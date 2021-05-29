Review, ‘Maya the Bee: The Golden Orb’: Journey Beyond the Prairie

Although there have been several remakes in 3D animation of emblematic children’s series of the 60s, 70s and 80s, such as’ Calimero ‘,’ Heidi ‘or’ La familia Telerín ‘, the one of’Maya the bee ‘has been the one that has best established itself, since from the fiction produced in 2012 it has managed to have an authentic cinematographic saga. After ‘Maya the Bee, the Movie’ and ‘Maya the Bee: The Honey Games’, comes ‘Maya the Bee: The Golden Orb’, which aims to be the definitive film in the franchise, in which the little bee and her friend Willy live their most epic adventure yet.

At the time, the news that there was a third installment of the saga was shocked. ‘The Honey Games’ seemed to be a very good way to close the franchise, demonstrating the pedagogical and informative power of ‘Maya the Bee’, which had been lost so much in the first film and the series issued between 2012 and 2017. With the launch of ‘The Golden Orb’, the promoters of the current franchise sought to exceed or match the results of its predecessor, betting on a story in which the universe of the bee expands from another perspective.

A proposal designed for the smallest of the house

There are no Olympic Games here, but an adventure story in which Maya and Willy rescue an ant princess, accidentally getting into a war between ants and beetles. Actually, the story is more ambitious than that of the two predecessor films. However, the Noel Cleary film is missing an essential element that made ‘The Honey Games’ shine: its educational work.

It is true that ‘The Golden Orb’ has a message of brotherhood that should be taken into account, which seeks to solve conflicts in harmony and not in conflict. However, throughout the adventures, those moments of disclosure and education in cinema that ‘The Honey Games’ did have are missing and that the plot invited to it, because ‘The Golden Orb’ is a classic initiation journey personal.

However, that will not prevent the smallest of the house enjoy this third installment. ‘Maya the bee’ and her charisma seem to have conquered the cinema, showing, on the other hand, to be a solid film saga and a children’s alternative to the franchises from Hollywood and whose visual quality has nothing to envy. A family proposal in the vein of ‘The kingdom of the frogs’ or the first installment of’ Oops! Where is Noah? ‘

Note: 5

The best: Your message of solving problem through harmony.

Worst: It lacks the informative touch that its predecessor did have.