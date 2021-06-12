Review, ‘In a wild place’: Finding herself again

After directing several episodes of ‘House of Cards’, Robin Wright jumps into directing with ‘In a Wild Place’, an intimate and personal feature film that hits commercial theaters after passing through the Sundance Festival. In addition to directing the project, Wright stars in this reflection story of a woman who seeks to rediscover herself.

Wright is directing the script for Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam. Really, the premise from which ‘In a wild place’ starts, an adult who begins a physical and personal journey isolating himself from the world or traveling various places, It has been seen several times both in film and on television. However, Wright knows how to create a magnetic atmosphere, thanks to his splendid photography, the work of Bobby Bukowski, and his careful production design, the work of Trevor Smith and Mark Stope, having the first experience in beautiful natural landscapes having been in charge of the scenography of the wonderful ‘One of us’.

The beauty of the natural landscapes of the Canadian region of Alberta also serves as a metaphor for what the protagonist herself, Edee, experiences, who appears calmly calm, but really suffers a horrible personal torment. This search for union with nature is reminiscent of Chloé Zhao’s cinema, especially ‘The Rider’ and the recent ‘Nomadland’. Also that way that Edee has of rediscovering herself It evokes other films such as ‘Towards the wild’, ‘Wild soul’ or ‘The journey of your life’, albeit from a more mature perspective.

Robin Wright makes her directorial debut with an intimate story full of beautiful scenery

And that personal journey and rediscovery, Wright has in Demián Bichir a kind of mentor who also remembers Sancho Panza. The Mexican actor serves as a counterpoint to the internal suffering of the protagonist. Moreover, since its irruption, the film has changed third, showing how the inhospitable nature of the forest, the lake, the wildlife, can turn into a much more bearable experience, getting in tune not only with nature, but also with the cycle of life itself. On a smaller scale, Sarah Dawn Pledge and Kim Dickens also stand out.

On the other hand, Wright seeks to tell a personal story, which, in addition, allows him to show off a very deep character, in which the entire weight of the film falls, something that the American interpreter had not done since the magnificent ‘Congress’. On this occasion, with a more mundane role, with which the public will be able to identify even more.

It is true that ‘In a Wild Place’ does not aspire to be as epic or solemn as ‘The Rider’ or ‘Nomadland’ were, nor does Wright want to tell a story of personal redemption emulating Jean-Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold or Andreas Horvath. Thanks to his honesty in his story and in his commitment to direct an intimate and austere story, Robin Wright’s debut works wonderfully as a cover letter of a director who knows how to tell stories of specific characters, of those who live from day to day, with close concerns, in a careful and meticulous way, as if she were living what her characters feel. A remarkable debut, one of those that invites you to want to see more.

Note: 7

The best: The beautiful natural landscapes, the chemistry between Robin Wright and Demián Bichir.

Worst: It wouldn’t have hurt if Wright had an ambition to be a bit more like ‘Wild Soul’ or ‘Nomadland’.