Review each one: in the age of hitters, pitchers have five no-hitters and no runs

Still the 2021 season of the Major Leagues does not reach 50 games, the campaign is in its second month and the records of no-hitters or runs they are in five. A figure that equals what was achieved in 1908, 1962, 1969, 1973 and 2014 when five pitching gems were achieved.

In three years there were six no-hitters or runs and in four seasons seven were completed. However, the record is eight and it was achieved in 1884.

Madison Bumgarner also threw a no-hitter on April 25 against the Atlanta Braves, but it was not recognized in the MLB offices for being a seven-inning game, and he missed six more batters than pitchers he did. we will present below.

The year of the no-no. pic.twitter.com/Oz60n9rDZq – MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2021

All jeweled pitchers in 2021

1- Joe musgrove San Diego Padres: 3 – 0 vs. Texas Rangers (April 9)

This was the first no-hitter game of the year and it had a special flavor. It took 52 years and one day for the San Diego Padres to have their first NO-NO in their history as a Major League Baseball organization.

His performance was really dominant in his second with the team in 2021:

Entries: 9

Pitches: 112

Strikes: 77

Strikeouts: 10

What do you think? 😮 There are already four Without Hit or Career this year in the Major Leagues… .Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodón, John Means and Wade Miley. And here we present you the four stories. #Jewels #MLB pic.twitter.com/qpuHrrupDz – Pure Baseball (@purobeisbolmx) May 8, 2021

two- Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox: 8 – 0 vs. Cleveland Indians (April 14)

The southpaw pitched the 20th no-hitter in the organization’s history, and it was also close to perfection. He reached the ninth act with a Perfect Game, but hit catcher Roberto Pérez and was unable to emulate Venezuelan Félix Hernández, the last to launch a pristine game since 2012.

He struck out seven batters in 114 plate pitches to earn his second win of the season at the time.

NO-HITTER! pic.twitter.com/ulV3ux2Ps6 – MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2021

3- John means Baltimore Orioles: 6 – 0 vs. Seattle Mariners (May 5)

The Orioles ace and lefty became the organization’s 10th pitcher to complete a no-hitter, no-run game on Wednesday, May 5. It was also the third of the year. He fanned 12 and was reached only by Sam Haggerty, who struck out throwing him, but the catcher missed the ball.

“I never really thought I’d be here. When I was a kid and they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I always wrote: ‘baseball player in the majors’, but I never thought it would come true. And now I know that it is, and that I am capable of launching such a game, “said Means.

🚨 Game without hit or run 🚨 John Means just threw the third no-hitter of the season; 10th in Orioles history 🙌pic.twitter.com / WbxkcM9fUV – Seventh Entry (@septimaentrada_) May 5, 2021

4- Wade miley Cincinnati Reds: 3-0 vs. Cleveland Indians (May 7)

Wade’s four-year-old son Jeb told his dad to get a temporary tattoo of the Hulk, and his dad assumes it gave him the strength to throw the pitching gem against Cleveland.

With 34 years of age and 11 years of experience in Las Mayores, he completed a “surreal” game, said by him. He walked, struck out eight and had 114 pitches. He took the opportunity to make jokes about the Hulk tattoo and came to the conclusion that it would be better for him to leave the tattoo permanently.

In case you missed it: No hit no runs are in fashion! Wade Miley #ATOBTTR He throws the fourth no-hitter of the season (fifth if you count Madison Bumgarner’s 7.0 IP) This was the last out 🤯🤯🤯 📽️: MLB pic.twitter.com/UwTP4em5p6 – BeisbolPlay (@beisbolplaycom) May 8, 2021

5- Spencer turnbull Detroit Tigers: 5-0 vs. Seattle Mariners (May 18)

And Turnbull right-hander arrived to give Seattle its second no-hitter, no-run game in 2021. The Detroit Tigers pitcher covered the route with just two walks and a new fan.

It was the eighth in Detroit Tigers history, the last having been ‘insensitive’ Justin Verlander in 2011.

Spencer Turnbull: 9.0 IP, 0 H, 0 C, 2 BB, 9. NO HIT – NO RUN! Eighth no-hitter, no-run game in Detroit Tigers history. #DetroitRoots | # ElExtrabase⚾️ pic.twitter.com/f6EhkrnMJb – El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) May 19, 2021

