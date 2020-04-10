The latest advances in the space race have led to the fact that, in a few years’ time, we can take the first people in history to Mars, the Red Planet, into a rather latent reality. and with “decent” housing characteristics (take this statement with great caution, but you understand me), thus creating the first Martian colony in history. In fact, until recently, the first volunteers were being recruited to make a trip of no return to that planet with the intention of officially establishing this first official colony outside of Earth. Mars Power Industries, the game that we analyze in these lines, puts us precisely in this position. Developed by 7A Games and ported for Nintendo Switch by the Polish studio of SONKAWe have to manage the first colony established on Mars in history. But not everything is as simple as it appears …

A small step for man, a great step for Mars

The dynamics of Mars Power Industries is basic, simple and direct since we first started it. We have to provide energy to existing houses in the area. For this, we have a series of structures that enable buildable areas depending on the type. Some enable the lateral areas of said structure; others all vertical boxes; others move existing elements on the same plane. The disposition of these structures and the empowerment of new construction areas are what allow us to reach the houses and factories that require said energy to survive, allowing us to overcome the mission and the current year. Each level represents one year, and as something experimental that is supposed to be the first space colony in an unknown place, the difficulty is increasing, with greater energy needs and with more problems to achieve it successfully. Or at least it should be, since the difficulty peaks are poorly calibrated with each other. We still have a very simple year in advanced moments of the game as, suddenly, we find ourselves facing one that leads us to touch frustration and leave it.

In total we talk about 78 levels plus a series of extras that we unlock as we get the collectibles of the maps. These collectibles also allow us to learn even more about the history surrounding Mars Power Industries. Because yes, despite its nice and relaxing puzzle-based aesthetic, it has its own story told through visual events, which take place as the years progress. And this is a success, because it adds a little more depth to a game that only with its levels could be worth to some, but thus generates even more attraction.

Managing Martian energy and resources

Mars Power Industries has a colorful and cute pixel art style. The levels are structured within reddish squares (we are on Mars, so it was expected), among which are elements such as the houses to which we must provide energy, factories or other elements, as well as structures with what do we play. All of them well detailed within the limitations that this visual style can offer.

Its sound section, although limited to a few songs, it is relaxed tones, which accompanies the main intention of Mars Power Industries, which is none other than to invite us to be calm and relaxing while we spin the coconut on how to distribute the structures to give the necessary energy to everyone. On the other hand, we ran into a problem when playing in portable mode, and it is that we are facing a game that was originally released in 2018 for mobile devices, with touch functions. However, in this port, that function has not been exploited, completely eliminating touch play and without using the ease offered by Nintendo Switch in that regard.

See also

Mars Power Industries – The Dark Face of Mars

Mars Power Industries is an entertaining game that allows us to turn our heads on how to ensure that all the factories and / or Martian colonial homes have the energy and resources necessary to subsist in these places. If you like puzzles for a couple of hours, with some more complicated than others, this can be an option to explore, especially considering its reduced price compared to other games like that. It is a decent game, it fulfills what you are looking for and can give us a couple of nights of maximum concentration before bed.

We have analyzed Mars Power Industries thanks to a digital code provided by SONKA. Version analyzed: 1.0.1

The hidden face of Mars

Mars Power Industries is an entertaining and challenging game within its genre, which leads us to shake our heads to supply the first colony established on Mars with the energy necessary for the proper functioning of their new homes. Its story evolves visually as we progress through its more than 80 levels, but it suffers from a poorly calibrated difficulty between levels and a lack of tactile play in the case of a video game originally released on mobile devices.

PROS

Over 80 levels

It has a “story” that evolves visually

Has collectibles

CONS

Poorly calibrated difficulty curve between levels

Being a game originally released for mobile, it has no touch mode on Nintendo Switch

Related