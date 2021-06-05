Review, ‘Lisey’s Story’: The fantasy according to Pablo Larraín and Stephen King, the best team ever imagined

Stephen King’s work is so extensive that it has become one of the almost inexhaustible sources of inspiration for fiction, both for film and television, whether in series, miniseries or telefilms format. Since 1976, the year in which the first adaptation of the Maine novelist (‘Carrie’, by Brian de Palma) arrived, the journey that these adaptations have followed has undergone a series of transformations linked to how King has gone from being a niche for lovers of terror, to be one of the great storytellers of contemporary popular culture.

If we add to this the proliferation of payment channels and streaming platforms, which are accompanied by an improvement in the amount of content, the eternal struggle to get the best product has made it, now, AppleTV Who Takes The Cat Overboard With Stephen King.

It would seem that we are facing another of the many adaptations in series format that in recent years have been inspired by the author’s work (‘La cupola’, ’22 .11.63 ‘,’ The Mist ‘,’ Mr. Mercedes ‘,’ Castle Rock ‘,’ The Visitor ‘,’ The Stand ‘), but ‘Lisey’s story’ has an element that differs from all the previous ones: it is the first time in twenty years that the writer has become a screenwriter, being he who signs the eight scripts that make up the entire series.

The reason is because it is one of his favorite books, which I had wanted to adapt for a long time. To do this, he has done it by surrounding himself with a team of first-class stars, which has just given the final result a jewel packaging as we have rarely seen on the screen, because produced by JJ Abrams and directed by Pablo Larraín. What’s more, starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Ron Cephas Jones, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, among others.

Larraín, who has been proving his worth as a great storyteller for years, immerses himself in a plot in which drama and fantasy merge, which has much of the imaginary and the constants to which King has us accustomed (creative processes, guilt, redemption and toxic family relationships). In it, Moore is Lisey, the widow of a successful writer, Scott Landon, (Owen) who must deal with a fan obsessed with his legacy, who is brilliantly embodied by Dane DeHaan, allowing himself to be enveloped by all the darkness. that a role like Jim Dooley deserved.

In parallel, and framing the action in a gloomy United States, the fanaticism that pervades the antagonist seems to transcend his body to permeate the screen, tinted in gray and gloomy tones that match a dreamy universe that drifts into nightmare. That is where Joan Allen plays another important role, who plays Amanda, one of Lisey’s sisters (the other is Darla, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh) who remains in a state of catatonia that has transported her to a plane of another reality. , in which there are also the secrets of Landon and the traumas of Lisey.

In case there was any kind of doubt about Larraín’s ability to capture a universe clearly linked to horror (although he already did it in his own way with ‘The Club’), the way in which he modulates between reality and the imaginary is so well achieved that the dramatic charge posed in the sequences linked to the fantastic is in tune with what ‘Channel Zero’ presented to us.

That is why, at least until the equator of the series, The in crescendo of tension and mysteries that is dotting this surreal canvas, has already managed to be a shocking torture porn, one of the best portraits of a psychopath seen in recent years, and a descent into the hells of the mind better resolved in the visual aspect. A delicatessen that makes its intentions clear from its fascinating stop-motion credits sequence, which is a mortal sin to advance to bypass it.

Grade: 8

The best: Joan Allen and the design of that unreal world.

Worst: It is possible that the presence of Clive Owen is the least convincing, but that is attributed to the fact that the rest of the interpreters are so bright that they end up overshadowing him.

* The review is based on the first four episodes of ‘Lisey’s Story’.