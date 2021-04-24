Review, ‘Guardians of the night: Infinity Train’: Exciting night trip

In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, In Japan there was a film that achieved all possible box office records, surpassing in collection to pesos pnamed as ‘Your Name’, ‘Frozen’ and the toughest rival to beat, ‘Spirited Away’. Is talking about ‘Guardians of the Night: Infinite Train’, which managed to exceed 10 billion yen in just 10 days, breaking the record for Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece, which he obtained in 19 days. Feature film that is a continuation of the first season of the anime of the same name, which is based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotôge, whose original Japanese title is ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’, although it is well known by its English title, ‘Demon Slayer’.

The relationship of the film with the final episode of the series, in principle, is a handicap for those lay people of both manga and television fiction -which is still unpublished in Spain-. However, this is only in appearance, since those outside the saga created by Gotôge will be able to enjoy the film, thanks to a dizzying pace in its plot, which has a claustrophobic setting that allows you to explore other realities through daydreams, bringing the film closer to Satoshi Kon’s filmography, especially ‘Paprika’.

There is no presentation of the protagonists, managing to provoke intrigue, especially for their trip; it is the journey on the night train and what happens on it are the main protagonists. It is there where you see a struggle between good and evil and a search for balance between both scales. On the one hand, the killers of demons, who are in charge of watching over Humanity; on the other, the demons themselves, immortal beings that only appear at night to devour human flesh.

An adrenaline-pumping, action-packed ride with epic sequences and masterful animation

And in between, a surreal world in which reality is combined with dreams, these being the most irrational expression of the human psyche. It is these sequences that allow the public to better know the protagonists, their fears, their anguish, their desires and values ​​and those that make it possible to enter the world of Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma and little Nezuko; In addition to meeting Kyojuro Rengoku, who will act as a teacher and mentor in this adrenaline-filled experience.

Because this trip has a good dose of action, which brings the classic essence of shônen -anime and manga focused on the male youth audience-, with a battle for good in the middle of a tortuous path full of blood, demons and lust for power. All within an eternal railway, which makes all the energy to be concentrated. To this must be added a splendid animation, which gives the film an essence that can only be appreciated on the big screen.

There is no better letter of introduction to this global phenomenon than ‘Guardians of the night: Infinity Train’, a feature film that serves as a link between two seasons of the anime, but which, at the same time, is a solo film that will fascinate fans and captivate those outside the saga. An ideal opportunity to experience the expansion of a success that aspires to equal that of ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Attack on Titan’.

Grade: 8

The best: Its magnificent animation, its dizzying pace and its final fragment, with heartbreaking and already iconic sequences.

Worst: Being a debtor to the series, it is not suitable for those who want to know all the background of the protagonists, who they are and what their mission is.