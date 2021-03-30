Review, ‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’: Getting older sucks

1999 caught me when I was 11 years old. As a target audience that I was, I fell fully into the ‘Pokémon’ and ‘Digimon’ universes, and as a good millennial with a lot of Peter Pan syndrome I have never abandoned them. ‘Pokémon’ has been somewhat easier to follow thanks to video games. But I have to admit that I had lost track of the digital monsters quite a bit. Despite that, it’s thinking of Wizardmon’s sacrifice or the climax of the first season of the anime and it gives me goosebumps again. ‘Digimon Adventure’, or simply ‘Digimon’ as it was known here, was an animated series for children, yes, but it did not treat children for fools. The intense adventure of Tai and the others in the digital world ended up leaving a mark on me. It has always been there. And I’ve ever come back to it because that first season got something really special. That feeling has been maintained in ‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’, the film that, this time, is the ending it deserved from the story that began in a summer camp many years ago.

The film takes place years after ‘Digimon Adventure Tri’, the original Chosen Children’s story revival that began airing in Japan in 2015 (you don’t need to have seen it either to get the film’s story beyond the appearance of Omegamon). Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi and Joe are no longer children. They are all pursuing higher education or already have a job. His Digimon are still by his side, in the real world, which is the main setting for the entire plot. A series of strange events, of course, puts them on alert: the chosen children of the world are falling into a coma, and their Digimon are disappearing.

‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’ decides to focus on the two leaders of the Chosen Children: Tai and Matt. Although we will see everyone to a greater or lesser extent, Tomohisa Taguchi has wanted not to make it excessively choral to delve into the vital moment in which the two of them are. Both are about to finish university and have nothing clear about their future beyond that. While Izzy and Mimi have gone the entrepreneurial path, with great success, and Joe and Sora for much more concrete studies, TK and Kari’s older siblings are pretty much lost. So when the threat arises they are the first to respond. They prefer to face dangerous digital monsters long before their own decisions, and here comes the true leitmotif of this film: growing up.

Although we already saw an epilogue in ‘Digimon 02’ in which we were introduced to the Chosen Children of the first two generations going to the Digital World with their children and their Digimon, This film discards this path and presents a terrible reality: when the Chosen Children cease to be children, their bond with the Digimon is broken. Even worse: that ending is represented as a countdown, and if the Digimon fight that countdown it will start to burn out faster. Tai and Matt are faced with a huge dilemma: prolong the goodbye or save the situation once more. The script by Akiyoshi Hongo and Akatsuki Yamatoya, who worked on the first season of the series, relies all the time on the step to maturity, on the decisions that will mark our long-term life and on the sacrifices we have to make as Adults. And it does so by giving us where it hurts the most: in nostalgia.

Remember the past looking to the future

This movie is created almost exclusively and exclusively for all of us who once saw anime on television as children and now we probably even have some gray hair. A neophyte in the Digital World was going to find himself absolutely lost because there is no introduction or presentation of characters or lore. It is as if they had found a last unaired episode and had rescued it twenty years after the broadcast of the series. It is noticeable that it is new due to a more stylized animation that is a joy to see on the big screen, some scenarios of a very high level of detail and certain visually spectacular animations. But it is ‘Digimon’ in its purest form, and it keeps reminding us of it. ‘Brave Heart’ plays in the Digivolution (which has the same animation as before). We also hear ‘Butterfly’ in the opening credits and Ravel’s Bolero, just like in the anime. In Spain it will be possible to enjoy a large part of the actors who lent their voices to humans and monsters in the anime (the press pass was in the original version, so I cannot assess how that could have affected my little heart). Tai still keeps his glasses and his old Digivice. The attacks, the faces of Tai, the whistle, the harmonica … everything leads us to feel again as if we were small. And then they remind us that we have to grow. That we cannot put off the inevitable and that we have to learn to put the past behind us. But when the movie starts to stab us in the heart, we will have already paid the entrance.

The truth is that this, As hard as it is, it is the ending that the stories of Tai and the others deserve. It’s a mature movie that reminds us how cool anime was, lets us enjoy the “fun part” one last time and then invites us to come to terms with what is there. Tai and Matt will live that same path, so the connection with them is huge and inevitable. And what is adventure has the scale of a cinematic event that we expected, not only in the visual or in the music, but also in complexity and level of challenge. If at first the enemy seems simple or predictable (this never really stops being so) it is because it is reserved for the climax, which is harrowing and as dark as the series sometimes got to be. ‘Last Evolution Kizuna’ is not a long chapter, it is a moment of catharsis that we have been waiting for twenty years.

Although this catharsis also has some negative points. Especially as a result of focusing so much on two characters. Although Kari and TK do show themselves more, and luckily also their Digimon, the rest of the Chosen Children have an absolutely secondary appearance., which reaches outrageous levels in the cases of Mimi and Sora. The latter had a short film in which the reason for his notorious absence, transmedia gajes, was explained. The second generation also makes its appearance and is an active part of the plot, but also in a quite supplementary way. But it is a joy that they have not been forgotten, that after all they are so much part of this original ‘Digimon’ story. This little presence of so many protagonists is what most separates this film from the anime sensation, from that “one for all”. Even in that they remind us that there may be childhood friendships that we have left behind. Neither are certain explanations particularly well developed, but that is the least of it because the emotional charge works wonderfully and manages to leave a lump in the throat, awaken feelings from twenty years ago and use them at a narrative level to cause a reaction that has been taking two decades. force.

I still find it super paradoxical that a film that is clearly aimed at selling me longing wants to tell me so loudly and so clearly that I grow up. But maybe that’s why it’s the best ending I can ask for to the story of ‘Digimon Adventure’. He is not the biggest crowd pleaser, nor the happiest, but he is the one he had to be. As in life, there comes a time when we cannot postpone the passage of time. Even though it’s a real shit and it makes me want to get home, put the anime on again and feel like an 11-year-old again. In reality ‘Digimon’ has not even let that end of the cycle last long, since last year it began to broadcast the reboot of the anime with the original Chosen Children, with the aim of capturing new generations, but there we are who we were many ago years too. You cannot escape nostalgia, it is too tempting, too comfortable. But it is wonderful that at least ‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’ continues to test protagonists and viewers with themes that are not usually (wrongly) associated with movies of the style. If you, like me, grew up with Agumon and the others, you won’t regret paying admission. Maybe it is not the innocent trip to the past that you expected, but trust me: it is a much more rewarding one..

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna opens in theaters on March 31.

Grade: 8

The best: This is the ending that Tai and the others deserved. An emotional, mature and difficult journey. The scale is of a film, of an event.

Worst: That not all the Chosen Children have the same prominence. It is a film made solely and exclusively for those of us who saw anime twenty years ago, with almost zero input capacity for new viewers.