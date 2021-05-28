Review, ‘Gunda’: The testimony of farm animals

The Russian filmmaker and documentary maker Viktor Kossakovski has always shown delicacy and pampering in all that story he tells, boasting a visual beauty that is what really speaks, since the director prefers that the images express the message of his feature films, as can be appreciated with ‘Gunda’, shown in the Encounters section of the 70th Berlin Film Festival and nominated for the award for best documentary feature at the European Film Awards.

There is an element to keep very present in ‘Gunda’, Kossakovski has very clear intentions with his film, to raise awareness and cause people to stop consuming meat. However, the filmmaker seeks to avoid falling into propaganda or moralistic messages. There it arises is where you can see how a feature film, aware of its message and intentions, limits itself to expressing what it seeks to expose without loading the inks. Here you can see the hand of the director and his stamp, when deciding that the images themselves carry his story.

And so an exceptional feature film emerges, tremendously beautiful and with a humanistic view of the reality of which Kossakovski avoids capturing controversial sequences, fleeing from the classic gaze towards the slaughterhouse to seek to raise awareness. Not, Kossakovski is committed to the affection and pampering of the everyday, through Gunda, a sow who takes care of her piglets, as well as their ‘neighbors’, who are roosters, chickens and cows. Kossakovski sets his eye on those animals he wants to conserve, giving them a voice and a face, and they are the full protagonists.

A sublime documentary that avoids falling for easy propaganda

Thereto we must add a splendid black and white. To avoid indulging in rural beauty, Kossakovski opted for this style, so that the public could focus more on the main animals, their expressions, and their looks. In this way, the documentary maker makes the public empathize with these creatures, whose lives revolve around everyday habits. That does not prevent Kossakovski from wanting to point out the fate of each of these animals. What’s more, their own habitat, a farm, remember that they were bred for that purpose.

And that’s where Kossakovski lets the public reflect on his relationship with meat consumption. Obviously, the director wants Gunda to be the example of many other pigs. In an interview for various media, Kossakovski himself spoke of the “hundreds of millions of pigs” are slaughtered for consumption, as well as the “one billion calves and 20,000 million chickens” that end up in the same destination.

Although his goal – outside of the movie – is for everyone to end up embracing veganism, what makes ‘Gunda’ a magnificent documentary is that its director does not load the inks, letting the images themselves speak and giving viewers free will to digest as they consider what they have seen. It is that point that takes the film to another level and what makes it an example of the magnificent state in which the documentary genre has been in recent years.

Grade: 8

The best: The sow Gunda and the beautiful photograph of the tape.

Worst: At heart, Kossakovski is not realistic with his documentary.