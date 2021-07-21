Review Huawei Vision S :: Kimovil Blog

Unboxing

First of all we want to thank Huawei for letting us test this new 55 ”HUAWEI Vision S to put it to the test and see how it behaves.

The box is huge. It measures 86cm high, 16cm deep and 138.5cm wide and the weight of the entire packaging amounts to 20.3Kg.

If we look at the front of the box, it can be seen in the upper right corner as it indicates that it is a 55-inch TV, and right in the center appears the name of the model: Huawei Vision. The Huawei logo appears on the right.

On the sides there are unpacking instructions, remember to take into account the size of the TV and always follow the instructions indicated on the box, when we handle televisions of 55 “or more we must always unpack them taking into account the manufacturer’s instructions, and if it’s with someone else better. Apart from this, we also see that Huawei indicates on the box the warnings of fragile material, and the logos of the main features: Bluetooth, HDMI, Dolby Audio and dts-HD.

The CE (European Conformity) symbol appears on one of the sides.

As soon as we open it, we find large volumes of “polystyrene” that protect the entire contour of the TV. Removing them little by little, we find: the two support legs for the screen, a box that includes the web cam, and a bag that includes the instruction guide, the screws for the base, the voice-controlled remote control, 2 batteries, power cord and AV adapter cable.

If you want to see what it includes, watch the video of the unboxing of this television.

software

This TV comes with the operating system HarmonyOS 2.0. It is a version very similar to Android TV, but without Google support. In other words, it is a Huawei company’s own operating system.

This rom is “Global” with automatic updates but without Google services. Does not include sponsored apps. It also includes several languages, including English and Spanish.

This system has the application store “App Gallery” which as of today has only 35 applications. Perhaps the best known is that of Antena3 Player or that of Clan de TVE. None more is of interest. Does not have Netflix, PrimeVideo, DisneyPlus or HBO.

The main menu and settings are very easy to handle. It is very simple and intuitive and we can find everything on the main screen.

And despite not being an Android TV properly, I have tried to install several applications that he believed essential and that they were not in the store. Then I explain how I have done it.

Application installation tutorial:

The first thing I have downloaded to a USB memory a more complete file manager. You can also download the Apkmirror app. The purpose of either of these two applications is to facilitate the installation of applications (apk) from a USB stick.

On the other hand, I have downloaded several applications that I thought were interesting for television such as Netflix, Prime Video, Zoom, Spotify, Firefox and Aptoide Tv. The latter is an application store for Android TV. (These apps can be obtained from various repositories, but I personally like APKMirror the most).

Once downloaded and added to a USB stick, I plugged it into the TV and installed APKMirror. Later, with this application I have been adding all the ones that I had in the USB memory.

Mention that only mobile apps worked, and those that were intended for Android TV did not work.

Other applications such as “Disney +” or “Google” would not even open them.

I have also tried Stadia and GeForce Now to play games but it was impossible because the TV was not optimized for these applications.

For example, the application of Youtube I have installed it from the Aptoide TV app store. This application it worked perfectlyeven at 4K. On the other hand, with Netflix and Prime Video, they did not run at maximum resolution despite having in security level Widevine L1.

Another of the applications that we believe essential because does not have support for DTT It has been TDT Channels. We have also installed this application unofficially and it is used to watch DTT channels over the internet.

I leave you some snapshots of how the screen looks using the Zoom, Youtube, PrimeVideo and Netflix applications (the latter two did not even run in FullHD quality).

To control the Huawei Vision S from our smartphone, it has a mobile application (available for all brands) that allows us to use our device as a remote control.

Here is a video in which you can see the different settings that this television has:

DESIGN, IMAGE AND SOUND

This new television maintains a traditional design with few frames. However, some details that are not usually seen stand out.

If we exclude the base, it has a width of 1230.1mm, a height of 714.1mm and a depth of 73mm, this is not one of the thinnest teles on the market, it weighs 14.2Kg. On the other hand, if we take into account the support legs (the base), the width remains at 1230.1mm, the height increases to 753.6 mm and the depth rises to 258 mm. The weight amounts to 14.7kg.

The thickest area of ​​this TV (not including the base) is 73mm and the thinnest is only 9.6mm. We can hang it on the wall with a 200×200 VESA bracket, but bear in mind that with the separation of the bracket that we buy plus the 7.3cm width of the TV we will go to a distance of more than 10cm in almost any support option that we acquire .

The front is plain. It has a 55 “LED LCD panel with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160). The pixel density is 80dpi and the aspect ratio is 16: 9.

It is an LCD screen with VA technology. With this technology, a higher contrast is obtained than IPS panels, although the viewing angle drops a bit. The type of subpixel is RGB, allowing to create the 3 basic colors. In addition, the refresh rate of the screen goes up to 120Hz. This gives a more fluid feeling. It also has an algorithm called “Smart MEMC” that allows you to adapt or simulate any video at 120Hz on the screen, although due to the absence of an HDMI 2.1 port, it will not allow us to enjoy the latest generation of 4K content consoles at 120Hz, limiting it to a maximum of 4K 60Hz

In terms of lighting and contrast, it has a direct LED type lighting (Direct LED), with a maximum brightness of 350 nits and a contrast of 5000: 1. These data are adjustable from the television’s own menu, but since they do not have light sensors, they are not adjusted at the moment.

The colors are good, however there is a difference if we compare it with other types of screens. In this case, the black is not all black as in the Amoled panels, but the result is good. (If you have had an IPS TV you will not perceive the difference in the colors). The color space is 92% DCI P3.

The colors can also be adjusted depending on the intensity we want. Likewise, you can also add more light to the image. It has support for the HLG and HDR10 standards, but not for HDR10 + or Dolby Vision.

It should be mentioned that this screen has obtained the Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certification which indicates that when the eye protection mode is activated, it complies with the Rheinland blue light minimums, the screen remaining slightly more yellow than normal.

The margins of the TV are 20mm and at the bottom is the Huawei logo. In the upper part, the camera is connected making it protrude about 4 cm more.

The back has nothing but a few ventilation slots.

On the left side it has the connector for the power cable and on the right are the connectors. In this case it has 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, an AV input port, a USB 3.0, a LAN cable and a coaxial SPDIF port.

At the bottom it has two legs (removable) and two double 10W speakers at the ends. In total, they add 40W of power thanks to its 4 speakers (2 at full frequency of 10 W and another two 10 W tweeters), which provide 40dB of sound. It also has the Dolby Audio standard and Dts-HD to improve the experience. The truth is that it sounds very good, with a very wide and clean sound even if you turn up the volume.

Also mention that it has 6 microphones for long-distance voice capture, ideal for making video calls with the television.

Video and sound quality

In short, I think the screen is of a very good quality. Even so, I leave you a test where you can see the contrasts between black and white, the blooming, or halos left by moving objects on a dark background, and the quality of the colors.

* I want to mention that the quality of the colors shown in the test decreases only on camera. In reality the colors are displayed correctly.

TUNER AND CONNECTIVITY

This television is a bit peculiar, since it does not have a digital tuner or hybrid television. It does not have DVB, ATSC & QAM, nor ISDB, nor DTMB nor HbbTV.

As for incoming connections, it has 3 HDMI 2.0 cables (to connect computers, consoles, video playback devices …), a USB 3.0 connector, a 3.5mm Jack AV, 1 S / PDIF port and another RJ45 Ethernet port to connect it to the internet.

In addition, at the top it has a wireless connector for the webcam.

Wireless connections are the traditional ones. It has the 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n protocols for 2.4Ghz networks and it also has the 802.11n protocol for the 5GHz bands. We have been able to verify that it only detected the lowest 5Ghz bands.

And despite not having ChromeCast integrated, it has WiFi Direct to send content directly to the TV. This can only be done with HUAWEI phones with HUAWEI Share function.

In addition, it has a voice assistant (created by AI) to control it. It has 6 microphones to capture and recognize the voice in a radius of 5 meters and thus do what we order.

It is also mentioned that it has NFC technology to be able to mirror the screen of a mobile device.

But as I mentioned, you have to be very careful if you are interested in this tv, since HUAWEI Vision does not support the DTMB, DVB, ATSC and ISDB Terrestrial Television standards, as it does not have a TV tuner.

Therefore, this TV may be the best option for people looking for a screen for multimedia content or to plug in the console, but with the limitations of not having HDMI 2.1, that is, not being able to enjoy the latest generation consoles at 4K and 120 frames, nor have VRR technology (variable refresh rate) through which the screen adapts the refresh to the frames at the frequency emitted by the console or the PC, nor ALLM (low latency mode) with which the television it is able to decrease the latency time generally by deactivating image processing.