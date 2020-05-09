Updated on 05/08/2020 at 23:36

Since the Argentine Government assigned the 10,000 pesos bonus through the National Social Security Administration with the aim of mitigating the economic impact of the new coronavirus, the Anses official website It has suffered from a lot of traffic because it has to meet a high demand for aid applications. As a result of this, the organism was suffering from problems with an expired session in recent days.

Anses: What does ‘session expire’ mean and why does it leave?

When you get ‘session expires’ it means that it expired once you started the session. This does not generate anything bad, but it may be that because the connection is slow or you spent a long time without taking any action, it can be closed. This happens when you have already entered My ANSES with your CUIL number or benefit, username and password or when you have entered servicios.corp.anses with your ID number.

It is important that you respect the schedule according to DNI termination to use the new Virtual Attention channel. 👉🏻 You can check the schedule on the web https://t.co/MKV8hBZaLV#ArgentinaUnida#CuidarteEsCuidarnos pic.twitter.com/Z1FZK4nuRp – ANSES (@ansesgob) May 8, 2020

Session expires in Anses: what should I do?

There is nothing strange to do, just log in again or update the page you already did. In theory, this page will work again without any problem.

Anses: Do you have problems with the login key or password?

If you lost or do not remember your password, you can request a new one by calling 130 or of online way, by email. If it was blocked, you will have to wait an hour. Each time you can try a maximum of five times.

Anses voucher: number of beneficiaries by province

