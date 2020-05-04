I must admit that I have always considered myself a curious person by nature. Something that, until now, and in direct combination with my adventurous character, has always led me on the right path, or at least the most interesting one. Well … What if we mixed in a playable cocktail shaker my cravings for adventure, board games, simulation, role-playing and a bit of roguelike? That must have been what the Swedes of Thunderful Games asked themselves when fishing, under their distributor seal, the work of Maschinen-Mensch, Curious Expedition. A simulator of colonial expeditions set in the late nineteenth century and, in short, a risky hodgepodge of genres and mechanics where the question is as clear as its proposal is curious, will it succeed? For now, we set sail with the analysis from your port on Nintendo Switch to find out.

Some famous and curious adventurers …

Curious Expedition is not a title whose arrival in the Kyoto hybrid makes it appear by surprise, we are talking about a game that was released back in 2015 on PC, and that places us in a dystopian 19th century in which various historical personalities of the time have decided to embark on a fascinating competition, in which the objective is none other than become the most famous explorer in the world and a full member of the Society of Explorers. Under this particular and curious premise, never better said, we are presented with a group of distinguished explorers, each with their own abilities, among which figures such as Marie Curie, Richard Francis Burton H.P. Lovecraft, Johan Huizinga or Charles Darwin (to name a few). Of course, at the beginning we only had 7 of them, leaving the rest at the expense of being unlocked.

It should be noted that the game at hand here is based on the great curiosity that for centuries has led our species to the most remote places. However, not only does it focus on the good that all this entails, but, as if it were true explorers, it proposes itself in a really conscientious way by making us pass it by. For this reason, and although we are not facing a too complicated title, it is highly recommended to start the game by tutorial to familiarize ourselves with the peculiarities of its game system and, in passing, to find our beloved and necessary ship.

Although it is not a difficult title, its mechanics can be shocking. Therefore, doing the tutorial is highly recommended

If you want to get to a place … they should consult me ​​… I am the map

Willing to do everything possible so that our face joins the extensive and elite society of explorers? Well we have 6 expeditions ahead to prove it. And the first thing that catches our attention is the Map game that, in the purest style of board games, opens before us. The main objective of each mission goes through find the golden pyramid. And I specify that of principal, since in many cases when starting we are given the possibility of accepting secondary missions. It is up to us to accept them or not (it should be emphasized that, in some cases, accepting these additional tasks and not fulfilling them can have negative consequences).

And returning to the map, understood as a place on which to support everything that happens in this title, the elements that we have at our disposal are diverse and varied. First? Our own ship. Perfect location to store or collect provisions and an almost completely safe place (beware of some random events that may affect you). Once ashore, before us a board composed of hexagonal squares and one barlocated at the top of the window, which represents a key aspect of the adventure, the sanity. A good that is often scarce in this type of travel and that, unfortunately, decreases as we make some movement. Moving, as you can read, has a high cost in Curious Expedition. However, and despite the fact that said cost fluctuates depending on the type of terrain we travel or the length of the trip, our journey already spends a fixed amount of sanity (5), compared to the unit sacrificed with each hexagon we travel (represented here as a day trip). For this reason, and although to mitigate its effects we are allowed to consume certain foods and rest at very specific points, long trips are almost always more effective. In addition, we are allowed to pause a course in progress at any time. Whether to rethink the route or not to continue spending, the so valuable, points of sanity.

The importance of defining our course

On the other hand, as we progress the map opens our field of vision, showing us, as we go, different and important locations. The question marks represent places that we can visit (with different and assorted consequences). It is enough to be two squares away to discover them. And it is here where indigenous villages stand out with their own light, points where rest, recruit villagers or trade with the different objects that we come across during the journey. Maintaining a good reputation at these points, either through trade or respecting the temples, is vitally important, as a low reputation has led us to not be welcomed on more than one occasion. Thus preventing recruiting villagers or resting.

Another location to take into account are the already mentioned temples. Sacred places that, at our choice, we can decide to sack or not. Mind you, if we decide to desecrate them, our popularity among the indigenous people plummets. In addition to, occasionally, awakening the odd ancient curse (such as, for example, an erupting volcano that makes us have to take a much longer path and in passing … burn ourselves with good!

Maintaining a good reputation with indigenous people is essential. And it doesn’t make them a bit funny that we plunder their temples

Finding all the locations of each of the Curious Expedition expeditions gives us an exploration point that we can consume, after overcoming each one, improving the level of a member of our team. In a complementary way, we are allowed to exchange the valuables obtained for fame points (donating them) or for funds (selling them). Something that is not going to be quite easy either, since carrying extra items in our inventory greatly penalizes the cost of sanity for our trips. As you can see, the importance of the different locations we visit is essential to bring our adventure to a successful conclusion. Whether to rest in indigenous villages or to acquire resources with which to feed ourselves, trade, improve different attributes and conditions during the journey, etc …

As a good role-playing title, there is not a lot of data that we have to keep in mind. A clear example is the attributes of the different villagers to recruit: level, resistance, dice, capacity or loyalty. And therefore, in order to expand the information of everything that is located in our playable panel, we have a tool, to activate just by pressing the Y, the magnifying glass. Ah, we cannot forget something as fundamental in any self-respecting expedition as the compass. Ours will always indicate the orientation of our main objective, the Golden Pyramid. Of course, do not ask for a millimeter accuracy.

In relation to the mechanics of clashes Curious Expedition, at any time, and without prior notice, we can be involved in an ambush that forces us to fight (although if things get bad we can always try to flee, and I already tell you that in our case it has been the general trend ). The battle system is based, as you will have already guessed more than one, in a dice throwing system (each team member is represented by a die). So, and this is something that I did not like too much, everything remains in the hands of chance. Here, each valid dice combination has a different effect, and such combos often have offensive or defensive properties. To give an example, Mind + Shield creates the combo tactical advantage that increases our defense, being able to perform, if we are lucky, several combos per turn. Be very careful here, since each turn is made up of 3 rolls or opportunities with which to shape our perfect, being able to discard dice to roll them again. Of course, it may not be fair to leave everything to chance, but it is true that it gives the rest of the set an extra touch of emotion.

The art of narrating the random

Curious Expedition has three modes of difficulty: Tourist trip (focuses on the story), Expedition (the normal way of all life), and Safe Death (a hell that requires all our skills as a strategist). All of them are adapted to different types of players, and that is, the difficulty curve is well implemented (as soon as we do the game system). Being able to choose, at the beginning and in any way, our initial destination (as long as it has not already been occupied by another explorer). That gives a certain variety to a title in which, in addition, the scenarios are procedurally generatedhence the touch roguelike. And the truth is that this random character makes each game, to a certain extent (since certain elements end up being recycled) something unrepeatable. Also, and it is something that we have already mentioned at the beginning, we have a large number of achievements to complete and objects to discover (that we can consult from the main menu of the game). On the other hand, another of our main tasks goes through to unlock the entire campus of characters available. However, this, which in principle adds variety to the title, in the end becomes repetitive to execute. Since they really only differ in their special ability. It would have been nice to have new locations to explore and a greater number of random events to face after completing the adventure.

At this point, it is curious to see how in the titles that usually opt for this type of mechanics, where chance becomes very important, they usually leave out the narrative section, something that, luckily, does not happen here. We may not have a spectacular introduction with hundreds of lines of text, but it is the weight of our own progress and of all the incredible events what are happening to us guide the particular conversational thread of this particular adventure. And speaking of pesos … Another aspect to take into account in Curious Expedition is that, each of our actions have some consequence (Even, as we have already mentioned, moving around spends points of sanity), so each movement, as if it were a chess game, has to be measured millimetrically if we want to complete the adventure. An extra tension that perhaps is not to everyone’s liking.

There is not much to say in relation to its artistic section. Graphically, we find a pixelated aesthetic title It is limited to make us fluctuate between the map and various illustrations that correspond to the different locations through which our adventure runs. It is not at all unpleasant to look at, but a little more life would have been appreciated. Something similar happens with the sound section. It is true that the ambient sound which we have is initially captivating. Gusts of wind, noises from the animals in the area or the sound of the water running through its channel, manage to get us fully into the playable proposal. However, and as with the melodies marking medieval court with midis touches that we listen to in the different locations that we visit, after half an hour of game the monotony takes over our ears. During the confrontations, on the other hand, the musical tracks gain something in intensity. Something that, as happens in the rest of the adventure, is accentuated with a correct use of the vibration hd. To end this section, point out that the game arrives with the texts in spanish (Yes, with a small typo).

Curious Expedition. All an explosive mix!

It is indisputable to say that one of Curious Expedition’s strengths is precisely its uniqueness. And it is that few titles we can find in the Nintendo Switch catalog that provide us with such a hodgepodge of content and genres in its playable, sound and visual proposal.

Touches of role-playing game, with a board with hexagonal movements, attributes, abilities and confrontations managed by the chance of the dice, a map, procedurally generated, with a large number of events of the most varied and varied or a unique narrative, with Clear parallels with point & click, which is carried away by the weight of events, are some of its main hallmarks. On the reverse side of the coin, a proposal that requires a certain assimilation, after the initial shock, and that, as soon as you do not give it a chance, everyone may not like it, an artistic section (graphic and sound) that although It fulfills could have given more of itself and the feeling that more than an adventure, with a beginning and an end, what we live is a continuous succession of events as random as catastrophic are their consequences.

We have analyzed Curious Expedition thanks to a digital code provided by Thunderful Games. Version analyzed: 1.0.2

When you go … I come!

Curious Expedition is an exploration and adventure simulator that successfully combines elements of board games, RPG, pixelated aftertaste and a more than curious narrative section. It is not, far from it, a failure-free adventure, but just for succeeding with such a proposal already deserves a chance.

PROS

An unrepeatable adventure in which every decision counts

The importance, as if it were a novel by installments, of a narrative that is guided by the weight of events

His curious playable proposal is really addictive …

CONS

… although such a mixture of genres may shock at first

Quite artistically limited

It ends up getting repetitive

