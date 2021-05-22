Review New Pokémon Snap, NieR Replicant, Outriders, It Takes Two and Famicom Detective Club

New Pokémon Snap, NieR Replicant, Outriders, Item Takes Two Y Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind are the titles we are talking about this week, they are the best video game that no matter what console you have or what genre you prefer, we will review you games for all tastes and with which you can spend many hours of fun without leaving home.

New Pokémon Snap

More than 20 years later we have a new installment of the game that enchanted the owners of a Nintendo 64, perhaps due to the lack of titles or simply because he was one of the few to heed the requests of fans who wanted a game of Pokemon on the tabletop machine Nintendo.

This time there are more than 200 Pokemon that we will have the opportunity to “catch” with the camera while we travel through the region of Lental.

For those who have not tried the original, they have to be very aware that eThe game is just about taking pictures and that is the essence, to do it in the best possible poses of the Pokemon, which will give you points to open new scenarios.

So if you are in search of action this is not the title where you will find it, and if otherwise you like this franchise and of course, take photos you’re in the right place, especially if you played the original. The only defect we find is that sometimes it can become something repetitive having to go through the same place over and over again to be able to take the Photos ideals. But if you ignore this, it is a charming game that will be liked especially by the little ones and fans of Pokemon.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

It is the improved version of the action, adventure and role-playing game NieR released in 2010 and which is the prequel NieR: Automata, one of the most acclaimed titles of the past generation, and that took advantage of the success of said title to polish details that did not give it fame when it was released more than 10 years ago.

The story revolves around a young man who has a sister who suffers from a disease known as Necrosis Runic, so we will have to go out in search of the Verses Sealed to try to save her, this with the help of Grimoire Weiss, a book that talks.

Although at the beginning it is somewhat slow, little by little it picks up pace and the battles begin to take place. more interesting, because it takes up many aspects that made a success to sequel, this amid improved graphics and sounds. Something that undoubtedly stands out is the soundtrack that is quite a artwork.

Overall it’s a good game with history and characters endearing but that sometimes he feels old despite the cat’s paw they gave him. Also to be honest some side missions seem to be shoehorn and some enemies feel repetitive. Is available in PS5, Xbox X / S Series, PS4 Y One.

Outriders

It’s about a RPG shooter cooperative 1 to 3 players, set in a sci-fi universe that occurs while humanity is in trouble.

So your mission will be to undertake a journey to the planet full of challenges to face because not only will there be a great variety of enemies, but the scenarios play an important role so that you can advance or not in the adventure.

In addition, another aspect to highlight is that you can create and customize your own Outrider by choosing from among the four classes which have their own skill tree to define your style of play, which follows the line of the RPG.

And do not worry if you still have the console of the last generation because it can be updated for free to those of PS5 and of Xbox Series X / S.

Although it is a fun game, it has a big problem because at all times you have to be connected to Internet to play it, and the possibility of enjoying it alone without being dependent on the connections of your teammates.

It Takes Two

It is a game cooperative that develops around a family with problems, which results in part of what the game is about, the separation. So faced with the possibility of a divorce, the couple’s daughter resorts to “Magic“To prevent their parents from ending their relationship and that is how the adventure begins when both are trapped in their little girl’s dolls.

As I had already said it is a game that necessarily you have to play in cooperative, either online or on the same screen, so it is necessary to be well coordinated to achieve progress in the play.

Personally, I do not like the idea that it is forced to play way cooperative, but if you overlook that, it is a game that has a very good story, levels and music that you love and that make you want to not let go of control, it is available for PlayStation, Xbox Y Pc.

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind

These are two graphic adventures that Nintendo brings to the West for the first time, with music, visual effects and improved gameplay tailored to the Nintendo Switch.

On Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir, the adventure begins when a man named Amachi he is unconscious and with amnesia. After waking up, he finally finds out that he is a detective working to solve a murder involving the wealthy family. Ayashiro. So your mission will be to discover the culprit.

And in Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind, everything starts after Ushimitsu High School a student loses her life while investigating a ghost story. So our mission will be to discover the truth behind the crime. Both titles are recommended for those who are fans of graphic novels and are available only in Nintendo Switch.

