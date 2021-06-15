review in Spanish, analysis, characteristics and opinion

Realme arrived in Spain in 2019. It did so with a reduced mobile catalog, but standing out for its cheap prices. Now, and after two years of launching, Realme’s mobile line has grown considerably in Spain. The latest addition? The Realme GT. It is a mobile with Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date, Super AMOLED screen, 64 megapixel camera and 4,000 mAh battery. All this, for a price of around 450 euros.

Realme qualifies this Realme GT as a “Flasghip Killer” —something like a flagship annihilator—, and it is that its specifications are identical to those offered by a high-end mobile, whose price is usually around, today, 900 euros. The low cost of this terminal is not something mysterious, and it is that Realme has cut some of the specifications that may be less “interesting” for those users who are looking, above all, for a gaming experience on a cheap mobile.

Precisely, the design is not one of those sections where the Realme GT lacks. In fact, it’s the opposite. The terminal has a very striking appearance, with an imitation leather cover (vegan leather) that gives it, together with the camera module, a very sporty and elegant look at the same time. All this with a screen with hardly any frames. In addition, a fingerprint scanner is integrated into the panel that works very well, as well as a camera in the upper corner, which hardly bothers when viewing multimedia content.

Power of a high-end at a mid-range price

But what really stands out for the Realme GT is its power. The terminal has one of the most powerful processors on the market, the Snapdragon 888. It is a 5-nanometer chipset, compatible with 5G networks and WiFi 6. It is accompanied, in this case, by a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

They are very similar specifications to those found in terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 or the OnePlus 9 Pro. The difference? That the Realme mobile costs less than 500 euros.

Now, how does the Realme GT respond? At the performance level, the terminal is wonderful. The processor does a very good job. You can move the most powerful games normally, even adjusting the visuals to the maximum.

System processes, such as multitasking, downloads, or file transfers, are also very smooth. Of course, I have to admit that on some occasions, especially when we perform several tasks at the same time, for example, downloads and games, the terminal tends to overheat.

The Realme GT has the latest version of Android available to the public: Android 11. It includes its own customization layer: Realme UI. It is a very subtle interface, very similarr to pure Android. It also has some extra settings that offer more customization options, such as the ability to activate the Always-on screen or change the shape of the icons.

A good screen and an autonomy that stands out for its fast charge

The screen is another important point in the “gaming” experience that this Realme GT wants to offer. And, again, the specifications are very similar to what we can find in a high-end mobile. The terminal has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel, it has Full HD + resolution, the touch panel is refreshed at 360 Hz and the screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It’s a very good screen when it comes to brightness. The 120 Hz makes all the movements of the interface much more fluid. The colors are correct, although somewhat cold for my taste. And finally, the screen tends to “yellow” the whiter tones when we turn the terminal slightly. This is something that is noticeable, especially when reading texts with light backgrounds.

Despite the fact that many of the mobiles that move through this price range have 5,000 mAh batteries, Realme has decided to bet for a 4,500 mAh capacity. With this battery we can reach the end of the day with average use, although sometimes I have missed a bit more autonomy to be able to enjoy 120 Hz. The load, yes, is very good. With the 65W charger we can charge 50% of the battery in just 20 minutes. It does not have wireless charging, but it is not an expected function if we consider the price.

Triple camera weak in some scenarios

Realme also boasts a photographic section in its new GT, although the results are not up to the rest of the specifications, especially in the secondary cameras. The configuration is very similar to what we find in the rest of the mid-range terminals; triple camera with wide-angle sensor, ultra wide angle lens and a third camera that, in this case, is dedicated to macro photography.

The primary sensor has 64 megapixels. It is a Sony IMX682 sensor, with an f / 1.8 aperture lens and a 26mm focal length. Pictures taken in broad daylight with it are good, both in terms of color and detail. In some scenarios I miss a better handling of the exposure, especially in those scenes where the sky is present. The HDR mode can handle the backlight a bit better, but in most cases it tends to saturate the colors and make them less realistic.

Indoors, the results in broad daylight are also good. Detail is low due to difficult interpretation of shadows and darker areas, but maintains successful colors. Now: in night scenes, both outdoors and indoors, the camera loses a lot outside. There is not so much detail anymore and the colors become duller. The Realme GT has a night mode that can help manage the colors and brightness of darker settings for more decent results.

In general, it is a good camera to be able to take specific photographs and post them on social networks, although those who demand exceptional results will inevitably have to look towards more expensive products.

The wide angle camera is 8 megapixels. It has a 119-degree angle, f / 2.3 aperture, and 15.7mm focal length. The results in terms of color and exposure are very similar to those obtained with the main camera. In fact, the colors are somewhat more realistic with this lens. With good lighting we can get interesting and somewhat more creative photographs, although the camera tends to distort the sides.

The third sensor, dedicated to macro photography, is 2 megapixels and has an f / 2.4 aperture. This camera is capable of take pictures from a distance of 4 centimeters. The images are interesting in terms of detail, but poor in brightness and color. In addition, the main sensor has a focus level that allows good results to be taken at close range.

Is the Realme GT worth it?

The Realme GT arrives in Spain at a price of 450 euros. The company also sells a version with a higher capacity, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal memory. This variant costs 599 euros.

The Realme GT is, without a doubt, one of the best value for money devices that we can find today. Now, Realme has had to cut into small sections (except power, of course) to ensure that a terminal with these characteristics has a contained price – a little from here and a little from there. Fortunately, the “cuts” do not significantly hurt the experience.

Possibly, where the Realme GT lacks the most is in the photographic section. The results are good in most situations, but it is not on the same level as the performance or the 120 Hz display. Still, I think it is not a deciding point when buying this device.

For this price, it is very difficult to find a mobile with so much power. The most comparable model at the level of specifications, although not cost, is the OnePlus 9. A mobile that, indeed, can offer better results on camera, but costs much more.

Read this too …