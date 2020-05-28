By: Israel Mendoza (@RebelVulpes)

We rarely witness a franchise as successful as Minecraft, with its birth in 2009, its official launch in 2011, and an exponential rebirth in popularity as it was in 2019. It is 10 years proving that this universe deserves an opportunity if ever You’ve had your hands on this game and 126 million active users in 2020 support it.

Although this time it is not the main installment of Mojang Studios, but the spin off “Minecraft Dungeons” created in collaboration between Mojang and Double Eleven. In this project, the main mechanics that we know within this universe are put aside: Mining and the elaboration of tools, to focus mainly on combat and not only that, they also present us with an asymmetric “Dungeon Crawler” game, as for those games that Blizzard would present us in 1997: “Diablo”. But will Minecraft Dungeons manage to catch the veteran players of this genre? And in that case, will it manage to attract new players to this universe?

A family universe … for fans

If you are a fan of Minecraft, obviously you will find a fairly coherent story, since 100% of the characters you will find are familiar faces and creatures, but you will also recognize the environment of each of the maps as they are based on the biomes you can explore in the main installment. But if you’re new to this universe, the game really doesn’t make any effort to explain … really nothing. You are constantly bombarded with references from the main game, but they never explain to you what anything that is going on means, they never explain the differences between a “villager” and an “illager” who are the characters that surrounds most of the story. . I fully understand that if you are already familiar with the history of Minecraft, it would be a bit tedious to go through all this information, but this game could be a bridge to increase the interest of those who have never had this experience and would help them enter with some information .

But the story is pretty straightforward, an illager is treated badly by villagers for his origin, and this illager in a fortress finds an unexpected power that gives him control of all the “enemies” you encounter in this universe. These attack the villages and it is your job to free all the villagers that were captured and defeat said illager. Nothing that really surprises us at any time, a linear story that does not present any kind of plot twist, but rather goes straight to the point.

This really is not a great impediment to enjoying the game, it is only an excuse to shoot arrows and swords at the famous “mobs” of Minecraft, something that you can also do in the main installment, but in a way, although the enemies have less Health that in “Minecraft” the asymmetrical look of the game gives you the possibility to better manage the ridiculous number of enemies that are going to throw you on top.

A devil, pretty laid back

As we mentioned earlier, this game focuses on being an asymmetric “Dungeon Crawler”, which indicates that we are going to encounter a large number of enemies in corridors designed to fight and find treasures such as: weapons, artifacts and clothing that this time did not It is not only cosmetically pleasing, but they have properties that enhance aspects of your character. Even with all this, if you already have experience in this kind of games, you will find a fairly light and bearable game, since really, although you find a large number of such tools, it does not delve as we would like and is only a reason to use the art of Minecraft ( which is quite pleasing to the eye), in this format.

One of the things that strikes me is that the game is really designed to be played with control, since for me this genre is normally played with a mouse and keyboard. But the difference between playing with control or with a mouse is quite big, since when you play in an “old school” way with a mouse and keyboard, you have to move your mouse to the enemies and click on them, if you have no experience in this you will notice that to move you must press the left click all the time and once you see an enemy, release the button and press it again. Your character will not attack automatically, when it is in range and that can cause damage since the screen can fill with enemies and in what you do these movements, you already have dozens of arrows attacking you. On the other hand, if you use control, the movement is the left stick and attacking is with a designated button, which makes the possibility of attacking and evading attacks faster. This makes sense if we put it in the perspective that these kinds of games have already been on consoles for quite some time and this installment will be present on all available platforms.

In general and without ruining the experience, I can say that the game is quite fun despite being quite basic, you are not going to break your head in planning strategies with your teammates or alone, really the game constantly brings you by the hand and it doesn’t let you get too lost on the maps, which are not totally linear and every time you start in different positions to give your experience a little variety. Sometimes I wonder if the maps were being created procedurally, but it was not, you only start at different points and end up right there, although good at certain levels this is not possible, because they have defined the path, in others not.

What does make it quite fun is the variety of “artifacts” that you can find in the game, there are many that serve to regain health, attacks based on “souls” that are recharged through enemy kills and attacks that simply have a time of load or “cool down” as they are normally known. This in combination with the weapons you find will mark what style of player you are, if you are a close combat player or you prefer to keep your distance. You will always have a bow and sword, knives, spear, and a variety of other tools on hand, but definitely the artifacts and the fact that you can put spells on your weapons make for a rather enjoyable experience.

For all the enemies you are going to have a very basic strategy, but one that comes natural based on the weapons and artifacts you have. This is usually complicated once you see them unite in large numbers against you, however this leaves a lot to be desired regarding the “artificial intelligence” of the enemies, as making a game more difficult by increasing the enemies, giving them more health and increasing its damage can get a bit boring, if to get out of a difficult situation you simply have to get away from the problem and it stops following you in the same way, in any difficulty.

An interesting point is that when you are about to start a mission, you are presented with a map of the Minecraft biomes and you see the missions that you have available, and when you select these missions you can see the level of difficulty with respect to your level as a character. This is not to be taken lightly, when you venture to a higher level than yours, you may be totally destroyed by your enemies. Although if you have enough ability to eliminate them despite your level, you will be rewarded with higher level equipment that can give you an advantage in the next levels … Or not, it is totally random.

But at the same time we may run into a problem that I ran into once I played multiplayer with friends. Reaching the last levels, we find a fairly high difficulty wall, this makes us think that the game expects you to reach these levels and decide to return to the previous ones to level up, just to compensate for the lack of content within the game . This was a point that changed my perspective of the game a lot. What was once a fun and entertaining game, later became homework. The difficulty is so artificially affected that we decided to stop playing because the game clearly sent us the message that we shouldn’t finish in one sitting and in less than 3 hours. Dungeon Crawlers games are usually fast and you finish them countless times on various difficulties, that’s their point. But apparently Minecraft Dungeons is not going to allow it because you are going to have to climb enough levels, almost 10 to be worthy of finishing it.

Something very pleasant in this section is that when you choose a level and choose what difficulty you will pass it, the game automatically adjusts you to your level. I mean, you can’t grind at some point and try to get past the game. This same, will position you where you are to not achieve that goal. This makes you really use more strategy than brute force … to the last level.

In my second playthrough I was able to experience such difficulty. The game has 3 levels: “Default, Adventurer, Apocalyptic”. When I finished the Default difficulty I immediately went to Adventurer and went to the last level, I immediately realized that I didn’t have the level to pass it, but I decided to try it. Don’t pass a few meters when they dust me.

Another bittersweet experience, is that the game really lasts little, it is possible that in one sitting you will end it. If you are a player who finishes a game and does not touch it again, you will feel that it does not have much content in itself, but it is worth giving the other difficulties a chance. This highlights that the game tells you that soon there will be more islands that you can buy. As I said before, this seems a bit bittersweet to me, because you quickly want more content and we are only on the eve of its launch. Hopefully Mojang will introduce these new islands soon, as there is nothing wrong with supporting a game that you quite like. For those who just don’t want to spend post launch they will probably see this as a disappointment.

A stable game accessible to all

It is worth noting the way in which the game runs, I had the opportunity to play it on PC and the game played in a formidable way, on one occasion I wondered why I was not playing 60fps, I found it quite strange because all the previous time it had run fairly good. When I went to the options menu I realized that yes, it was running at 30 frames, but in blessed 4K and without problems, even at the top of the graphics, which are quite friendly for the non-expert and perhaps a little limited for those that are. I must mention that I am not running the game on a monstrous gamer PC, but on a medium capacity PC. The game only weighed around 3-4 gbs per download. During the course of the game, I only encountered ONE single drop of frames and yes, I kept track of 100% of my time with the game.

A bug that I did find is that constantly when a mission ended or I was killed, I disconnected from the Minecraft Dungeons servers and had to constantly log in, something that is a minor detail, why literally you just have to put “reconnect”, but hopefully fix it with a patch now available to everyone.

conclusion

Minecraft Dungeons in a good installment to start in the world of “dungeon crawlers”, once you start the game quickly you get hooked and probably even finish it in a single session, which leaves you open to enjoy it in its other two difficulties, which are much more entertaining than the “Default”. In the end you just want more and in what happens it is probably a good idea to jump to other installments of this genre.

Playing it with friends definitely makes the delivery shine, but in the end we have a little left because we should not get into more depth in what could be done with this game. More variety of armor, or even sectioning by parts would make it more entertaining. And one thing I can’t stop thinking about is that a “survival” mode would fit you perfectly, with randomly created dungeons and unlimited enemies, it could prove how good you are in this game and give a broader multiplayer opportunity. But at the moment we have these somewhat predictable maps and a limited amount of action.

For these reasons, being a game that could have an impressive rating, we leave it a 7.5.

Despite being very fun, the limitations that it has for the moment and that are only going to be able to be expanded monetized, a rather low artificial intelligence and an artificial wall of difficulty in the end, hurt the delivery. But it’s definitely worth experimenting if you’re a fan of the franchise or want the whole family to experience this genre without having adult content.

.