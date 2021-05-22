Review, ‘First Cow’: Friendship in an inhospitable land

Although she is one of the most prolific filmmakers on the American indie scene, the truth is that Kelly Reichardt’s filmography has been little lavished in Spain commercially, its previous title, ‘Certain Women: Vidas de mujer’ was only released in domestic format. Thus, the arrival to the rooms of ‘First Cow’, nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards, shown in the Official Selection of the 70 Berlinale and winner of the award for best film in the Albar section of FICX 2020, It is not just a cause for celebration but a true coming-out for an exceptional filmmaker.

Reichardt is a filmmaker who likes to deconstruct the way her characters behave, breaking the barriers of the clichés of genres such as drama or romance. It is not the first time that he has made a completely unique western, he has already done it with the remarkable ‘Meek’s Cutoff’. With ‘First Cow’ he goes a step further, by eliminating any hint of epic in a type of cinema very given to it, focusing in a particular way on the way of relating of the two leading men, brilliantly played by John Magaro and Orion Lee.

Based on the novel ‘The Half Life’ by Jonathan Raymond, who co-writes the script and is a regular contributor to the Miami-born filmmaker, Reichardt produces a feature film that combines the strength of his accurate script with extraordinary technical work, with the utmost care in detail, with close-ups and shorts, so that the public perceives that they are facing a proposal far removed from any feat of the genre, here there are no panoramic sequences or hierarchical bands. In addition, that accomplice Oregon stands out, a scene where the filmmaker usually shoots.

An exceptional work, the best cinematographic achievement of a unique filmmaker

Although taking advantage of certain elements of Western cinema, Reichardt creates an intimate drama in which he bets on portraying a different masculinity that is in the middle of a hostile, violent environment. The protagonists are not the savage trappers, they are not the greedy gold prospectors or colonists eager for domination. Both Cookie and King-Lu represent the most pristine view of what the American dream meant, that of prosperity. However, both fall prey to an inhospitable reality, in a tremendously distressing climate in which remnants of aggressive capitalism are seen of which the United States is now the flag.

And that is where the greatest virtue of ‘First Cow’ is, in claiming different masculinities through a powerful friendship relationship and a desire for prosperity and well-being in tune with the environment, the latter evoking recent titles such as ‘Nomadland’, by Chloé Zhao. In the middle, a third emerges, the cow that the film gives its name. Foreign element that reminds again that, even if deconstructed, the film is still a western, since bovine farming is one of the fundamental pillars of humanity’s progress.

‘First Cow’ is a new twist on Western cinema, as were recent titles such as Jacques Audiard’s ‘The Brothers Sisters’ or ‘News from the great world’ by Paul Greengrass. Reichardt signs one of his most rounded works, showing a fragment of recent United States history. With a magnificent photograph, the work of Christopher Blauvelt; an exquisite production design, by Anthony Gasparro; a montage made with care and care, made by the filmmaker herself; splendid performances and a story that captures the basics of the desire for prosperity -it is not necessary to earn gold, but to have a cow that produces milk, a fundamental ingredient for development-, ‘First Cow’ is a masterpiece. A contemporary and feminine way to approach a genre that shows that he is still alive.

Note: 9

The best: The chemistry between Magaro and Lee, the way in which Reichardt breaks stereotypes about the coexistence between settlers and natives, its technical aspect and how it seeks to bet on a different masculinity within a toxic environment.

Worst: How absent he has been in awards season deserved more recognition.