next generation” Except … the next generation is Alexandra, a bright, misanthropic recent graduate who has no desire to bury herself in the village of her childhood. Will Nico get him to stay?

Best of all, it encourages a rewarding rural getaway.

The worst: that it is underestimated for its popular vocation.

Titles as recent as The horizon (Le milieu de l’horizon) or The cloud give a clue to the concern in Europe for the uncertain future of rural areas. A reality that is approached from different cinematographic genres and points of view. A veterinary in Burgundy is attached to this league, which has another element in common with the aforementioned films: they are all directed by women. The newcomer Julie Manoukian is committed to family comedy, which does not mean that the filmmaker avoids facing thorny aspects, such as how unattractive it is for health professionals to seclude themselves in towns or the terrible machismo that still prevails in these. Rather, it means that it applies an optimistic, tender and humorous look, to bring these concerns closer to all types of public.

Manoukian achieves it with a film that progresses enjoyably to a predictable end; because this is a feelgood movie that gives just what it promises, and whose charm lies in the fact that it can be enjoyed equally with kids (the precocious little vet is delicious) and older.

