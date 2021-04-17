Review, ‘Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan’: Another Round

Considered one of the great documentary filmmakers in the world of music, Julien Temple He has entered the lives of Wilko Johnson, Joe Strummer, the Sex Pistols, Paul Weller or Keith Richards; now the director performs a true descent into hell, by making a film about Shane MacGowan, former leader of The Pogues, one of the greatest exponents of celtic punk and also one of the clearest examples of the transience of fame, the importance of legacy beyond success and how a talent ends up being consumed in an ambivalent relationship with drugs and alcohol.

Produced by Johnny Depp, ‘Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan’ is an exercise in honesty by the musician, who does not mince words to converse openly about what he was and did and what he is now. As is MacGowan himself, Temple makes an equally chaotic documentary, in which he jumps from childhood memories to youth anecdotes, to confessions about how he digested success towards other experiences in which he talks about discrimination, politics, of music.

And all with a drink always at the side. The interesting thing is that, In the midst of that chaos, that tidal wave of elements, is one of Temple’s best documentaries, one of the most dedicated and most passionate And that is talking about a filmmaker who has already proven to be one of the best of the genre with ‘The filth and the fury’ and ‘Joe Strummer: Life and death of a singer’. Temple pays tribute to the image of the failed rocker, the poet consumed by his own demons, the addict involved in a vicious circle. He does so without pre-established biases, letting MacGowan and his entourage tell their own story.

A personal and visceral portrait of the singer who revolutionized Irish music

In the middle, Temple creates a highly creative feature film, combining classic on-camera statements with animation sequences, concert footage, film clips that help explain the historical context, and conversations where the camera seems to be missing. MacGowan can be seen speaking with former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams; with the musician Bobby Gillespie, founder of Primal Scream, or with Johnny Depp himself, who is also a friend of the artist.

‘Crock of Gold’ is the chronicle of a sunset, as well as a tribute to one of the renovators of Irish music. Political, music lover, scoundrel, visceral, is a cinematic journey of LSD, which will captivate the most layman and which will be an essential title for MacGowan fans. A new example of the fact that the musical documentary also has a cinematographic look that goes beyond homage and tribute and that hides a rich and innovative audiovisual language.

Grade: 8

The best: Being able to see, in life, the rise and fall of a rock star. MacGowan’s tough honesty, as unusual as it is fascinating.

Worst: It is more difficult to enter for those who do not know the work of the musician.