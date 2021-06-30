review in Spanish, analysis, opinions, characteristics and price

The Razer brand is primarily known for its gaming-focused accessories and laptops. However, Much of the know-how generated in the process of creating these computers for video games can also be dumped on professional computers with which to work. So, if Razer is capable of making equipment like the Razer Blade, why wouldn’t it be able to make a very good laptop to work with? That is what the Razer Book tries to prove.

The Razer Book it is made of aluminum. And the feeling that the product conveys, in general, is quite good. It is an almost continuous metallic block, it feels like a super solid product, it is visually attractive and even certain details – such as the firmness of the hinge – have been well finished.

This, yes, not the thinnest or lightest device in its class. A reality that, in addition, is accentuated by the straight lines of its chassis, which make it appear a little thicker in the hand than it really is. This can be easily verified by putting the Razer Book next to a MacBook Pro. The differences in thickness between the two products are small. However, on the MacBook Pro, the aluminum plates that line the back of the screen and the bottom of the laptop are slightly curved, which is a bit deceptive to both the eye and the touch. That, however, does not happen with this Razer laptop.

Despite this, still quite a portable device. It weighs less than 1.5 kilograms and both in your hand and in a backpack it feels like a flexible machine that does not cost to carry with one on the way to the office, to a meeting or around the house if you are working remotely.

Inside, the Razer Book houses a screen just over 13 inches that, in the case of the unit that I have been able to test, it is tactile, it has Full HD resolution (1920 x 1200), a 16:10 ratio and 60 Hz. The experience with it is quite satisfactory in all aspects. The color calibration is good, the maximum brightness level is on the same level as the competition, the viewing angles are almost perfect, etc. The only “but” is that it doesn’t reach the same pixel density as other laptops like the Surface Laptop 4 or Apple’s MacBook Pro. Razer markets a version of this computer with a UHD screen, but that entails paying extra for it.

In parallel, Razer has also reduced the frames surrounding the Book screen to a minimum.. They are super slim. And that, in addition to translating into a better use of the surface, also makes the equipment have a more striking aesthetic when in use.

Under the screen we find, of course, a combination of a blank keyboard and trackpad that is loved by both its aesthetics and its operation. I would like to make a special mention of the trackpad, which is accurate, reasonably large in size, and has a pleasant surface to the touch.

The keys on the Razer Book, by the way, are backlit. But the interesting thing is that, using the brand’s software, it is possible to customize your lighting in considerable detail –Intensity, change the color of each key individually, etc.–. This is one of those characteristics that the team has inherited from the Razer gaming range, where this type of customization is more common. In depending on what situations, it can be useful.

On the sides of the equipment we find fairly extensive connectivity: an HDMI, a microSD card slot, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB-A 3.1 port and two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 technology. This configuration is versatile, as it has so much older ports –more compatibility– as with modern ports –best performance–. Plus, it lets you transfer data super fast thanks to Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies.

Thermal efficiency that makes it shine in performance above other Windows computers

The field where the Razer Book shines the most, however, is performance. The model we have tested has a Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. We do not have a dedicated external GPU – we are left with the more than competent Intel Iris XE – but we do have Intel EVO certification, which informs customers that this team not only has components from the North American company, but also stands out for its performance.

In practice, the Razer Book is one of the best performing Windows computers in its segment. In some tests, the Razer laptop even outperforms many other machines that mount the same processor. The key is in the thermal efficiency of the machine, which helps maintain higher frequencies for longer.

This efficiency, in demanding but fast tasks, does not make a notable difference, but in those processes that require the CPU to operate at maximum performance for a longer period of time – such as exporting a video in Premiere Pro -, it does allow scratching a few minutes or seconds (depending on the length of the clip). This thermal efficiency also makes fans take longer to start up, which translates into a slightly quieter machine.

Not having a dedicated GPU, obviously, makes this team not the most competent when it comes to gaming. However, the Intel Iris XE that it houses inside, added to the rest of the components and the great thermal efficiency of the Razer Book, makes it possible to run several games – even some demanding ones – by lowering the level of detail a bit but maintaining a level. decent FPS. Therefore, to play sporadically or simply to execute undemanding titles, this machine is more than valid.

The autonomy, on the other hand, is good, but not particularly brilliant – like, for example, that of a MacBook Pro with an M1 processor. In my experience, the day of use oscillates –between seven and eight hours–, although this figure varies a lot depending on how you use the equipment. To recharge it, just use the USB-C port. And to know the status of the machine, on the outside it has a small LED reminiscent of the old MacBook Pro.

Price, a key factor for the Razer Book

One of the most important factors when judging the Razer Book is undoubtedly its price. The unit that I have been able to test is the intermediate of the three that the brand sells in Spain. But, to have a more general idea, let’s take a look at the differences between the three versions that the manufacturer has decided to sell in this country:

Razer Book Basic Razer Book Intermediate Razer Book Advanced 256 GB SSD 512 GB SSD 512 GB SSD 13.4-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen 13.4-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen 13.4-inch touchscreen UHD (3840 x 2100) Not available in the Razer Spain store Sold in the Razer Spain store for 1,799 euros Sold in the Razer Spain store for 1,999 euros Sold in PcComponentes and Amazon for 1,499 euros Not sold in other distributors Sold in PcComponentes and Amazon for 1,749 euros

The model I have tried alone sold in the Razer store for 1,799 euros, a figure close to that which accompanies other competitive products such as the Dell XPS 13 (1,723.93 with the equivalent configuration) or the Surface Laptop 4 (1,849 euros). And the same goes for the other two versions.

However, in this price judgment we must include an additional variable: offers. Both the cheapest and the most advanced Razer Book are on sale at PcComponentes and Amazon –the intermediate model, which is only sold in the official Razer store, no–. And the same goes for the Dell XPS 13, which can be purchased at a significant discount in the manufacturer’s official store.

What does this mean? That prices are not stable and the offers available at the time of purchase can be super influential when it comes to tipping the balance towards the Razer Book or one of its rivals. For example: at the moment, the Dell XPS 13 with the same components as the more advanced Razer Book (the version with a UHD screen), sells for 1,499 euros on the manufacturer’s website, almost 250 euros less than the price for which the equivalent model of the Razer Book is sold on Amazon. But will the situation be the same next week? Will Dell keep that discount or recover the starting price listed on the website? As I said, the market fluctuates a lot. And this is a factor to take into account.

Is the Razer Book worth buying?

Razer’s first professional-focused laptop combines attractive design and good construction with excellent performance. Despite having components quite similar to those of its competition, Razer has managed to get a little more juice thanks to a very good thermal management that translates into better sustained performance.

It is not the perfect laptop, obviously. Details such as the autonomy or the pixel density of the screen in the cheaper models, for example, could be a little better. In any case, they are more suggestions for improvement than weak pointsFor example, in the case of the screen, the performance it offers is generally satisfactory.

In short: whoever is looking for a thin Windows computer, with quite good performance and an attractive design, You will have to indisputably include this Razer Book in your pools. The brand’s first foray into productivity has paid off quite well.

