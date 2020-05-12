The current stage of the Daredevil collection is one of the best investments that can be made now within the Marvel Universe.

Panini Comics continues its double installments that take our breath away as we closely follow Matt Murdock / Daredevil’s slow path to redemption.

The human being tends to idealize the world in which he lives. All kinds of public media and governmental bodies offer a very sweetened perspective of reality, covering layers and layers of sensitive information that, if reached by citizens, could have unpredictable consequences at all levels. We can classify all that pleiad of actions as part of a corrupt system that tries to show a kind face, even in tragic moments, to make that bitter drink that we have to live more bearable. Meanwhile, a large number of execrable characters benefit from the pain of others through criminal activities, which may belong to their own criminal rank, or conversely be part of a system that receives a legal appearance but with many gray areas.

Making a deaf ear or not wanting to be aware of that reality does not mean that it is not present in different formats. The privatization of certain services, which were previously foreseen by a State, are a powerful source of income for those who obtain concessions. In Spain, we find it in areas such as private healthcare or in non-publicly run nursing homes (whose number of places exceeds that managed by the State). In the comic book that we have under our noses, and taking American idiosyncrasy as an example, these concessions are related to privately run prisons or the legal marijuana plantation that is being approved in different states of the United States.

It is the role that Wilson Fisk, formerly the Kingpin of organized crime, is now taking on. His election as mayor of New York City has led him to acquire considerable relevance, such as considering leaving behind his activities with illegal drugs or with the protection of establishments, to seek accommodation in those areas where legality protects him, while he is capable to adequately negotiate with those who have in their hands the decision to award them an exclusive license in the field of their interest. But it is an apparently unknown terrain for those accustomed to dealing with low funds and not with financial sharks.

Meanwhile, Chip Zdarsky continues with the return to the fullness of Daredevil’s faculties. It is a long road and not without hardness. The screenwriter is spoiling us not to lower the narrative level of the story one iota. Talking about the man without fear does not do full justice to the performance of certain habitual secondary, very capable of showing their most daring face even if they carry the procession inside. Something will have stuck with them for so many years with Matthew Murdock but the tension that the screenwriter makes us breathe is truly priceless, with an atmosphere that keeps us constantly alert, bristling as a cat while we turn the pages with devotion.

Marco Checchetto’s drawing takes on darker tints, even blurring the scene. He remembers very much in the distance in the style of Mike Deodato Jr. but with much more dynamism and cleanliness in the line. We see the suffering on the faces of the protagonists, makes us partakers of crude realism, even when what we appreciate in new situations is fear. We have a Matt Murdock who reminds us a lot of the one we already saw in the work of Frank Miller and John Romita Jr, “The man without fear”. Despite the passage of time Matt continues to learn something new about himself, especially when the urgency is pressing.

The Daredevil collection is being a pleasant surprise month after month. He manages to keep his interest in the story and little by little he places the pieces on the board. Some take their usual places while others have to get used to a new role. Everything changes so that it ends up remaining the same but this Daredevil is called to be remembered for future years in a preeminent place.

Daredevil No. 7

Author : Chip Zdarsky

Illustrator: Marco Checchetto

ISBN: 977000557500100007

Number of pages : 48

Description: Following the conclusion of the previous story arc, Matt Murdock is forced to thoroughly investigate corruption within the New York Police. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk may no longer be Kingpin, but he still has blood on his hands.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

