Review, ‘Luca’: Welcome to Portorosso, Pixar’s happiest place

Pixar has us used to giving a lot to the coconut (without intending to make a pun). Not only with clearly complex films like ‘Soul’ or ‘Inside Out’, in almost all the films of the animation studio themes are introduced that give for a good post-viewing debate. ‘Luca’ is no different in that sense, although it does rely much more on sensations than the rest of the studio’s films. And above all he wants you to have a good time and leave the tears for another day. Enrico Casarosa’s is a simpler story, but it still has a lot of interesting readings. All while making us travel to Italy when we most want to take the suitcase.

‘Luca’ stars a young sea monster who has been taught that he has to avoid the surface at all costs. Because up there live monsters called humans who will hunt you as soon as they see you. But one day Luca meets Alberto, another teenage monster, who has come to the surface and is ecstatic with what he has seen out there. With a little insistence, and the promise of a Vespa to see the whole world, he convinces his new friend to come out of the sea and live a very different summer in the coastal town of Portorosso.

The movie is the closest Pixar has come to making an animated tale. Something that we could foresee if we remember ‘La Luna’, that precious short made by Casarosa himself for the studio. Not only does the story have a very tale-like structure, with its final morals, the animation style also breaks with the trend of previous studio proposals to have its own aesthetic, one in which human proportions are more exaggerated than ever and the characters almost look like they are made of clay, as if we were looking at an Aardman movie. The result is absolutely adorable, and all of it is animated with exquisite taste.. From the incredible details, colors and lighting of both the underwater world and Portorosso to every lock of Luca’s hair, everything is beautiful in this film. Each shot has such a level of detail and such beauty that, again, it is inexplicable that Disney has decided that this movie should only be seen on its streaming platform, without reaching theaters. The same thing happens with its precious soundtrack composed by Dan Romer, I hope we can transport us to the Italian Riviera in a cinema thanks to its melodies and the selection of classic songs from the country. Instead, I hope you have some good speakers at home to live it properly. Pixar perfectly balances that cute touch with a technical section that continues to become more and more incredible. It can be seen in the transformation from humans to monsters of Luca and Alberto when they get wet or in the simple use of water, which usually gives the animators quite a few headaches. The lighting is also insane. The sunrises, sunsets or nights of Italy could not look better.

Benvenuti in Italy

Italy in general couldn’t look better. ‘Luca’ is the definitive tourist campaign. Portorosso is a fantastic representation of any Mediterranean coastal town, with its cobbled squares, its low houses with ladies gossiping at the door, its winding streets full of life (except when the sun sets). Enrico Casarosa and his team manage to infuse ‘Luca’ with an authenticity that allows us to taste the pasta dishes that Giulia’s father prepares for the children, with so much detail that it almost looks like food from an anime, smell the sea and feel the breeze in the face. It is a love letter to Italy, to the memories of his childhood, and especially to those summers that seemed eternal and were full of adventures.

Focusing on history, the film is dedicated to extolling the value of friendship, of those very special and non-judgmental friendships that we made as children and that, although they may last only one summer, marked us forever. Those friends who pushed us to get out of our comfort zone, to try new things, to go on adventures. Those that aroused our curiosity, that enriched us and helped us to really forge our personality and find “our people”. The bond between Luca, Alberto and Giulia is really special and strong. Even when he shows the competitiveness that can appear between several friends, he does it with great affection, making the three protagonists inspiring and vulnerable characters, with much still to learn but with innocence as the flag. All of them are grown thanks to the incredible work of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Grazer and Emma Berman in the original dubbing. Tremblay gives Luca that fearful edge and good-boy cadence that he doesn’t want to stand out. Jack Dylan Grazer is pure charisma and cheek like Alberto. And Emma Berman is a bomb like the crazy Giulia, hilarious and spontaneous. If something shows in ‘Luca’ it is that they have had a great time making the film and the humor points work great, like the simple but effective “Silenzio, Bruno!” to silence consciences, playing with the clichés of Italy with enough affection so that no one can feel offended. The secondary cast, such as the town bully (which is a rather trite plot, it must be said) or Luca’s mother, voiced by Maya Rudolph, also help a lot to make the movie a lot of fun. It is also important how it reflects the dynamics with the families. In the end it will have chicha, yes.

But within all this ode to friendship and summer hides another movie that doesn’t quite work out so well. ‘Luca’ also wants to be a hymn to tolerance and to embrace the different, in this case emphasizing the fear and rejection that sea monsters awaken in humans and vice versa. All this, which houses very important lessons, ends with a rather hasty and easy end, which is not as emotional as it should be, and it is a shame because it is a message that should sound louder. Much has been said about an LGTBQ subtext in history, and although Enrico Casarosa and the script by Mike Jones and Jesse Andrews make it clear all the time that there is no romantic love or attraction between Luca, Giulia or Alberto, only an absolutely innocent friendship, I can’t help but point out that it’s a huge missed opportunity for Disney and Pixar not to have finally taken the leap of faith and embraced diversity beyond posting a rainbow flag post on social media for Pride month. Of course, ‘Luca’ works as a film about the purest friendship, but of course you could read that some “different” creatures having to appear to be like others to survive is a clear nod to the LGTBQ community. Once again thousands of LGBTQ children will have to learn to read between the lines to find stories that talk about them and the situations that only they may be going through. Before anyone complains, since cinema is cinema, boys and girls have fallen in love, let’s see if now we are going to forget about films like ‘My girl’. This is not about sexualizing children, a terrible excuse to re-separate LGBTQ children from heterosexual children and deny them a space that they have been denied in popular culture. If they are a boy and a girl in love, they are adorable. If it is two boys or two girls, it is politics. That these boys and girls could see themselves directly and clearly identified with Disney characters would make a huge difference in their lives. What I would have given to see myself reflected in a Disney movie when I was little and things were going through my head that I did not understand. This, I already said, is not the fault of Enrico Casarosa or ‘Luca’, who at least have had the deference of not wanting to join Giulia with either of the two children, no matter how “adorable” it might be. He wanted to tell a story about friendship and he has done it, marvelously too. But in the end taking a shortcut in his plea for tolerance ends up not putting the icing on the cake, with or without double reading.

‘Luca’ is a delight and one of the most luminous films of the animation studio, a happy place to escape this summer, a film full of adventures, humor and affection towards its characters and towards Italy itself. Rounder than ‘Onward’, and with more personality, but perhaps something far from Pixar’s excellence. It will not get to remove the tear, although it does assure us a time of escape and fun. It is also appreciated that from time to time they let us rest our heads and make us feel simply as if we were children again and we had a long summer ahead of us to never stop playing.

‘Luca’ premieres June 18 on Disney + at no additional cost to subscription.

