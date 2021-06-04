Review, ‘Dreams of a Writer in New York’: My Year with Salinger

More than a year ago, a title called ‘My year with Salinger’ was presented at the Berlin Film Festival, with a view to becoming one of the feel-good films of 2020. His friendly tone, within the dramatic approach, allowed to know the experience of the writer and journalist Joanna Rakoff working in one of the most prestigious agencies in New York. Starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver, it also marked the return to the realization of Canadian filmmaker Philippe Falardeau, who hadn’t directed anything in four years, since ‘Chuck (The Bleeder)’.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic broke out, causing its coming-out to be buried and its commercial launch came more than a year after its debut in Berlin. In fact, in Spain, his landing comes with a facelift, since his title has become that of ‘Dreams of a writer in New York’. Although the original title in English refers to Rakoff’s memoirs, perhaps the free interpretation of his title in Spanish does it more justice because, Although Salinger is the omnipresent figure -which never materializes in the film-, it is the vocation of the protagonist that moves the plot of the film.

The premise of the film, really, is very simple, as it tells how an idealistic young woman makes contact with reality, the real obstacles to becoming a writer and how a job that was to be temporary is devouring her life, until the about to replace his plans, those that made him land in New York, the ideal setting for such a feature film. With those ingredients, Falardeau, who also writes the script, sets up a remarkable proposal, which succeeds in not aspiring to become the intellectual version of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

An elegant film of female emancipation with a protagonist full of charisma

And that has moments in which it borders on David Frankel’s film, especially because of the relationship that arises between the protagonist, played by Margaret Qualley, and her boss, Margaret, played by Sigourney Weaver. Although, initially, the friction between the two seems that they will lead to something similar to the interpretive duel that Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep had, As the plot develops, the relationship between the two is transforming, becoming something closer between mentor and pupil.

With the help of secondaries that spice up the plot, ‘Dreams of a writer in New York’ is a remarkable exercise, a feel-good proposal that bases its strength on the interpretations of its cast (Qualley finally has a leading role to show off), in being able to tell her story in a feminine key -if the aspiring writer is a woman, her context obviously varies and this is reflected very well in the film- and to be as honest as possible with your target audience. With all these elements, you have to let yourself be carried away by the charm of the intellectual New York of the 90s.

Note: 7

The best: Qualley’s charisma and how Sigourney Weaver keeps her role from falling into clichés.

Worst: Seeing from the director of ‘Professor Lazhar’, more ambition was demanded from a film that had more potential.